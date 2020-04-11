PyCon 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA was cancelled due to COVID-19 and that impacted the PSF's finances. Our blog from March 31st estimated that the PSF would need to use $627,000 of its financial reserve to get through 2020.

Since the time we cancelled PyCon 2020, the PSF staff and PyCon volunteers have been working on PyCon 2020 Online, which is launching tomorrow (subscribe here to get the content launch emails)!

During our planning process, we have seen an overwhelming amount of support sponsors and registrants.

Over 40 sponsors have agreed to participate in PyCon 2020 Online and 418 individuals donated and/or converted their registration fees to donations.