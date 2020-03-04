Games: Clockwork God and More
-
Lair of the Clockwork God Mac and Linux versions available now
Open source (and very, very, very closed source) fans rejoice! Lair of the Clockwork God is now available on Linux and Mac OS.
Let’s just be clear for a second: We loved Lair of the Clockwork God. It’s funny, it’s heartwarming, and it’s unique. It’s a splicing of point-and-click and platforming that blunts the biggest flaws of each with structure and pacing. But most of all, it’s so very clever.
In our review, we talked about it in the same breath as Portal, The Stanley Parable and Return of the Obra Dinn. That’s just how clever it is.
-
2D isometric adventure 'BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION' now has a Linux Beta available
Another project successfully funded (see more here) and released thanks to a crowdfunding campaign, and so far it looks like it's been a hit with players. Since the release last month, it's already got a "Very Positive" rating on Steam.
If you own it or plan to pick it up soon and wish to help test, you can find the details on how to get involved in this Steam forum topic. This is a pretty quick turnaround on the port, so the game must be quite stable as they originally said Linux would happen once the Windows build was solid.
-
Rocket League March Update features blueprint trade-ins & the end of Mac/Linux support
Rocket League is about to get its next update. Psyonix just announced that the March update for rocket-powered car soccer is just around the corner. There are features such as new blueprints and the ability trade blueprints in for better ones. That said, the March update is also unfortunately the setting sun of support for Mac and Linux. This is the last update both platforms will get.
-
Rocket League’s Last Update for Mac and Linux Releases March 10
Rocket League developer Psyonix detailed what is coming in the March update for the game, which will also be the final update for the Mac and Linux versions.
The update for all platforms changes a few default settings for the camera and controls, adds three Dynamic Range Presets for the game’s HDR Audio, and features the ability to trade in five Blueprints of the same series and rarity for a higher rarity blueprint in return.
The March update also disables all online features for the Mac and Linux versions, such as matchmaking and in-game purchases.
-
