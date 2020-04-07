X-Plane 11 Flight Simulator With Vulkan Performing Very Well On Linux - NVIDIA/AMD OpenGL vs. Vulkan Benchmarks
Last week the X-Plane 11.50 beta was released with its long awaited Vulkan renderer to complement its mature OpenGL rendering code. Since then we've been busy benchmarking with 23 different graphics cards of AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce line-ups while running Ubuntu Linux and comparing the OpenGL vs. Vulkan rendering performance for this realistic flight simulator.
Ubuntu 20.04 in its near final state was used while for the Radeon graphics the default Linux 5.4 kernel was used paired with Mesa 20.1-devel from the Oibaf PPA. With this Radeon RADV Vulkan driver testing, worth noting is that RADV+ACO was used. The ACO compiler back-end yielded dramatically lower load times compared to the default AMDGPU LLVM code-path... The difference was incredible otherwise X-Plane 11.50 beta was loading very slow with RADV. On the NVIDIA side was the 440.64 driver. The cards tested included...
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 187 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Devices: Rockchip, Olimex, DragonBoard and Axiomtek
LibreOffice: LibreOffice Macro Team, Writer and Impress
today's howtos
Rugged, Linux-driven IoT gateways are optimized for sensor monitoring
Neousys’ IGT-33V and IGT-34C gateways run Debian on a TI AM3352 and offer PoE+ PD, isolated DIO, and 8x 0-10V (33V) or 4x 4-20mA (34C) analog inputs. They follow similar IGT30 and IGT-31D models that focus on digital outputs. We missed Neousys’ January announcement of its IGT30 and IGT-31D IoT gateways, both of which run a Debian 9 Linux stack on a Texas Instruments Sitara AM3352 SoC. Now, the company has followed up with similar IGT-33V and IGT-34C models. The rugged new DIN-rail systems specialize in analog inputs and digital outputs compared to the earlier digital input focused models. All four IGT-30 series models, which are aimed primarily at sensor monitoring, among other industrial IoT applications, are covered below.
Recent comments
5 hours 6 min ago
5 hours 17 min ago
6 hours 58 min ago
7 hours 1 min ago
7 hours 23 min ago
7 hours 42 min ago
7 hours 55 min ago
8 hours 3 min ago
8 hours 8 min ago
8 hours 22 min ago