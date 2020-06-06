Exor and Arrow announced a “GigaSOM GS01” module and 10GbE equipped dev kit that runs RT Linux on an Apollo Lake along with a Cyclone 10 GX FPGA. The products offer TSN, fieldbus protocol, and Corvina Cloud support. Italian embedded hardware firm Exor Embedded is collaborating with Arrow to launch a GigaSOM GS01 module and a GS01 development kit based on it that combine an Intel Apollo Lake SoC with an Intel Cyclone 10 GX FPGA. The processors are tightly linked via a high-throughput, dual-lane PCIe Gen2 interconnect, and the module is soldered to the dev kit’s carrier board, which features dual 10GbE SFP+ ports. The platform provides the combined capabilities of an industrial PC, an HMI controller, and PLCs, says Exor.

Games: Geneshift, Alwa's Legacy and Megaquarium: Freshwater Frenzy You can grab the top-down shooter Geneshift FREE for a few days Geneshift, an intense top-down shooter action game with a certain classic GTA2 flair thanks to the vehicle system is currently 100% off for a few days. Previously known as Subvein and also Mutant Factions, it's been through a few different faces over the years. It was also known as Geneshift: Battle Royale Turbo until recently where the developer has settled back on just calling it Geneshift. The current focus has been on the Battle Royale mode, which is looking good but it did just recently introduce a daily survival run which is also quite a test of skill.

With seriously crisp pixel-art, Alwa's Legacy launching on June 17 After a successful crowdfunding campaign, Elden Pixels have announced that the colourful retro adventure Alwa's Legacy is set for launch on June 17. It's the successor to the acclaimed 8-bit inspired platformer Alwa's Awakening, while also being a standalone adventure so you don't need to have played the first in the series. Not the most ideal date to have set, with the upcoming Steam Game Festival clashing with it which is now running through June 16 - 22, so they could see that hurt their sales. Hopefully not too much though. From what the press info said, their aim is to honour the past with a "thoroughly contemporary take on the metroidvania genre". They've upped the pixel count since the last game, with this being a 16-bit inspired style mixing both pixel art and modern touches like slick lighting and some modern game design principles.

Megaquarium: Freshwater Frenzy is a fantastic addition to a great game Megaquarium: Freshwater Frenzy, the first full expansion for the aquarium building game Megaquarium is a worthy addition to a game that was already wonderful. Note: Key provided by Evolve. When Megaquarium itself released back in 2018 it was pure joy. Putting a great twist on the usual building sim, that often feels like a tired genre full of lots of the same. Building an aquarium isn't something we saw much of at all and it was a good game. Megaquarium: Freshwater Frenzy takes everything good and just gives you a whole lot more, a proper expansion like we used to see before miniature DLC became the norm.