Python Programming
Thank you to donors & sponsors
PyCon 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA was cancelled due to COVID-19 and that impacted the PSF's finances. Our blog from March 31st estimated that the PSF would need to use $627,000 of its financial reserve to get through 2020.
Since the time we cancelled PyCon 2020, the PSF staff and PyCon volunteers have been working on PyCon 2020 Online, which is launching tomorrow (subscribe here to get the content launch emails)!
During our planning process, we have seen an overwhelming amount of support sponsors and registrants.
Over 40 sponsors have agreed to participate in PyCon 2020 Online and 418 individuals donated and/or converted their registration fees to donations.
Robin Parmar: Visual Coding with Processing: COVID-19 Tracker
This project uses the public API for COVID-19 mortality data, and maps the regional totals. So long as you understand the basics of Processing, you should be prepared for the step-by-step instructions in the video.
A Quick Guide to Generating Fake Data with Pandas
Last August, our CTO Colin Copeland wrote about how to import multiple Excel files in your Django project using Pandas. We have used Pandas on multiple Python-based projects at Caktus and are adopting it more widely.
Since Colin’s post, Pandas released version 1.0 in January of this year and is currently up to version 1.0.3. Pandas is fairly popular in the data analysis community. It was showcased at PyData NYC 2019, and was planned to be highlighted during multiple sessions at Pycon 2020 (before the event was canceled). A Pandas core developer will give a keynote at the postponed PyData Miami 2020 event (date to be determined).
In this article, I’m going to take you through the steps to create some sample fake data in a CSV file. Large fake datasets can be useful when load testing your code. Pandas makes writing and reading either CSV or Excel files straight-forward and elegant.
PyTorch TensorIterator Internals
PyTorch is one of the leading frameworks for deep learning. Its core data structure is Tensor, a multi-dimensional array implementation with many advanced features like auto-differentiation. PyTorch is a massive codebase (approx. a million lines of C++, Python and CUDA code), and having a method for iterating over tensors in a very efficient manner that is independent of data type, dimension, striding and hardware is a critical feature that can lead to a very massive simplification of the codebase and make distributed development much faster and smoother. The TensorIterator C++ class within PyTorch is a complex yet useful class that is used for iterating over the elements of a tensor over any dimension and implicitly parallelizing various operations in a device independent manner.
How to automate your cryptocurrency trades with Python
In this tutorial, learn how to set up and use Pythonic, a graphical programming tool that makes it easy for users to create Python applications using ready-made function modules.
COBOL Back in Need
OpenLung, an open-source Ventilator to combat COVID-19
The world has come to a standstill in the past few months. Every country is grappling with a crisis the likes of which they haven’t encountered since the last world war. Scientists have for years been warning us of the high likelihood of a never-before-seen virus swiftly blowing up into a pandemic. Most world leaders disregarded it as one-in-a-billion black swan event, but here we are today facing beyond-our-wildest-dreams consequences of their lack of imagination. In these demoralizing times, a group of volunteers is presenting their design for an open-source ventilator that can be manufactured in a short period using economical parts. Let us appreciate their contribution and spread the word about their low-cost alternative to expensive ventilators.
Don't miss Akademy 2020 — This Year KDE is going Online!
The KDE Community will be hosting Akademy 2020 online between Friday 4th and Friday 11th September. The conference is expected to draw hundreds of attendees from the global KDE Community. Participants will showcase, discuss and plan the future of the Community and its technology. Members from the broader Free and Open Source Software community, local organizations and software companies will also attend.
