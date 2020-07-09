My Linux story: From Linux user to contributor
I am an IT professional with over 15 years of experience in a number of different roles—systems administrator, senior Linux administrator, DevOps engineer, automation consultant, and senior scrum master. I started learning Linux on Ubuntu but shifted to CentOS as a sysadmin, and later I moved to Fedora for personal use. But my joy for technology started much earlier than my first Linux distribution, and it came in the form of a movie.
My favorite movie is Hackers. The best scene occurs at the beginning of the movie. The movie starts with a group of special agents breaking into a house to catch the infamous hacker, Zero Cool. We soon discover that Zero Cool is actually 11-year-old Dade Murphy, who managed to crash 1,507 computer systems in one day. He is charged for his crimes, and his family is heavily fined. Additionally, he is banned from using computers or touch-tone telephones until he is 18.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 909 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Games: Embr, Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher's Circus, CONSCRIPT, Tilekit, OBS Studio
today's howtos
Qt Creator 4.13 Beta released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.13 Beta! Here are some excerpts from our change log: New Experimental Plugins Thanks to Alexis Jeandet for initial support for the Meson build system! Thanks to IncrediBuild for contributing their Qt Creator integration! You need to open Help > About Plugins (or Qt Creator > About Plugins on macOS) and enable these plugins before you can use them. Editing We updated LLVM for the C++ code model to LLVM 10, implicitly improving support for C++20 features. We fixed many smaller issues with the C++ code model... Also: Qt Creator 4.13 Beta Released - Finally Offers Meson Build System Integration
Recent comments
10 min 24 sec ago
3 hours 22 min ago
5 hours 2 min ago
5 hours 47 min ago
5 hours 49 min ago
5 hours 56 min ago
6 hours 11 min ago
6 hours 15 min ago
11 hours 34 min ago
16 hours 39 min ago