6 Sparkling Command Line Interface (CLI) Linux Time Trackers

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 18th of June 2020 09:11:02 AM Filed under
Linux

Time tracking software is a type of computer software that records time spent on tasks. This category of software can enable users to run billing reports, and prepare invoices for clients.

The deployment of this software offers a new level of productivity to organizations, as it provides management with information on what time is spent by employees on different activities such as projects and tasks. This can help to measure productivity over time. This software is commonly used by professionals that charge clients by the hour such as accountants, solicitors, and freelancers. The generation of automatic invoices with minimal or no data entry removes the inconvenience of billing and invoicing clients, and improves efficiency.

Play with virtual Legos using open source tools

My childhood consisted of about 20% Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) and 80% Legos, with a pretty strong crossover of the two. I wasn't allowed to actually play D&D for a variety of reasons, but through some mental acrobatics worthy of a level 15 rogue, I determined that building AD&D characters didn't count as playing, and recreating Dragonlance in Lego form was a pretty good approximation of the game. For that reason, one of my favorite genres of Legos was the castles, and I spent hours upon hours devising gauntlet-like dungeons for my mini figurines. In order to keep track of my creations, and because I saw friends mapping dungeons at school, I mapped out my Lego creations on graph paper. I also tried to track how my creations were constructed, and using graph paper seemed a logical choice for a medium that was mostly based on rectangular bricks, but the lack of understanding of isometric illustration ultimately confounded me. Read more

VLC 3.0.11 Released (and How to Install That)

  • VLC 3.0.11 Released with HLS, AAC Playback Improvements

    VLC media player 3.0.11 was released a day ago as the twelfth update of “Vetinari” branch. [...] The official Snap package (runs in sandbox) has been updated. You can install it from Ubuntu Software. Already installed the Snap package? It will be updated to the latest automatically.

  • Install VLC Media Player 3.0.11 On Ubuntu / Linux Mint / Fedora

    VLC player a free open source multimedia player and available for all opertaing systems Windows,MacOS,iOS,Android, and Linux. It is one of the most preferred players by users because it supports all video formats and also audio formats too.It also supports Multimedia files from DVD, VCD and Audio CD and etc. VLC media player 3.0.11 supports 4K and 8K Playback by enabling hardware decoding and supports streaming to Google Chromecast devices VLC media player for android also updated to version 3.0 and also supports hardware decoding for VC1/WMV3 and MPEG2 streams. In this tutorial, i will show you how to install the latest stable version of VLC 3.0.11 On Ubuntu 20.04 / 18.04 LTS, LinuxMint 19, Debian, and Fedora.

Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Linux Headlines and More

  • FLOSS Weekly 583: California Consumer Privacy Act Tools

    Doc Searls talks with Jonathan Bennet and Don Marti who is an expert on the California Consumer Privacy Act. They discuss how the CCPA is vital to the open-source community.

  • 2020-06-17 | Linux Headlines

    Canonical enters the software appliance image market, Israeli researchers discover a set of major flaws in an ancient TCP/IP stack with massive ramifications for embedded and IoT devices, Google partners with Parallels to bring Windows apps to Chromebooks, and Fairphone continues to support its 2015 flagship.

  • Feeling A Bit Nostalgic About Dead Linux Distros

    I spotted a Boomer walking around in my backyard, walking around aimlessly and spouting nonsensical drivel at his mobile phone.

Games: GOG, Star Renegades, Steam and Across The Grooves

  • Eye of the Beholder Trilogy is currently FREE on GOG, plus big D&D sale

    GOG are doing another sweet giveaway of some classics for the next two days so don't miss out if you love RPGs. Consider this your quick tip of the day! The Eye of the Beholder Trilogy with 1991's Eye of the Beholder and Eye of the Beholder II: The Legend of Darkmoon plus the 1993 title Eye of the Beholder III: Assault on Myth Drannor. If you just want to run on over and grab it, find the page for all three here. The giveaway ends 19th June, 5 PM UTC.

  • Star Renegades has a new anime trailer and a slick battle system

    Star Renegades, the second title from Massive Damage (Halcyon 6) should be releasing sometime this year with Linux support and there's plenty of new info out there to round-up. What is it? Star Renegades is a strategy RPG about outsmarting AI-driven adversaries, forging friendships, and toppling galactic empires spanning over multiple generations. It was announced back in 2018 and the original teaser left a lasting impression. Massive Damage have continued tinkering away with Raw Fury now helping as publisher. As for the new info, back in May they detailed the Timeline Battle System and wow—it looks absolutely stunning. Mixing together wonderfully detailed pixel-art with a view that blends elements of 3D and 2D that they're calling "2DX".

  • Steam Games Summer Festival | Many Linux Demos!
  • Across The Grooves looks beautiful and is out today on PC, Mac, Linux and Switch

    Hand painted adventure Across The Grooves is available to buy from today on Steam, itch.io and the Nintendo eShop. From Nova-box, the award-winning studio behind Seers Isle and Along the Edge, this time-spinning tale will take you on a trip through Europe to investigate a strange record… While even the smallest choice changes who you become.

