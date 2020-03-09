MangoHud, the excellent Linux overlay layer adds OpenGL support in addition to Vulkan
A huge update for the Linux overlay layer, MangoHud, as it can now work with OpenGL games in addition to Vulkan making it many times more useful and awesome.
Quick reminder: MangoHud can show useful information on top of games like: FPS, RAM/VRAM use, disk reads, frame timings, temperatures, it can benchmark and a whole lot more.
Today, they released MangoHud 0.3.0 and the headline feature is it now supporting OpenGL so it's not locked to Vulkan now. Additionally you can now just use the "mangohud" command to load either the OpenGL or Vulkan HUD and "mangohud.x86" for 32bit OpenGL. So try it you can just do "mangohud vkcube" or "mangohud glxgears" and "MANGOHUD=1" also still works for Vulkan.
Also: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive hits over 1 million online, Steam breaks user records again
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 792 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
KDE and GNOME: ikona 1.0, KF5, Shortwave Goes Stable and How to Use Sysprof
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
31 min 26 sec ago
3 hours 13 min ago
3 hours 28 min ago
3 hours 39 min ago
3 hours 41 min ago
3 hours 42 min ago
12 hours 1 min ago
12 hours 53 min ago
14 hours 19 min ago
14 hours 23 min ago