Linux Kernel: Roman Gushchin, Fedora Tests and Linux Plumbers Virtual Town Hall
Latest Slab Cgroup Memory Controller Patches Saving ~1GB RAM Per Host On Facebook Servers
The past number of months Facebook engineering has been working on a new slab memory controller for Linux that can offer less memory fragmentation and lower memory use and slab utilization. The sixth version of these patches were published earlier this month.
Facebook's Roman Gushchin who has been spearheading the new cgroup slab memory controller posted the new patches earlier this month. These patches are based against the latest Linux memory management code as their primary change along with other code improvements.
Contribute at the Fedora Test Week for Kernel 5.7
The kernel team is working on final integration for kernel 5.7. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora. As a result, the Fedora kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Monday, June 22, 2020 through Monday, June 29, 2020. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.
Linux Plumbers Conference: Announcing a Linux Plumbers Virtual Town Hall
The Linux Plumbers Committee is pleased to announce a Town Hall meeting on June 25 at 8am PDT/ 11am EDT/ 3pm GMT. This meeting serves two purposes. The first purpose is to test our remote conference set up. This is the first time we are holding Linux Plumbers virtually and while we can run simulated tests, it’s much more effective to test our setup with actual participants with differing hardware set ups around the world. The second purpose is to present on our planning and give everyone a little bit of an idea of what to expect when we hold Plumbers at the end of August. We plan to have time for questions.
What Is Harmony OS? Huawei’s New Operating System Explained
No. Although both are free software products (or, more accurately, Huawei has pledged to release Harmony OS with an open-source license), Harmony OS is its own distinct product. Moreover, it uses a different design architecture to Linux, preferring a microkernel design over monolithic kernel. But wait. Microkernel? Monolithic kernel? I’ve lost you. Let’s try again. At the heart of every operating system is something called a kernel. Like the name implies, kernels are at the heart of every operating system, effectively serving as a foundation. They handle interactions with the underlying hardware, allocate resources, and define how programs are executed and operated.
