Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

My Linux story: From Linux user to contributor

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 13th of July 2020 11:19:40 AM Filed under
Linux

I am an IT professional with over 15 years of experience in a number of different roles—systems administrator, senior Linux administrator, DevOps engineer, automation consultant, and senior scrum master. I started learning Linux on Ubuntu but shifted to CentOS as a sysadmin, and later I moved to Fedora for personal use. But my joy for technology started much earlier than my first Linux distribution, and it came in the form of a movie.

My favorite movie is Hackers. The best scene occurs at the beginning of the movie. The movie starts with a group of special agents breaking into a house to catch the infamous hacker, Zero Cool. We soon discover that Zero Cool is actually 11-year-old Dade Murphy, who managed to crash 1,507 computer systems in one day. He is charged for his crimes, and his family is heavily fined. Additionally, he is banned from using computers or touch-tone telephones until he is 18.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Games: Embr, Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher's Circus, CONSCRIPT, Tilekit, OBS Studio

  • Gig economy firefighter parody 'Embr' has a new game mode

    Embr, a game that pokes fun at the rise of the gig economy by letting anyone tackle fires adds a whole new game mode. With my initial look at the game on Stadia I found it to be pretty amusing, although it does still feel a little basic. This update appears to be the start of Muse Games expanding on the promise of it, putting a new spin on it by combining the firefighting with food delivery.

  • Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher's Circus for Linux is getting really close

    Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher's Circus, the free DLC that adds in an online PvP mode will be coming to Linux really soon going by their latest update. This special PvP mode is entirely separate to the campaign, giving you access to a new set of heroes to fight with. While it's currently only available for Windows officially, Red Hook Studios have been working to iron out all the kinks that came with it before rolling it out to other platforms.

  • WW1 top-down survival horror 'CONSCRIPT' gets a Kickstarter extension

    Currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, the promising looking top-down WW1 survival horror CONSCRIPT has been granted an extension to their campaign. Originally due to finish on July 16, they've now got until July 23 to hit the $30,000 Australian dollars (about £16,559) goal. "During the First World War, a lone French soldier must navigate twisted trenches, scavenge for limited supplies and solve complex puzzles - all whilst fighting for survival in the midst of mankind’s most brutal and horrifying conflict."

  • Tilekit looks like a great tilemap editor with auto tiling

    Some parts of developing games can end up quite tedious like manually placing down tiles for 2D games, and it seems Tilekit might be able to help with that. Tilekit is a tilemap editor, one that's centred around pattern-based auto tiling. It's quite clever and could end up being a nice time-saver. Tilekit works by using an input map of basic tiles and a set of user-defined rules to create the resultant output map from your tileset.

  • OBS Studio – Stream From Linux Distribution

    OBS Studio is the all-in-one tool for streaming your video in real-time. It is free to use, open-source, and supports all major platforms including Linux. In this article, I will walk you through a tour of OBS Studio. You will learn how easy it is to stream your video from your Linux computer.

today's howtos

Qt Creator 4.13 Beta released

We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.13 Beta! Here are some excerpts from our change log: New Experimental Plugins Thanks to Alexis Jeandet for initial support for the Meson build system! Thanks to IncrediBuild for contributing their Qt Creator integration! You need to open Help > About Plugins (or Qt Creator > About Plugins on macOS) and enable these plugins before you can use them. Editing We updated LLVM for the C++ code model to LLVM 10, implicitly improving support for C++20 features. We fixed many smaller issues with the C++ code model... Read more Also: Qt Creator 4.13 Beta Released - Finally Offers Meson Build System Integration

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6