Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 16th of May 2020 01:23:27 PM Filed under
Misc
  • Caesar III open source game engine 'Julius' has a new release

    Julius, a constantly improving free and open source game engine to play the classic Caesar III on modern systems has a brand new release available.

    This new release went up a few days ago and it's quite a big one all things considered. Not because of any one thing, there's just lots of nice small additions to make playing Caesar III better.

    New support for language packs and the Korean and Swedish versions of the game, there's also now translations for French, German, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish for the options screen. There's new hotkeys like ALT+Enter for fullscreen and CTRL+O/S for loading and saving and you can actually configure your own hotkeys now too.

  • Into the Breach gets a few tweaks for the new Linux version

    After waiting quite a while, Subset Games finally gave us the Linux port of Into the Breach and it's been working well for us but they just put out a fresh update to fix some issues.

    The remnants of human civilization are threatened by gigantic creatures breeding beneath the earth. You must control powerful mechs from the future to hold off this alien threat. Each attempt to save the world presents a new randomly generated challenge in this turn-based strategy game from the makers of FTL.
    Yesterday May 15 a small patch v1.23 went up, and it's good to see Subset Games give plenty of attention to the Linux version as they continue to ensure it works nicely. There's always going to be a few rough edges on a new version on any platform of course, as nothing is ever perfect.

  • openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/20

    This week we had some trickier changes entering our beloved distro, which might even have causes some (minor) problems for you while running zypper dup. It’s about how we package symlinks in our RPMs. So far, brp-check-suse converted the symlinks to absolute ones, then rpm warned about that fact. No way of pleasing the packager, right? The brp policy has been updated and symlinks are now all converted to relative ones (almost all – things to /dev stay absolute, e.g. /dev/null). This has some advantages when inspecting chroots or other layouts that could be mounted somewhere else. The issues seen were that not everything got rebuilt in the same go, which resulted in zypper complaining about file conflicts.

  • XMPP: ejabberd Project on the-federation.info

    Some days ago I wrote a small script to export the needed values to x-nodeinfo2 that is queried by the-federation.info. It's surely not the best script or solution for that job and is currently limited to ejabberd servers that use a PostgreSQL database as backend, although it should be fairly easy to adapt the script for use with MySQL. Well, at least it does its job. At least as there is no native ejabberd module for this task.

  • Suddenly Remote: What the Open Source Community Can Teach Us

    Remote work — all of a sudden with no time to plan for it — is disruptive. It’s unfamiliar. It’s stressful. It’s distracting, especially for those with school-aged children who are now themselves remote learners. Here are some of the ways open source communities mitigate the absence of physical human contact.

  • Linux Plumbers Conference: Linux Plumbers Conference 2020 Goes Virtual

    As previously promised, we are announcing today that we have decided to hold the the Linux Plumbers Conference 2020 virtually instead of in person. We value the safety and health of our community and do not wish to expose anyone to unnecessary risks.

    We do appreciate that it is the in-person aspect of plumbers (the hallway track) which attendees find the most valuable. An online Linux Plumbers Conference will clearly be different from past events. We are working hard to find ways to preserve as much of the LPC experience as we can while also taking advantage of any new opportunities that the online setting offers us. Since we no longer have many of the fixed expenses of an in-person conference, we are able to reduce the registration fee to $50. In addition we are pushing back the opening of registration to June 15 2020.

  • Security updates for Friday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (apt, inetutils, and log4net), Fedora (kernel, mailman, and viewvc), Gentoo (chromium, freerdp, libmicrodns, live, openslp, python, vlc, and xen), Oracle (.NET Core, container-tools:1.0, and kernel), Red Hat (kernel-rt), Scientific Linux (kernel), SUSE (kernel, libvirt, python-PyYAML, and syslog-ng), and Ubuntu (json-c).

  • Python Scripting For Ethical Hacking Part 1

    We’ve been working on so much lately that it’s been a while since our last post so thank you all for being patient.

    We decided that we should start a Python series dedicated to Ethical Hacking that you can use for your penetration tests, so we will start with and introduction to Python modules and go from there.

