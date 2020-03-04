Games: Server-Side Gaming, Cities: Skylines, Black Mesa, Humble Choice
The 20 Best Cloud Gaming Services Available in 2020
In this highly advanced world, Video games are an anchored part of our culture and praxis. It is facile to pretermit that digital gaming only took place in a very few laboratories in the world some 40-50 years ago. Cloud gaming services are undoubtedly the biggest phenomena in the gaming industry. In the year 2017, gaming has had the industry worth $18 billion in the U.S alone, which has a foretell of being $204 in 2022. The potential gaming scope that cloud gaming offers is monstrous.
As Cities: Skylines comes up to the five year mark, it's on a big sale
Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order are celebrating Cities: Skylines, as it's coming up for the five year mark since it took the city-building world by storm.
What a storm it was too, not much can really come close to just how fun Cities: Skylines actually is. Frankly, it's become the definitive city-builder on any platform, I can't imagine how anything can knock it off the top spot. It looks good, it's cross-platform and highly accessible and most importantly it's fun. There's a huge modding community around it too that's given us over forty thousand maps, tens of thousands of buildings, entire saved games of huge cities and more. That's on top of all the free updates and expansions it's had since release.
Ambitious Half-Life remake Black Mesa is now officially available and it's a beauty
Black Mesa, the Valve approved Half-Life remake from Crowbar Collective leaves Early Access with a much more modern take on the classic first-person shooter.
Did Half-Life actually need such a re-imagining? Graphically it was dated but it held up quite well overall because it was ahead of its time in quite a few ways. However, I'm glad Black Mesa exists as it's absolutely incredible. Some of the artwork that went into this, especially the later Xen chapter, is truly mesmerising in its beauty.
A new Humble Choice month is up with AI War II, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Turok and more
Another month, another fresh curated selection of games you can grab from Humble Choice and it looks like quite a nice selection for March.
This was previously Humble Monthly, only now it's split across different tiers and you pick the games you want to keep from a list. The different tiers all give you a Humble Store discount and access to a ton of DRM-free games in the Humble Trove, the price varies on how many games you wish to pick each month.
Graphics: Vulkan 1.2.134, AMDGPU, Sway Wayland Compositor
FreeNAS and TrueNAS are Unifying
FreeNAS and TrueNAS have been separate-but-related members of the #1 Open Source storage software family since 2012. FreeNAS is the free Open Source version with an expert community and has led the pursuit of innovations like Plugins and VMs. TrueNAS is the enterprise version for organizations of all sizes that need additional uptime and performance, as well as the enterprise-grade support necessary for critical data and applications. From the beginning at iXsystems, we’ve developed, tested, documented, and released both as separate products, even though the vast majority of code is shared. This was a deliberate technical decision in the beginning but over time became less of a necessity and more of “just how we’ve always done it”. Furthermore, to change it was going to require a serious overhaul to how we build and package both products, among other things, so we continued to kick the can down the road. As we made systematic improvements to development and QA efficiency over the past few years, the redundant release process became almost impossible to ignore as our next major efficiency roadblock to overcome. So, we’ve finally rolled up our sleeves. Also: FreeNAS + TrueNAS Unifying Into TrueNAS 12.0 CORE/Enterprise
Security Leftovers
GNOME 3.35.92 ((GNOME 3.36rc2)) RELEASED
Hi, The second release candidate for 3.36 is here! Remember this is the end of this development cycle; enjoy it as fast as you can, the final release is scheduled next week! The corresponding flatpak runtimes have been published to Flathub. If you'd like to target the GNOME 3.36 platform, you can test your application against the 3.36beta branch of the Flathub Beta repository. You can also try the experimental VM image, available here for a limited time only: https://gitlab.gnome.org/api/v4/projects/456/jobs/artifacts/gnome-3-36/raw/image/disk.qcow2?job=build-gnome-core-x86_64 We remind you we are string frozen, no string changes may be made without confirmation from the l10n team (gnome-i18n@) and notification to both the release team and the GNOME Documentation Project (gnome-doc-list@). Hard code freeze is also in place, no source code changes can be made without approval from the release-team. Translation and documentation can continue. If you want to compile GNOME 3.35.92, you can use the official BuildStream project snapshot. Thanks to BuildStream's build sandbox, it should build reliably for you regardless of the dependencies on your host system: https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.35.92/gnome-3.35.92.tar.xz The list of updated modules and changes is available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.35/3.35.92/NEWS The source packages are available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.35/3.35.92/sources/ WARNING! WARNING! WARNING! -------------------------- This release is a snapshot of development code. Although it is buildable and usable, it is primarily intended for testing and hacking purposes. GNOME uses odd minor version numbers to indicate development status. For more information about 3.36, the full schedule, the official module lists and the proposed module lists, please see our colorful 3.36 page: https://www.gnome.org/start/unstable For a quick overview of the GNOME schedule, please see: https://wiki.gnome.org/Schedule Cheers, Javier Jardón Cabezas GNOME Release TeamAlso: GNOME 3.36 RC2 Released Ahead Of The Official Desktop Update Next Week
