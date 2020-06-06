Devices/Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi/Arduino, Beelink, American Portwell Technology, RISC-V ISA
STM32 based Indoor Air Quality Sensor Connects to Raspberry Pi or Arduino (Crowdfunding)
Even before the COVID-19 lockdown, people spent most of their time indoors (around 90% according to some studies), so it’s important to monitor air quality and other metrics like light and sound levels in our homes, workplaces, schools, cars, etc…
Beelink GS-King X Android TV Box, Dual HDD NAS & HiFi Audio System Launched for $250
Beelink GS-King X is an Android 9.0 TV box and a NAS with two 3.5″ SATA bays powered by Amlogic S922X-H processor combined with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC flash that was unveiled last month with some blurry renders.
We now have for the details about the device, which has started to sell for $249.99 plus shipping on GeekBuying when using a “Fixed Priced” coupon, in my case 4ATAOTO6.
Industrial Apollo Lake mini-PCs offer a mix of I/O, M.2, and mini-PCIe links
American Portwell Technology has launched a fanless Lynx-6000 Series of compact, rugged industrial computers. The progressively more advanced Lynx-6110, Lynx-612E, and Lynx-612G follow Portwell’s very similar Kuber-2000 Series. The new systems are slightly larger, starting at 100 x 92 x 53.5mm (0.42 kg) for the base-level Lynx-6110, and use an internal passive thermal solution rather than an external heatsink.
Data61's seL4 security enforcement now available to the RISC-V ecosystem
The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation's (CSIRO) Data61 has completed the proof of implementation correctness of the open-source seL4 microkernel for the RISC-V instruction-set architecture (ISA).
Unlike most other ISA designs, the RISC-V ISA is provided under open source licences that do not require fees. According to Data61, many organisations are developing processors based on the open RISC-V ISA, targeting platforms ranging from embedded and cyberphysical systems to high-end servers.
Linux-driven module and dev kit combine Apollo Lake with FPGA
Exor and Arrow announced a “GigaSOM GS01” module and 10GbE equipped dev kit that runs RT Linux on an Apollo Lake along with a Cyclone 10 GX FPGA. The products offer TSN, fieldbus protocol, and Corvina Cloud support. Italian embedded hardware firm Exor Embedded is collaborating with Arrow to launch a GigaSOM GS01 module and a GS01 development kit based on it that combine an Intel Apollo Lake SoC with an Intel Cyclone 10 GX FPGA. The processors are tightly linked via a high-throughput, dual-lane PCIe Gen2 interconnect, and the module is soldered to the dev kit’s carrier board, which features dual 10GbE SFP+ ports. The platform provides the combined capabilities of an industrial PC, an HMI controller, and PLCs, says Exor.
today's howtos
Games: Geneshift, Alwa's Legacy and Megaquarium: Freshwater Frenzy
Rosegarden 20.06 Open-Source MIDI and Audio Sequencer Arrives with New Features, Fixes
Dubbed “Zepherine Drouhin,” Rosegarden 20.06 introduces the ability to adjust the track’s height in the Preferences, the ability to use right-click to set the loop in the Loop Ruler, as well as support for displaying the current segment label in the Matrix editor when selecting multiple segments for editing. It also adds a new Segment > Transpose by Semitones feature in the Segment Canvas and a Segment “For Notation” feature. Moreover, this release increases the height of the Loop Ruler and sets 127 as default for Expression instead for 100.
