Games: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, OpenRA and Lutris
-
Steam and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive once again smash user records
What seems to be a regular occurrence now during the COVID-19 outbreak, both Steam and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive have yet again broken their own concurrent user records.
-
A new OpenRA test build is up for classic RTS action, with more single-player mission support
The incredible people hacking away on OpenRA have a new test build up to provide a better experience playing Command & Conquer, Red Alert and Dune 2000 on modern systems.
Building on top of the massive test build earlier this month that added in some major new rendering features like zooming found in other RTS games, this is focused on some final touches and will hopefully be the last test build before a new stable release.
For Tiberian Dawn (the original C&C) they've added in the GDI 08a and 09 mission support, along with a couple bug fixes. For
Dune 2000 the Ordos 6a mission is now supported, plus they fixed spiceblooms not spawning when the overlaying spice was removed. Red Alert should be smoother now too as minelayers should no longer leak enemy mine positions through the fog, plus there's numerous balance changes.
-
Game manager 'Lutris' has a new release with initial Humble Bundle and VKD3D support
Lutris, the excellent free and open source game manager for Linux has a fresh release up with some brand new and big features that made it in.
One of the headline additions is Humble Bundle support, allowing you to login to your Humble Store account and download any of the DRM-free release you own from their store making managing those less annoying. A wonderful addition! Speaking on Twitter, they mentioned that more work needs to be done to match up all the games from Humble to those in their database so it's ongoing and support will continue to improve.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 690 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
7 hours 22 min ago
11 hours 1 min ago
12 hours 40 min ago
14 hours 5 min ago
14 hours 20 min ago
14 hours 24 min ago
14 hours 25 min ago
17 hours 9 min ago