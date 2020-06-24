Linux Foundation: Florian Vamosi's Story, FOSS Contributor Survey and CNCF
In 2016, Florian Vamosi was a grammar school student who had been using Linux since age 10. Along with a team from his school, he won the innovation competition in his town of Kaposvár, Hungary for a modular agricultural automation system that monitors weather conditions and automatically compensates to suit the needs of a given plant using Raspberry Pis.
The Linux Foundation's Core Infrastructure Initiative (CII) and the Laboratory for Innovation Science at Harvard (LISH) have developed a survey for contributors to free and open-source software (FOSS) projects.
Cloud native registry used in production by China Mobile, OVHcloud, JD.com, Mulesoft, and more
Python Programming
Unlike languages like C, much of the time Python will free up memory for you. But sometimes, it won’t work the way you expect it to.
In a world where video games are so important to so many people, communication and community around games are vital. Discord offers both of those and more in one well-designed package. In this course, you’ll learn how to make a Discord bot in Python so that you can make the most of this fantastic platform.
Zato startup callable objects are a means through which arbitrary Python functions or classes can be invoked when a server is booting up in order to influence its configuration or setup, even before any service is invoked.
This technique offers customisation possibilities in addition to the standard configuration options set before a server starts - read on to learn details.
I recently decided to relaunch the Mouse vs Python YouTube channel. I am working on new tutorials from the 2nd Edition of Python 101 as well as starting some new content on regular Python tutorials and wxPython tutorials.
I used the python-twitter see the official webpage documentation.
The availability of many third party packages makes Python such a powerful and appealing programming language choice. Moreover, you can select Python for almost any kind of project, ranging from desktop applications, web applications, server scripts and even embedded systems. The recommended approach for installing third party packages is to install them in a project specific virtual environment.
The concept of Python virtual environments is great. You can install whatever package, and even a specific version of a package, just for the project you work on. It won’t affect your main Python installation or your other Python projects.
Unfortunately creating, activating and deactivating virtual environments strikes me as tiresome. You need to leave the comfort of your Python programming environment and fire up a terminal to perform these tasks. Luckily, the PyCharm development environment solves this problem. It enables you to conveniently create a virtual environment for your Python project. Once created, PyCharm automatically activates and deactivates the virtual environment for you, each time you open and close your Python project, respectively.
Latest GNU/Linux Audio and Screencasts: SMLR, TWIL, LHS, Bluestar Linux and Name Change (Master and Slave)
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got a lot of great news with a bunch of App releases. We’ve got new releases from Krita, FFMpeg, Strawberry music layer, nativefier which is a really cool desktop app creator for webapps, and more. We’ve also got some news from Pine64 about a new community…
Welcome to the 352nd installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this short topics episode, the hosts cover AMSAT, AMSAT, AMSAT, trunked radio systems monitoring with SDR, the Open Technology Fund, LibreOffice, HamPi, Google, AMSAT and much more. Thank you for listening and we hope you have a great week. Don't forget to enjoy and participate in Field Day 2020.
In this video, we are looking at Bluestar Linux 5.7.4. Enjoy!
Due to the political climate, many organizations and open source projects are removing the terms "master" and/or "slave" from their software. GitHub is changing "master" branches to "main" branches. Master-slave terminology in regards to drives, file systems, programming languages, etc. are being removed as well.
Mozilla: Tor Browser, Apple Stuff and Firefox 78 Credits
The Tor Browser anonymizes web browsing using multi-hop network routing featuring layered encryption (the “Onion network”). You can picture it like that trope in action movies where they’re tracing a network intrusion back through multiple server locations scattered all over a world map. (Except that the reverse tracing isn’t a thing and the Onion network’s encryption prevents any meaningful interception.)
On June 30th, macOS 10.9, 10.10 and 10.11 users will automatically be moved to the Firefox Extended Support Release (ESR).
While Apple doesn’t have an official policy governing security updates for older macOS releases, their ongoing practice has been to support the most recent three releases (i.e. version N, N-1, and N-2). The last security update applicable to macOS 10.11 was made available nearly 2 years ago in July 2018 (https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201222). Unsupported operating systems receive no security updates, have known exploits, and can be dangerous to use, which makes it difficult and less than optimal to maintain Firefox for those versions.
Browser extensions provide a convenient and powerful way for people to take control of how they experience the web. From blocking ads to organizing tabs, extensions let people solve everyday problems and add whimsy to their online lives.
At yesterday’s WWDC event, Apple announced that Safari is adopting a web-based API for browser extensions similar to Firefox’s WebExtensions API. Built using familiar web technologies such as JavaScript, HTML, and CSS, the API makes it easy for developers to write one code base that will work in Firefox, Chrome, Opera, and Edge with minimal browser-specific changes. We’re excited to see expanded support for this common set of browser extension APIs.
Interested in porting your browser extension to Safari? Visit MDN to see which APIs are currently supported. Developers can start testing the new API in Safari 14 using the seed build for macOS Big Sur. The API will be available in Safari 14 on macOS Mojave and macOS Catalina in the future.
With the release of Firefox 78, we are pleased to welcome the 34 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 28 of whom were brand new volunteers!