  • Audio Fun

    During the last weeks, as for most of us, the communication happens over applications on the PC. For this matter, I use my headphones which cover the ears, have a decent sound quality and a microphone builtin to the cable. It is a pure analog device with a 4 pin jack connector which has the big advantage to also work on my cell phone.

    [...]

    In the meeting people started complaining about a loud noise. It took me a while to figure out that they complained about me resp. my fan making the noise as the headphones shielded this noise pretty well. I simply muted my mic to get a quick solution. At the same time, I wondered why the microphone placed in the cable of the headphones is so good to pick up the fan’s noise.

    A bit of research turned out that it was the builtin microphone of the laptop which was used all the time and not the one located in the cable. Checking what is going on, I found out that the audio output switches from speaker mode to headphone mode when you plugin the headphone jack but that it does not switch the mic at the same time. You can do that manually, but it switches back to builtin equipment as soon as you pull the headphone plug. That’s not elegant and I thought that there must be a solution to automate the process.

    Searching for the term “howto automatically switch mic from builtin to headphone on linux” I got sound – How do I make Ubuntu select my headset mic as default … as the first hit. Well, I am using openSUSE Leap 15.1 but gave it a shot anyway. And guess what: it was exactly the solution I needed mainly because the person who answered the original question had a very similar, if not even the same hardware.

  • The US is trying to cut off Huawei's global chip supply, China threatens retaliation

    Things are heating up between the US and China – the US Department of Commerce is tweaking its export rule to “strategically target Huawei’s acquisition of semiconductors that are the direct product of certain US software and technology,” reports Reuters.

    Last year, the Department of Commerce put Huawei on the so-called entity list, which effectively banned US companies from selling hardware and software to Huawei. A ban that was extended into 2021. Today, things got worse as the Commerce Secretary says that Huawei has been able to acquire US tech by buying from foreign producers that use it, circumventing the ban.

    [...]

    It’s not just TSMC that got caught in the crossfire either, a total of 114 Huawei affiliates have been blacklisted due to national security concerns.

    China is already threatening retaliation, including investigations and possible restrictions on Apple, Cisco and Qualcomm, who rely on Chinese factories. It may also suspend the purchase of Boeing planes.

»

More in Tux Machines

Linux Mint 19.3 Xfce Edition Review

Linux Mint is quickly eroding Ubuntu’s position as the easy to use Linux desktop. But Mint comes in more than just one flavor, including a lighter version based on Xfce. How does this light version fare against its big brother? Does everything still “just work”, or are there hidden compromises? And how does it stack up against other lightweight distros? Check out our Linux Mint Xfce Edition review below. Read more

Why European universities are choosing open source software

Nowadays, it is no surprise that a lot of universities, academies, colleges, conservatories, etc. have already implemented open source software in their learning process. Open source culture and concepts help students, professors, and communities have a better learning experience, being independent of tech giants that always call the shots, and therefore free to share their ideas and build on the work of others. Let's explore why open source software is so attractive for Higher Education Institutions (HEI) in Europe. Read more

FreeBSD 11.4-BETA2 Now Available


The second BETA build of the 11.4-RELEASE release cycle is now
available.

Installation images are available for:

o 11.4-BETA2 amd64 GENERIC
o 11.4-BETA2 i386 GENERIC
o 11.4-BETA2 powerpc GENERIC
o 11.4-BETA2 powerpc64 GENERIC64
o 11.4-BETA2 sparc64 GENERIC
o 11.4-BETA2 armv6 BANANAPI
o 11.4-BETA2 armv6 BEAGLEBONE
o 11.4-BETA2 armv6 CUBIEBOARD
o 11.4-BETA2 armv6 CUBIEBOARD2
o 11.4-BETA2 armv6 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD
o 11.4-BETA2 armv6 RPI-B
o 11.4-BETA2 armv6 RPI2
o 11.4-BETA2 armv6 WANDBOARD
o 11.4-BETA2 aarch64 GENERIC

Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without
console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of
freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access.  Additionally,
the root user password is set to root.  It is strongly recommended
to change the password for both users after gaining access to the
system.

Installer images and memory stick images are available here:

    https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/11.4/

The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail.

