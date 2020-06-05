Top 5 Open Source Linux Caching Tools Recommended by Geeks
Welcome back to LinuxTechi! Caching of data is highly important for any website or application out there as it can largely help in reduce the server load. In this article, we’ll be looking at the top 5 open source linux caching tools recommended by linux system administrators or geeks. So, without wasting much time, let’s jump directly into the article.
After we reviewed several caching tools and other tools provided in the list above, we can conclude that Redis is the best among the best as it is extremely fast and offers excellent performance. Caching tools are highly beneficial and adds a lot of value to applications and websites as they can largely reduce the use of network bandwidth, latency, and server load as well.
I hope the information provided above gives you a basic idea about the best open source linux caching tools. And the tools listed are not recommended by several linux administrators, but we’ve also analyzed and installed each and every tool along with various other tools for this review. Please share your valuable comments and suggestions in the feedback section below.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 894 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 min ago
2 hours 57 min ago
7 hours 33 min ago
13 hours 39 min ago
13 hours 42 min ago
13 hours 58 min ago
14 hours 1 min ago
20 hours 40 min ago
21 hours 30 min ago
21 hours 58 min ago