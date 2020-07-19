today's leftovers
Only EU can help us, pleads Slack as it slings competition complaint against Microsoft Teams
From the department of "if you can't beat 'em..." comes the inevitable sueball slung by Slack over Microsoft's bundling of Teams into its Office behemoth.
A competition complaint has been filed against Microsoft before the European Commission.
Microsoft's collaboration platform, Teams, has been enjoying impressive growth, hitting 75 million users in the last set of published figures, and the company used this week's Inspire event to tease partners with more features to tempt customers.
[...]
David Schellhase, general counsel at Slack, asked for the EU to take on the role of referee and conjured the spectre of decades past. "Microsoft is reverting to past behavior," he alleged. "They created a weak, copycat product and tied it to their dominant Office product, force installing it and blocking its removal, a carbon copy of their illegal behavior during the 'browser wars.'"
Schellhase optimistically called for the European Commission "to take swift action."
The complaint will now be reviewed before the commission decides if action needs to be taken.
Data stolen [sic] in ransomware attack on French telco Orange [iophk: Windows TCO]
The Nefilim ransomware was previously said to share similarities to the Nemty 2.5 ransomware, though without the ransomware-as-a-service component. The ransomware was previously noted to spread likely through RDP and uses AES-128 encryption on a victim’s files.
California university pays $1 million ransom amid coronavirus research [iophk: Windows TCO]
While U.S. law enforcement typically advises against paying ransomware demands, victimized organizations sometimes meet attackers’ demands when decryption without hackers’ help seems unlikely, or cost-prohibitive.
Attackers from the so-called Netwalker ransomware gang were behind this incident, BBC News reported, the latest in a series of ransomware hacks against universities and public health agencies. The scam also coincides with an evolution in ransomware techniques, as hackers increase the size of their demands and, in some cases, threaten to publicize stolen data when victims refuse to pay.
Amazon Is Sucking Life Out Of Open Source
Gounares also pointed out one finding that Amazon is sucking the life out of open source by creating an uneven playing field.
One Network Operating System To Rule Them All
While companies certainly want choice when it comes to the chips in their switches – and are increasingly demanding more open and less costly routing chips – when it comes to network operating systems, they are sick of making choices. Or more precisely, they are sick and tired of having choices thrust upon them. Switching is like the RISC/Unix operating system era, where vendors had their own silicon and a flavor of Unix that was just enough alike the others it could be called Unix and offer a certain degree of portability between platforms. But these RISC/Unix systems had enough differences when it came to their APIs and the way they were operated that it was nonetheless still hard to move from platform to platform. With routers, the situation is more like the proprietary minicomputers that predate the RISC/Unix revolution in servers in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The chip is closed and the operating system is closed and there really is not interoperability or porting.
VMware to stop describing hardware as ‘male’ and ‘female’ in new terminology guide
Starburst advances Presto to handle Hadoop data better
Starburst's mission is to help organizations with data stored in Hadoop-based deployments to access and query that data quickly, using the open source Presto SQL query technology.
The data access and analytics vendor said on Wednesday that it updated the Starburst Enterprise Presto platform, which is based on the open source Presto distributed SQL project originally developed by Facebook.
Mastodon to Pleroma — 1 — Setting up a Pleroma Server
Pleroma is another social media/microblogging platform similar to Mastodon. It also interoperates with the rest of the Fediverse using ActivityPub so it still allows me to follow people who use Mastodon, just like Mastodon allowed me to follow people who use Pleroma. However, there are a number of advantages that Pleroma brings to the table over Mastodon.
Mastodon to Pleroma — 2 — Customizing My Instance
Pleroma provides so many customization options, it took me a while to go through all of them and customize my instance to my liking. That is by no means a bad thing; it was a really enjoyable process and it feels like it’s social media but for hackers (not the Hollywood kind).
Annual Report 2019: Social media and video channel
In April, we joined Mastodon, a Twitter-like open source, federated and self-hosted microblogging service. Fosstodon – a Mastodon server set up specifically for free software projects – kindly accepted our request for an account, so we set up this account and started posting content, often more focused on technical users, compared to our tweets and Facebook posts. By the end of the year, we had over 3,100 followers, and have been engaging with other users who have questions and suggestions.
Our Facebook page growth was smaller, from 54,045 page likes to 55,985, and on April 2, Google officially discontinued its Google+ service. We had over 16,000 followers at the time, but that number had gradually been reducing, as most users had been aware for many months that Google was closing the service for personal accounts.
Complex problems, clever solutions – unique containers and virtualization snaps
If you’re a fan of virtualization, then you are most likely aware the one thing virtual machines do less well than systems installed on physical hardware is the graphics stack. You can get guest operating systems up and running relatively easily. But sometimes, there is no guarantee you will have advanced graphics features, like 3D acceleration, available in the virtual machines, which can limit their usefulness.
In recent years, there have been attempts to rectify this, and different virtualization tools now offer some 3D support. Qemu-virgil is a snap that bundles the latest version of QEMU, along with GTK, SDL2 and Virgil 3D enabled, designed to give you decent graphics performance out of the box.
Once you install the snap, you will need to connect the kvm interface (snap connect qemu-virgil:kvm), but after that, you can launch virtual machines, and start enjoying solid graphics performance. Now, be aware that you will probably not have native-level results, but you can still get a decent level of usability, without having to resort to any significant manual changes or complex command line arguments.
Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Headlines, System76, Django, LHS and Ubuntu Podcast
Xen Project Hypervisor Version 4.14 brings added security and performance
The Xen Project, an open source hypervisor hosted at the Linux Foundation, today announced the release of Xen Project Hypervisor 4.14, which introduces Linux stubdomains, better nested performance, more robust live patching and reflects contributions from across the community and ecosystem. This release also continues the fundamental shift for Xen, which was outlined in version 4.13, to make it increasingly resistant to side-channel attacks and hardware issues. “Xen Project Hypervisor 4.14 is a clear example of important investments from companies and community members to move the project forward,” said George Dunlap, Xen Project Advisory Board Chair. “We continue to see broad participation from many companies, which is validation of the important role Xen plays in the open-source virtualization space: a project focused solely on virtualization, with a mature code base and community.”
today's howtos
