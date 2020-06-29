Language Selection

First Arch Linux Snapshot Powered by Linux Kernel 5.7 Is Here

Linux

In the first day of every month, we see a new Arch Linux ISO snapshot being released, including the most recent package versions and, occasionally, brand-new GNU/Linux technologies, such as the bump to a newer Linux kernel branch.

Well, Arch Linux 2020.07.01 has been released today as July 2020’s ISO snapshot, and it’s the first to ship with the latest Linux 5.7 kernel series. While not the latest, Linux 5.7.6 is included in the Arch Linux 2020.07.01 image as the default kernel.

Android Leftovers

Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – Manage your Personal Collections – Week 36

This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers. If you’re like me, you’ll have a few collections. Books, movies, coins, whatever takes your interest. Keeping track of that collection can be time-consuming, but it’s important to any serious collector. I was therefore keen to test a few open source collection managers on the RPI4. I’ve tested Tellico, GCStar, and Alexandria (the latter not to be confused with Alexandra, a separate project). Read more

Borderlining with GIMP

On your computer, with GIMP you can emphasize pictures in colorful ways. You can make red rectangle or ellipse to focus your readers to a point in a picture. Of course you can use blue, green, orange, and other colors too. It is easy to do once you know how. I present you here a new video again followed by short explanations, an example, and exercises. Lastly, don't forget that this tutorial is a part of GIMP Guide for Author. Happy editing! Read more

Audiocasts/Shows: Raspberry Pi Cluster, mintCast and LINUX Unplugged

  • Raspberry Pi Cluster Episode 5 - Benchmarking the Turing Pi

    In this post, I'm going to talk about the Turing Pi's performance. I'll compare it to a more traditional Raspberry Pi cluster, my Pi Dramble, and talk about important considerations for your cluster, like what kind of storage you should use, or whether you should run a 32-bit or 64-bit Pi operating system.

    As with all the other work I've done on this cluster, I've been documenting it all in my open source Turing Pi Cluster project on GitHub.

  • mintCast 338 – Two Oh Snap

    First up, in our Wanderings, Owen refurbishes, Tony prints new stuff, Moss has a panic attack, Joe attends a LUG, Bo games, and Leo upgrades to 20.

  • The Hard Work of Hardware | LINUX Unplugged 360

    We're joined by two guests who share their insights into building modern Linux hardware products. Plus we try out Mint 20, cover some big Gnome fixes, and a very handy open source noise suppression pick! Special Guests: Alfred Neumayer, Brent Gervais, Drew DeVore, and Jeremy Soller.

