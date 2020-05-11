Python Programming
Moving the Program Counter in Wing's Python Debugger
This Wing Tip describes how to move the program counter while debugging Python code in Wing Personal and Wing Pro. This is a good way to go back and re-execute previously visited Python code, in order to trace through to the cause of a bug without having to restart the debug process.
Improve Your Tests With the Python Mock Object Library
When you’re writing robust code, tests are essential for verifying that your application logic is correct, reliable, and efficient. However, the value of your tests depends on how well they demonstrate these criteria. Obstacles such as complex logic and unpredictable dependencies make writing valuable tests difficult. The Python mock object library, unittest.mock, can help you overcome these obstacles.
Mike Driscoll: Learn How to Log with Python (Video)
Learn how to use Python’s logging module in this screencast:
You will learn about the following:
Creating a log
Logging Levels
Logging Handlers
Logging Formatters
Logging to Multiple Locations
and more!
Python Pause For User Input
input() method is used in python 3 for data intake from the user. Sometimes, it requires waiting or pause the input task for a specific period of time for programming purposes. For example, if there is an infinite loop in the script that will terminate based on specific user input, then it will wait for the input from the user in each iteration of the loop. Time module contains sleep() method that can be used to wait a certain period of time in python before taking input. Python contains many other modules to terminate the script based on any key press or pause the execution of the script. How python pause for input can be applied in python script is shown in this article.
How to search for data in JSON using python
One of the most used data serialization technique is JSON format. Python has an in-built module JSON to work with JSON data. It supports all types of primitive data types such as number, string, etc, along with python objects. The data are stored in a structured format in JSON. Sometimes it is required to search a particular data from a large JSON string or a JSON file. There are many ways to search for specific data from JSON data. How JSON data can be searched based on key or value using the python script is shown in this article.
PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #420 (May 12, 2020)
