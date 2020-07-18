Security: IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 147, ASUS Home Router Bugs and New DDoS Primer
-
IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 147 released
Another update is available for IPFire: IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 147. It contains a vast amount of package updates and brings some security updates.
-
ASUS Home Router Bugs Open Consumers to Snooping Attacks
The two flaws allow man-in-the-middle attacks that would give an attacker access to all data flowing through the router.
A pair of flaws in ASUS routers for the home could allow an attacker to compromise the devices – and eavesdrop on all of the traffic and data that flows through them.
The bugs are specifically found in the RT-AC1900P whole-home Wi-Fi model, within the router’s firmware update functionality. Originally uncovered by Trustwave, ASUS has issued patches for the bugs, and owners are urged to apply the updates as soon as they can.
-
What Is DDoS Attack?
A Denial of Service attack is any attempt/attack that is aimed at making the web resource unavailable to its users (denying service, hence the name), mainly by flooding the website’s URL with so many requests that the server can handle. During a successful DoS attempt, regular traffic on the website will be slowed down or completely unavailable.
A DDoS attack, on the other hand, is a DoS attack that comes from more than one source which is distributed. A DDoS attack can involve thousands or even hundreds of thousands of computers. These computers/devices might not know that their resources are used to attempt a DDoS attack, but they have been previously infected with malware and are collectively known as “botnets”.
It is suspected that there are tens of millions of machines that have been compromised and used in DDoS attacks, which can include traditional computers to smartphones and even IoT devices.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 836 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Chrome and Firefox: Chrome 85 Beta, #StopHateForProfit in FB, Firefox 79 Credits and MDN Web Docs
7 New Feature Changes Coming to Fedora 33 Release
Fedora 33 development is in progress. Check out the major feature changes in the upcoming Fedora 33 release.
Ergonomics and Gnome Software
Ergonomics is about the understanding of interactions among humans and other elem￼￼ents of a system, and the profession that applies theory, principles, data and methods to design in order to optimize overall interaction. In short, ergonomics is about making things comfortable and efficient to work with. This also applies to software design and development, or at least it should. Companies and projects have been thinking and researching ergonomics in software development pretty much since the beginning, even if that was just a developer thinking about where best to place this or that button in his program. The GNOME project had the Usability Project from 2001 to 2011 and now apparently has design teams to cover usability. GNOME also came up with the HIG - the Human Interface Guidelines. So you would think the GNOME world is well prepared in terms of software ergonomics as far as human to interface interactions go. Unfortunately the GTK+/GNOME using world in reality seems to have paid little heed to usabiliy studies as of late, just as much as the hodgepodge of applications written for the different desktop environments using the toolkit, with all their various takes on window borders, size, button placement and size etc. and custom applications for the various distributions and projects does not help. KDE on the other hand has never had this problem and presents a well integrated desktop experience, even when using Qt applications not explicitly written for being part of the KDE suite. It even has a settings module to integrate GTK applications into the overall look as much as possible. This works quite well but perhaps apart from Firefox and LibreOffice most KDE users seem to prefer a as pure as possible desktop experience. Also: Proposal Raised For GNOME Software Labeling Its Carbon Cost / Environmental Impact
today's howtos
Recent comments
4 hours 4 min ago
10 hours 42 sec ago
11 hours 24 min ago
14 hours 38 min ago
15 hours 12 min ago
19 hours 42 min ago
22 hours 52 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago