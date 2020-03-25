New Linux-powered SoC taps an old ARM9 architecture
Microchip has launched a 600MHz ARM9-based “SAM9X60” processor with a 2D GPU and -40 to 105°C tolerance along with a Linux-driven, $260 “SAM9X60-EK Evaluation Kit” with MikroBus and Raspberry Pi expansion.
Microchip has revised the ARM9-based AT91SAM9260 SoC that was introduced in 2006 by its subsidiary Atmel. The new SAM9X60 model has boosted the clock rate from 180MHz to 600MHz and has quadrupled the cache to dual 32KB cache. It has also lowered the voltage rate, among other improvements.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 41 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 min ago
3 min 4 sec ago
7 hours 30 min ago
7 hours 32 min ago
8 hours 41 min ago
8 hours 48 min ago
8 hours 49 min ago
15 hours 23 min ago
16 hours 30 min ago
16 hours 34 min ago