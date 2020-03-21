4 Best Linux distros with like macOS user interface
Although it is impossible to get exactly all features just like macOS in Linux because it is a proprietary one, however, we could install one in open source which at least gives feel like it.
The reason behind the infatuation of macOS is the graphic elements and transitions offered by it. And this is the reason why often people around the world trying to install skin or some third party Mac OS X Transformation packages to even make Windows looks alike mac.
Another is the reasons for all this is to experience the dock and since the Apple products are costly thus, everybody couldn’t afford them.
Indeed, the Hackintosh like methods are available online to install and use macOS but they are full of technical complications and incompatibility to our exiting PCs. Therefore, why not use the Linux with all its open source independence while having the MacBook like UI.
Moreover, with Linux customization scope is limitless, we can make our Debian or Ubuntu look like macOS with the help of Macubuntu transformation pack.
Linux 5.6-rc7
The world around us may be going through strange times, but at least so far kernel development looks normal. The bulk this week is - as usual - drivers: gpu, mmc, staging, iio, usb, sound... But there's some VM fixes, some arch updates, documentation and tooling (mostly turbostat). Nothing really stands out, it's all pretty small. I'm going to be optimistic, and say that it's because we're nicely on track for a normal calm release, but obviously it may be partly because everybody is distracted by virus worries. But I haven't seen anything that looks hugely worrisome on the kernel side. Go test, LinusAlso: Linux 5.6-rc7 Released - Looking Like A Calm Release Linus Torvalds ponders: Is Linux 5.6 going well because it's bug-free, or thanks to that other bug? Linus Torvalds Announces New Linux Kernel 5.6 Release Candidate
