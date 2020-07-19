Devices: QIWI, Raspberry Pi and Arduino
Whiskey Lake panel PCs feature Linux-based HMI tooki
Kontron’s rugged, 10.1- to 23.8-inch “FlatClient Panel PCs” have been upgraded with 8th Gen UE-series processors, an isolated power supply, and an optional, Linux-based QIWI toolkit for HMI displays.
Kontron announced an update to its FlatClient Panel PCs that adds the option of an Intel 8th Gen Whiskey Lake CPU. The announcement links to a datasheet that continues to list dual-core 4th, 6th, and 7th, Gen U-series processors along with the new quad-core, 1.6GHz/4.1GHz Core i5-8365UE or optional i7-8665UE Whiskey Lake processors. In addition to detailing these FlatClient Pro models, the datasheet includes the slightly reduced feature set “FlatClient Eco” line based on Apollo Lake.
[...]
The Linux and Win 10 IoT supported FlatClient systems now offer an optional, “QIWI” toolkit based on Linux and an optimized Chromium web browser. Designed for building industrial HMI displays, Kontron’s QIWI enables “sophisticated” 2D and 3D visualizations, videos, and large documents that can be “easily” configured via a local touch-based UI or web interface, says the company.
Watch wildlife with a Raspberry Pi nature camera| Hackspace 33
Student designs his own pair of smart glasses with a transparent OLED display and Arduino Nano Every
For his school science fair, Mars Kapadia decided to take things up a notch and create his own pair of smart glasses.
The wearable device, which went on to place in the state competition, uses a transparent OLED display to show info from Retro Watch software running on an Android phone. They’re controlled by an Arduino Nano Every with an HC-05 Bluetooth module to communicate with the mobile app. Power is provided via a LiPo battery.
One unusual feature is that the darkened lenses can be flipped down for sun protection in outdoor environments, then up to allow easy viewing in darker areas. Kapadia demonstrates how his glasses work, plus discusses the technology used in the video below.
The Xen Project, an open source hypervisor hosted at the Linux Foundation, today announced the release of Xen Project Hypervisor 4.14, which introduces Linux stubdomains, better nested performance, more robust live patching and reflects contributions from across the community and ecosystem. This release also continues the fundamental shift for Xen, which was outlined in version 4.13, to make it increasingly resistant to side-channel attacks and hardware issues. "Xen Project Hypervisor 4.14 is a clear example of important investments from companies and community members to move the project forward," said George Dunlap, Xen Project Advisory Board Chair. "We continue to see broad participation from many companies, which is validation of the important role Xen plays in the open-source virtualization space: a project focused solely on virtualization, with a mature code base and community."