If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR
system or on the -stable mailing list.

If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing
system, use the "releng/11.4" branch.

A summary of changes since 11.4-BETA1 includes:

o llvm, clang, compiler-rt, libc++, libunwind, lld, lldb and openmp have
  been updated to version 10.0.0.

o An issue with loader.lua has been fixed.

o A linker issue with stand/i386 has been fixed.

o Two security issues with libalias(3) have been fixed.
  FreeBSD-SA-20:12.libalias FreeBSD-SA-20:13.libalias

o procfs(5)-based process debugging has been deprecated.

o Various potential system panics have been resolved.

o An issue booting recent Linux kernels via bhyve has been fixed.

o The ubsec(4) driver has been marked as deprecated.

A list of changes since 11.3-RELEASE is available in the releng/11.4
release notes:

    https://www.freebsd.org/releases/11.4R/relnotes.html

Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be
updated on an ongoing basis as the 11.4-RELEASE cycle progresses.
Read more

Programming: ALGOL, GStreamer, oneAPI and COBOL

  • ALGOL 60 at 60: The greatest computer language you've never used and grandaddy of the programming family tree

    2020 marks 60 years since ALGOL 60 laid the groundwork for a multitude of computer languages. The Register spoke to The National Museum of Computing's Peter Onion and Andrew Herbert to learn a bit more about the good old days of punch tapes. ALGOL 60 was the successor to ALGOL 58, which debuted in 1958. ALGOL 58 had introduced the concept of code blocks (replete with begin and end delimiting pairs), but ALGOL 60 took these starting points of structured programming and ran with them, giving rise to familiar faces such as Pascal and C, as well as the likes of B and Simula.

  • Cross-compiling with gst-build and GStreamer

    gst-build is one of the main build systems used by the community to develop the GStreamer platform. In my last blog post, I presented gst-build and explained how to get started with it. Now, let's get straight to the point regarding cross-compilation. For this example, we will target an AArch64 CPU for a Xilinx reference board, the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC ZCU106 Evaluation Kit. As you'll see, cross compiling can be very useful when you want to save time when working with GStreamer, or when you want to be able to work on both the host and target with the same base code.

  • Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler Merges Its Initial CUDA Backend

    Intel's oneAPI crew just released version 2020-03 (though one would have thought it should be 2020-05) of their Data Parallel C++ (DPC++) compiler and with this release are several new features including the NVIDIA CUDA back-end. This CUDA back-end allows for Data Parallel C++ / SYCL to run atop CUDA-enabled NVIDIA GPUs. This is the compiler work carried out by Codeplay as part of their effort for bringing oneAPI/DPC++/SYCL to NVIDIA GPUs in cooperation with Intel. The heavy lifting is helped in part by DPC++ being built off LLVM and being able to re-use the NVIDIA NVPTX code already within upstream LLVM.

  • Get hands-on COBOL development experience with IBM Z software trials

    Several people have approached me in the past few weeks looking to experience the latest solutions for working with COBOL code on IBM z/OS. At face value, this seems like it should be a simple request. One of the biggest challenges of demonstrating new mainframe technologies is figuring out exactly how to get your hands on an environment. A sandbox system needs to be isolated, so any changes made while exploring won’t break another user. Then there is the logistical hurdle of the amount of time needed to install front-end clients, back-end servers, and perhaps even middleware components. A “simple” proof-of-concept may not be so simple. Enter IBM Z software trials. IBM Z trials are available to demonstrate selected solutions. They are free, self-provisioned, sandbox environments that live for three days. Need more time than that? No problem — provision another one after your first trial dies. Trials include all of the necessary pieces from the front-end to the back-end, and they are isolated so users cannot impact one another. And each trial contains multiple scenarios with step-by-step guidance on what to do. The solution I turn to for IBM Z DevOps is the IBM Z Open Development Trial, which demonstrates key DevOps technologies using a combination of open source and IBM tools. The user starts by loading COBOL code from a Git repository into IBM Developer for z/OS. After modifying the code, it is built by IBM Dependency Based Build (DBB), and then deployed to z/OS using Jenkins.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6