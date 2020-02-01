Programming Leftovers
-
Qt 5.15.0 RC2 published
We have released Qt 5.15.0 RC2 today. As usual you can get it by using online installer (for new installations) or by using maintenance tool (existing online installation). Delta to rc1 as an attachment.
Target is still to release Qt 5.15.0 19th May.
-
Qt 5.15 Aiming For Release A Week From Today
Qt 5.15 is aiming to release next week while today marks the availability of the toolkit's second release candidate.
Qt 5.15 RC2 is out as a last-minute test release. Since the prior Qt 5.15 release candidate are just some install fixes, updating of Chromium, updating MapBox-GL, and some other last minute fixes.
In today's RC2 announcement, The Qt Company's Jani Heikkinen confirmed they are still planning to release next Tuesday, 19 May.
-
Daniel Holbach: GitOps Days 2020
I’m very much looking forward to GitOps Days 2020 on 20th/21st May (next week). It will be a great opportunity to learn more about GitOps concepts and tools, see demos, ask questions, have a great time and meet other people who are in the space as well.
-
Daniel Silverstone: The Lars, Mark, and Daniel Club
Last night, Lars, Mark, and I discussed Jeremy Kun's The communicative value of using Git well post. While a lot of our discussion was spawned by the article, we did go off-piste a little, and I hope that my notes below will enlighten you all as to a bit of how we see revision control these days. It was remarkably pleasant to read an article where the comments section wasn't a cesspool of horror, so if this posting encourages you to go and read the article, don't stop when you reach the bottom -- the comments are good and useful too.
This was a fairly non-contentious article for us though each of us had points we wished to bring up and chat about it turned into a very convivial chat. We saw the main thrust of the article as being about using the metadata of revision control to communicate intent, process, and decision making. We agreed that it must be possible to do so effectively with Mercurial (thus deciding that the mention of it was simply a bit of clickbait / red herring) and indeed Mark figured that he was doing at least some of this kind of thing way back with CVS.
We all discussed how knowing the fundamentals of Git's data model improved our ability to work wih the tool. Lars and I mentioned how jarring it has originally been to come to Git from revision control systems such as Bazaar (bzr) but how over time we came to appreciate Git for what it is. For Mark this was less painful because he came to Git early enough that there was little more than the fundamental data model, without much of the porcelain which now exists.
-
Low-code, the future or a fad?
“Low code development” is increasingly being used in the marketing of a wide range of software products. The term refers to the use of a graphical user interface to build something that a developer would usually have to custom code.
“Low code development” is somewhat deceiving. One might think it is going to solve all our development problems, but in reality, each low code platform has a very specific set of capabilities. They are domain-specific and target areas like web or mobile applications, BPM or CRM, and give us large pieces of predefined functionality to build with. This makes us more efficient at delivering functionality as long as we stay within the platform domain.
-
[Old] Interviews with Perl Developers [with transcripts]
A couple of video interviews conducted in 2013. Now collected on one page!
-
2020.19 Release Release
Some weeks see one release. And then some do two! In any case, it is good to see the 2020.05 Rakudo Compiler Release, thanks to the hard work of Alexander Kiryuhin. Which was immediately followed by updated Docker Containers (by Suman Khanal and JJ Merelo) and installable Linux packages (by Claudio Ramirez). And since it has been a time since there was a Rakudo Star release, Patrick Spek immediately created a Rakudo Star Release Candidate. Rakudo Star users: please test this Release Candidate!
-
Python eval(): Evaluate Expressions Dynamically
Python’s eval() allows you to evaluate arbitrary Python expressions from a string-based or compiled-code-based input. This function can be handy when you’re trying to dynamically evaluate Python expressions from any input that comes as a string or a compiled code object.
Although Python’s eval() is an incredibly useful tool, the function has some important security implications that you should consider before using it. In this tutorial, you’ll learn how eval() works and how to use it safely and effectively in your Python programs.
-
Python Qt5 - Simple text editor with QPlainTextEdit.
I haven't played python in a long time. It can be seen after the last article.
Today I installed Python 3.8.3 and my favorite PyQt5 and started to see how much I forgot from what I knew.
Installing PyQt5 python mode was simple.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1030 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kali Linux 2020.2 Release
Despite the turmoil in the world, we are thrilled to be bringing you an awesome update with Kali Linux 2020.2! And it is available for immediate download. With XFCE and GNOME having had a Kali Linux look and feel update, it’s time to go back to our roots (days of backtrack-linux) and give some love and attention to KDE Plasma. Introducing our dark and light themes for KDE Plasma... Also: Kali Linux 2020.2 Released with GNOME 3.36, Dark and Light Themes for KDE Plasma
The best Linux distributions for beginners
When you want to try Linux, a question comes to mind: which distribution to choose. There are hundreds of different Linux distributions, but here we will try to demonstrate which ones are best to start with. “Linux” is actually a kernel, the core of the operating system . The graphical desktop, command line utilities, and other parts of the system are separate projects. Linux distributions use open source applications from different projects and combine them into a complete operating system ready to install and enjoy. Linux distributions are very easy to test. Just download them and use a tool to create a USB drive or burn a bootable DVD. You can then restart your computer and boot from the removable media to use the Linux distribution in “portable” mode. In this way, Linux will run from the boot device without affecting the previously installed system. If you decide to install the Linux distribution, you can do it from the portable environment. Experts emphasize that there is no such thing as “Linux”, but rather a multitude of variants, some of which are suitable for beginners – and others less so.
today's leftovers
Mozilla and the Internet
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
6 hours 50 min ago
13 hours 44 min ago
13 hours 49 min ago
19 hours 12 min ago
19 hours 37 min ago
21 hours 4 min ago
21 hours 9 min ago
22 hours 3 min ago
22 hours 58 min ago