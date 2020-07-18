Games: Lutris, Strange Adventures Liberated, Don't Starve Together, Tomb of the Eaters and Godot Engine
Linux game manager Lutris gets a small update for Direct3D 12 using VKD3D-Proton
The free and open source game manager Lutris had a small update focusing on having better Direct3D 12 support on Linux thanks to it now using VKD3D-Proton.
What is Lutris? An application you can use to manage Linux games across GOG, Steam and more along with support for scripts to manage Wine / Proton installs for Windows games and applications too. It's super useful.
It had quite a big update earlier this month so this recent update is on the smaller side, although still interesting. With Lutris 0.5.7.1, they now provide D3D12.DLL based on the VKD3D-Proton project as part of their provided DXVK runtime for Wine which they said will "help push updates faster and provide better compatibility for Direct3D 12 titles such as World of Warcraft".
Strange Adventures in Infinite Space is back, free and under the GPL
Before the likes of FTL: Faster Than Light we had Strange Adventures in Infinite Space, one of the first spaceship roguelikes and it's made a return.
Originally released in 2002, it was later made open source in 2005 and eventually the actual game assets became freeware too. It's now seen something of an updated re-release, using improved source code that remains under the GPL license and they've also now made the game assets freely available under the CC BY-NC 4.0 license. Nice!
"Experience the little game that did. The game that opened the door just a crack, yet wide enough to allow a new roguelike subgenre to emerge. One which would eventually give us classics like FTL."
Don't Starve Together gets a 'Troubled Waters' update expanding the seas
Life on the sea is dangerous and now perhaps even more so in Don't Starve Together with the latest free update named Troubled Waters and it sounds great.
Don't Starve Together is the incredibly fun co-op survival game from Klei Entertainment, it's the standalone multiplayer version of the original uncompromising Don't Starve. It's going through an update chain named Return of Them, which comes in multiple parts. Starting with Turn of Tides in August 2019 which added in new boat mechanics to travel across the seas together and this update further expands that.
Tomb of the Eaters is the 'biggest update ever' for Caves of Qud
Caves of Qud, the science fantasy roguelike epic had an absolutely colossal update released named Tomb of the Eaters with a huge new area.
Probably one of the top 10 roguelikes available for Linux, it's a big game full of some really wild stories and character design possibilities. The crazy side of it just expanded with a gigantic tomb complex that's 12 stories tool and Freehold Games said it includes around 100 maps. That's madness.
There's also aton of new creatures, NPCs, objects and mechanics scattered throughout the Tomb and surrounding environments along with the Tomb of the Eaters questline. There's also a new village, new side quests, new factions, new music and more to go along with it.
Dev snapshot: Godot 3.2.3 beta 1
Godot 3.2.2 was released on June 26 with over 3 months' worth of development, including many bugfixes and a handful of features. Some regressions were noticed after the release though, so we decided that Godot 3.2.3 would focus mainly on fixing those new bugs to ensure that all Godot users can have the most stable experience possible.
