Humorous story-driven, platformer metroidvania Clunky Hero is funded
Chaosmonger Studio who are also working on the sci-fi adventure ENCODYA have managed to succeed on Kickstarter again with their platformer metroidvania Clunky Hero.
Mixing together a story-driven platformer metroidvania and a slice of RPG elements with some comedy, Clunky Hero is slightly absurd. You are running around with a bucket on your head and a broom, while fighting off drunken bees so expect the bizarre
Pharaoh-like isometric city builder Nebuchadnezzar confirmed for GOG and Steam
You might not have heard of Nebuchadnezzar, an in-development isometric city-builder in the style of classics like Pharaoh and Zeus but it's coming. Set in the mysterious history and culture of ancient Mesopotamia, it's looking really good.
Covered here back in 2019, it's easy to forget with the constant flow of news coming in but Nebuchadnezzar might actually be one of my most anticipated titles for this year. I was a massive fan of Pharaoh and this really does look like a great upgrade to the classics. Today, it has been confirmed that it will be launching on GOG as well as Steam so it's a good reminder of it.
Prison Architect - Island Bound now releasing June 23
Paradox Interactive announced today that Prison Architect - Island Bound will now be launching on June 23 after they recently delayed the launch.
Originally due to release on June 11, they mentioned before the delay was due to the themes present in the game and with everything going on they delayed the release 'out of respect for the important voices that need to be heard'.
Now the new date set with June 23 they announced that a free update for everyone, The Rock, will become available at the same time. The Rock update will bring in dynamic Reputations for your prisoners, quality of life improvements, and implement multiple bug fixes.
Physics-based building game 'Besiege' adds a powerful new tool
Besiege is a fantastic build and destroy game all about making medieval siege engines and with the latest update it gained a very useful new tool.
They already provide a ton of blocks and tools, allowing players to create anything from a simple rolling vehicle that just bumps into everything up to massive robots capable of immense destruction. However, it was somewhat limited by what it gave you, even though you could be incredibly creative in your creations. With the latest update though, there's a new very powerful Build Surface feature.
Faraway Lands: Rise of Yokai mixes town building, exploration and an RTS
Faraway Lands: Rise of Yokai from MythEgg Studios has pulled my interest in recently, mixing in a number of different genres set in Feudal Japan.
You build up a town, gather resources and build a ship to explore new lands, trade with others and there's plenty of real-time combat sprinkled into it across land and sea too. Genuinely does look like quite a nice blending together of gameplay elements.
Theme Hospital continues living on with a new CorsixTH release
CorsixTH is the wonderful free and open source game engine for Theme Hospital, featuring plenty of improvements and modern system support.
After a relatively short testing period for the Release Candidates and a year since the last full update, CorsixTH 0.64 has been released. This release comes with the ability to use ISO images of the original discs as a data source, since CorsixTH requires the original data files. With this release the UI was updated to be sized properly in all languages, Level 6 map issues were solved, rooms becoming stuck should no longer be an issue, potential memory leaks solved and a lot more done over the last year.
Colourful party game Aeolis Tournament launches July 16
Aeolis Tournament, the first title from Canadian developer Beyond Fun Studio now has a confirmed release date of July 16 and this will feature Linux support.
Inspired by Nintendo-style party games, Aeolis Tournament will have up to 8 players compete in various game modes based on a simple one-button mechanic. Characters use an air cannon to control the power of the wind and affect their surroundings. It's a high-tempo game in the vein of Fuzion Frenzy with a cartoony and colourful art direction. Aeolis Tournament features physics-based gameplay, a tournament mode and local & online multiplayer play.
Programming Leftovers
Graphics: AMDGPU, RADV, GLSL
Threat to Windows and Linux cannot be really put in the same basket
Twice in the space of three months, researchers from BlackBerry have put out studies pushing claims about malware and ransomware that is alleged to attack Linux, giving the impression that this operating system is also under as much threat as Windows. But both studies contained little to justify these conclusions; the second, issued in the first week of June, contained the word Linux thrice, in two sentences. One of these was the line: "Tycoon is a multi-platform Java ransomware targeting Windows and Linux that has been observed in-the-wild since at least December 2019." And the other was: "The malicious JRE build contains both Windows and Linux versions of this script, suggesting that the threat actors are also targeting Linux servers." The rest of the study, that runs to about 1500 words (not counting text in illustrations and tables), was solely about the Windows version of what the researchers claimed was a new form of ransomware known as Tycoon. The earlier study, issued in April, claims that groups connected to China were targeting Linux servers with malware, with the claim resting on the reported discovery of a previously unidentified Linux malware toolset which included two kernel-level rootkits that made it difficult to identify executables. But the study contained no information as to how this malware gained a foothold on these servers, surely an important step in the attack process. On asking, this response was elicited: "The rootkits were installed by way of an interactive bash script, which in some cases reached out to an online build server to determine particulars about the target system (distro, kernel version, etc) before delivering a bespoke rootkit and backdoor." The vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel that were remotely exploited in this manner were not specified; it must be noted that such a class of flaws are very rare for Linux. The reply added: "There are several ways in which the installation script could have landed on the server, including brute force SSH attack (a technique reportedly used by the botnet to spread itself), physical access to the server (espionage operations are not always exclusively digital), or any other of the myriad ways in which admin credentials for servers are compromised and then used to log in."
today's howtos
