Red Hat/Fedora: The Fedora Council, Fedora 33, New Hires and More
-
Fedora 33 Planning To Enable Systemd-Resolved By Default
Fedora 33 this autumn is looking to make use of systemd-resolved by default rather than NSS-DNS for name resolution.
Systemd-resolved provides network name resolution for DNS / DNSSEC / DNS-over-TLS / mDNS / LLMNR. Systemd-resolved has been around for years as part of systemd's expansive offerings but to now disabled by default as part of Fedora's build. In turn with the Fedora 33 feature plan, Glibc will carry out name resolutions using systemd-resolved's nss-resolve rather than nss-dns.
-
Fedora Council and the git forge
I love the passion the Fedora Project inspires in our community. That passion has been on display in the past week as the community has discussed the decision to move forward with GitLab as our git forge. I want to be very clear: we, the Fedora Council, dropped the ball on communication here. No one intended to be secretive or hide from the community, but we should have done better.
I also want to emphasize that we trust the Community Platform Engineering (CPE) team to make the right decision. Fedora’s dist-git is currently provided to us by CPE. The future of what they provide to the project is a decision they will make based on a transparent set of requirements agreed on by FESCo, Council, and interested community members. CPE team members are part of the Fedora community, and we know they share our passion for our project’s success. As the Council, we trust CPE to balance our requirements with the needs of CentOS and RHEL and come up with something that works for everyone and will be good for Fedora long-term. We’re also listening to the continuing conversation in the community. We are reiterating this in Council #292.
Many of you have expressed a strong desire for Fedora to be built with free software at all layers of the infrastructure. The Council shares that desire, but we recognize that there are cases where viable free software options are not available. In this particular case, we believe that we do have those options. And we recognize that many of our community members feel that our dist-git tooling goes to the heart of Fedora’s work as a project, making it particularly important symbolically. We also reiterated this in Council #292.
-
OmegaT packaged with Flatpak
Well, it has been time to resume the task. I’m not really an OmegaT user (I’ve used it just a few times in all these years) but I feel committed helping it to be better known and used in the Linux Desktop. In the past I made a lot of work with technical translations and I fully understand the power of the tool for profesional users and it’s opensource: as far as I know OmegaT is the best CAT (Computer Assisted Translation) opensource tool in the world.
So I’m here again and did some work for a final product. Today the work is a lot of easier because the existence of the OpenJDK Flatpak extension (see this update from Mat Booth). Thanks for this extension! It’s so nice I’m finishing other two java programs to be published at Flathub: Freeplane and JClic. For this release series I’m taking the easy way of packaging the binary portable bundle instead of compiling from sources because… it’s tedious. I am concerned it’s not the best practice. And this time I’ve started from a more recent version beta 5.2.0.
-
Fedora 33's "Enterprise Linux Next" Effort Approved - Testbed For Raising CPU Requirements, Etc
Fedora 33 later this year will see a new "Enterprise Linux Next" (ELN) buildroot and compose setup for testing new changes potentially destined for the next release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Most notable from the original ELN proposal is on potentially raising the x86_64 CPU requirements. ELN is now approved to take place.
As outlined last month, Enterprise Linux Next would be a sort of testing grounds for possible changes in RHEL+1 and for building packages in a more RHEL-like manner. ELN would provide developers and other stakeholders with a feedback loop that resembles the CentOS/RHEL build process.
-
Red Hat Linux Hires Former IBM, Oracle Exec as Channel VP
-
Ceph Block Performance Monitoring: Putting noisy neighbors in their place with RBD top and QoS
Prior to Red Hat Storage 4, Ceph storage administrators have not had access to built-in RBD performance monitoring and metrics gathering tools. While a storage administrator could monitor high-level cluster or OSD I/O metrics, oftentimes this was too coarse-grained to determine the source of noisy neighbor workloads running on top of RBD images. The best available workaround, assuming the storage administrator had access to all client nodes, was to poll the metrics from the client nodes via some kind of homegrown makeshift external tooling.
Ceph Storage 4 now incorporates a generic metrics gathering framework within the OSDs and MGRs to provide built-in monitoring, and new RBD performance monitoring tools are built on top of this framework to translate individual RADOS object metrics into aggregated RBD image metrics for Input/Output Operations per Second (IOPS), throughput, and latency. These metrics are generated and processed within the Ceph cluster itself, so there is no need for access to client nodes to scrape metrics.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 857 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Kernel and Graphics Leftovers
GNU Guix 1.1.0 released
We are pleased to announce the release of GNU Guix version 1.1.0! The release comes with ISO-9660 installation images, a virtual machine image, and with tarballs to install the package manager on top of your GNU/Linux distro, either from source or from binaries. Guix users can update by running guix pull. If you wonder what installing Guix System is like, this video gives an overview of the guided installation process: Also: GNU Guix 1.1.0 released GNU Guix 1.1 Released With PulseAudio & Other Services, 3k+ New Packages
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, This Week in Linux (TWIL) and "Test and Code"
News About Google-Branded Laptops With Chrome OS (Chromebooks, GNU/Linux)
Recent comments
3 hours 2 min ago
9 hours 37 min ago
11 hours 54 min ago
12 hours 1 min ago
12 hours 12 min ago
12 hours 18 min ago
12 hours 22 min ago
23 hours 56 min ago
1 day 1 min ago
1 day 53 min ago