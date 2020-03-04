AndEX Pie, Android 9 for PC, Now Uses the Brave Browser As I reported last month, Android-x86 9.0 finally arrived to let you run the Android 9 Pie mobile operating system on your personal computer. AndEX developer has thoroughly tested the latest Android-x86 release and reports that he experienced lots of freezes and crashes. Therefore, he decided to build a special version of his AndEX project, which also lets you run Android on your PC, based on Android 9.0 Pie. AndEX already had a version that let you run Android 10 on your desktop or laptop computer. Built using the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) sources, the new AndEX Pie release is comes with the same features as Android-x86 9.0 Pie, as well as numerous other pre-installed applications.

Top 10 disk space analyzer tools to use on Linux systems in 2020 If you have limited storage space on your computer or you struggle for some space on your hard drive from time to time, it is always a good idea to keep removing unnecessary files from the hard drives to have more room for things that matter to you. But when it comes to analyzing the used and available space on a hard drive, you should choose some utility software that can help you observe and manage the files on your Hard Drive or any other storage in the simplest way. The good thing is, whatever operating system you are using, you will always find some utility programs that can help you to manage storage on your hard drive. Talking about Linux, which is an open-source platform, you can also find a number of similar programs on Linux, and you can use one or many of them to manage the storage space on your hard drive or SSD. Even if you are not struggling for space on your storage device, it is always a grand idea to have such utility installed on your system, so that you can use it whenever you find that useful. So, today I will talk about the top 10 disk space analyzer tools that you can use on Linux.