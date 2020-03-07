Language Selection

Standards and APIs: oneAPI, DatagramSocket and Top 10 Time APIs

OSS
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Headlines, Desktop Environments and Python Podcast

  • 2020-03-09 | Linux Headlines

    Jellyfin has its biggest release yet, and Memcached sees a significant update. Plus the Debian Project Leadership contest has begun, and the report spreading false information about the distro.

  • Desktop Environments and their Distros

    Desktop Environments and their Distros Some distributions are made by the same teams as your Desktop Environments and in this video, we go over which ones share resources and if you should use the corresponding distribution.

  • Podcast.__init__: Open Source Machine Learning On Quantum Computers With Xanadu AI

    Quantum computers promise the ability to execute calculations at speeds several orders of magnitude faster than what we are used to. Machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms require fast computation to churn through complex data sets. At Xanadu AI they are building libraries to bring these two worlds together. In this episode Josh Izaac shares his work on the Strawberry Fields and Penny Lane projects that provide both high and low level interfaces to quantum hardware for machine learning and deep neural networks. If you are itching to get your hands on the coolest combination of technologies, then listen now and then try it out for yourself.

Debian leader Hartman says one year at the helm will do for now

When Hartman was elected leader in April last year, he told iTWire in an interview that one of his priorities was to improve the process of decision-making. And he says that during his tenure as leader, that problem has been tackled, at least to some extent. "I think we've made good progress figuring out how to make decisions," he told iTWire. "Unfortunately, some of the decisions have had no easy answers. Feelings build up, and just because we've decided doesn't magically make that go away. We need to remind ourselves that we are still a community and find a way to process these feelings. That's something I am very interested in working on, but it's not something I can work on alone." Hartman, who has been a maintainer of the Kerberos software for Debian for many years, said that one of the keys to the success of the project was delegation. "We let individual maintainers have significant autonomy working on their own parts of Debian," he said. "Similarly, we put together teams to divide the work of Debian. Read more

