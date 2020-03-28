Language Selection

Games: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, OpenRA and Lutris

Monday 30th of March 2020
Gaming
  • Steam and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive once again smash user records

    What seems to be a regular occurrence now during the COVID-19 outbreak, both Steam and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive have yet again broken their own concurrent user records.

  • A new OpenRA test build is up for classic RTS action, with more single-player mission support

    The incredible people hacking away on OpenRA have a new test build up to provide a better experience playing Command & Conquer, Red Alert and Dune 2000 on modern systems.

    Building on top of the massive test build earlier this month that added in some major new rendering features like zooming found in other RTS games, this is focused on some final touches and will hopefully be the last test build before a new stable release.

    For Tiberian Dawn (the original C&C) they've added in the GDI 08a and 09 mission support, along with a couple bug fixes. For
    Dune 2000 the Ordos 6a mission is now supported, plus they fixed spiceblooms not spawning when the overlaying spice was removed. Red Alert should be smoother now too as minelayers should no longer leak enemy mine positions through the fog, plus there's numerous balance changes.

  • Game manager 'Lutris' has a new release with initial Humble Bundle and VKD3D support

    Lutris, the excellent free and open source game manager for Linux has a fresh release up with some brand new and big features that made it in.

    One of the headline additions is Humble Bundle support, allowing you to login to your Humble Store account and download any of the DRM-free release you own from their store making managing those less annoying. A wonderful addition! Speaking on Twitter, they mentioned that more work needs to be done to match up all the games from Humble to those in their database so it's ongoing and support will continue to improve.

Systemd-Free antiX 19.2 Released with Latest Debian Buster Updates

Coming three months after the first point release, antiX 19.2 is here to provide the community with an up-to-date installation media for new deployments, but also to add some extra features. One of these extra features is support for the runit init system, a UNIX init scheme with service supervision, which was bacakported from Debian Sid (Unstable). If you want to install antiX with the runit init system, you must download special ISO images that are only made for 32-bit systems. The rest of the ISOs are using the sysvinit init system. Read more

Access control lists and external drives on Linux: What you need to know

Don't let confusion around external drives on Linux get the best of you, and don't limit yourself to traditional UNIX permissions. Put access control lists to work for you, and feel free to use native journaled Linux filesystems on your portable drives. Read more

This 5G smartphone comes with Android, Linux - and a keyboard. Back to the future with the Astro Slide

London-based Planet Computers is on a mission to reinvent the iconic Psion Series 5 PDA for the smartphone age. Although mobile professionals -- especially those old enough to remember the 1997 Series 5 with affection -- are often open to the idea, the company's previous efforts, the Gemini PDA and Cosmo Communicator, have had their drawbacks. The Gemini PDA, for example, is a landscape-mode clamshell device that, despite a great keyboard, is difficult to make and take calls on and only has one camera -- a front-facing unit for video calling. The Cosmo Communicator adds a small external touch screen for notifications and some basic functions plus a rear-facing camera, but you still have to open the clamshell to do anything productive. Read more

Four OS vendors support Huawei's openEuler-powered Linux distribution platform

The openEuler Community Charts New Territory, Boosting Innovation in the Multi-Core Heterogeneous Computing Industry As the founding enterprise and main initiator of openEuler, Huawei is continuously investing in open source communities. As an open community, openEuler is a shared stronghold co-built by more and more global developers. Read more

