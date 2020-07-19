Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 24th of July 2020 07:42:31 PM
Misc
  • Only EU can help us, pleads Slack as it slings competition complaint against Microsoft Teams

    From the department of "if you can't beat 'em..." comes the inevitable sueball slung by Slack over Microsoft's bundling of Teams into its Office behemoth.

    A competition complaint has been filed against Microsoft before the European Commission.

    Microsoft's collaboration platform, Teams, has been enjoying impressive growth, hitting 75 million users in the last set of published figures, and the company used this week's Inspire event to tease partners with more features to tempt customers.

    [...]

    David Schellhase, general counsel at Slack, asked for the EU to take on the role of referee and conjured the spectre of decades past. "Microsoft is reverting to past behavior," he alleged. "They created a weak, copycat product and tied it to their dominant Office product, force installing it and blocking its removal, a carbon copy of their illegal behavior during the 'browser wars.'"

    Schellhase optimistically called for the European Commission "to take swift action."

    The complaint will now be reviewed before the commission decides if action needs to be taken.

  • Data stolen [sic] in ransomware attack on French telco Orange [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The Nefilim ransomware was previously said to share similarities to the Nemty 2.5 ransomware, though without the ransomware-as-a-service component. The ransomware was previously noted to spread likely through RDP and uses AES-128 encryption on a victim’s files.

  • California university pays $1 million ransom amid coronavirus research [iophk: Windows TCO]

    While U.S. law enforcement typically advises against paying ransomware demands, victimized organizations sometimes meet attackers’ demands when decryption without hackers’ help seems unlikely, or cost-prohibitive.

    Attackers from the so-called Netwalker ransomware gang were behind this incident, BBC News reported, the latest in a series of ransomware hacks against universities and public health agencies. The scam also coincides with an evolution in ransomware techniques, as hackers increase the size of their demands and, in some cases, threaten to publicize stolen data when victims refuse to pay.

  • Amazon Is Sucking Life Out Of Open Source

    Gounares also pointed out one finding that Amazon is sucking the life out of open source by creating an uneven playing field.

  • One Network Operating System To Rule Them All

    While companies certainly want choice when it comes to the chips in their switches – and are increasingly demanding more open and less costly routing chips – when it comes to network operating systems, they are sick of making choices. Or more precisely, they are sick and tired of having choices thrust upon them. Switching is like the RISC/Unix operating system era, where vendors had their own silicon and a flavor of Unix that was just enough alike the others it could be called Unix and offer a certain degree of portability between platforms. But these RISC/Unix systems had enough differences when it came to their APIs and the way they were operated that it was nonetheless still hard to move from platform to platform. With routers, the situation is more like the proprietary minicomputers that predate the RISC/Unix revolution in servers in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The chip is closed and the operating system is closed and there really is not interoperability or porting.

  • VMware to stop describing hardware as ‘male’ and ‘female’ in new terminology guide
  • Starburst advances Presto to handle Hadoop data better

    Starburst's mission is to help organizations with data stored in Hadoop-based deployments to access and query that data quickly, using the open source Presto SQL query technology.

    The data access and analytics vendor said on Wednesday that it updated the Starburst Enterprise Presto platform, which is based on the open source Presto distributed SQL project originally developed by Facebook.

  • Mastodon to Pleroma — 1 — Setting up a Pleroma Server

    Pleroma is another social media/microblogging platform similar to Mastodon. It also interoperates with the rest of the Fediverse using ActivityPub so it still allows me to follow people who use Mastodon, just like Mastodon allowed me to follow people who use Pleroma. However, there are a number of advantages that Pleroma brings to the table over Mastodon.

  • Mastodon to Pleroma — 2 — Customizing My Instance

    Pleroma provides so many customization options, it took me a while to go through all of them and customize my instance to my liking. That is by no means a bad thing; it was a really enjoyable process and it feels like it’s social media but for hackers (not the Hollywood kind).

  • Annual Report 2019: Social media and video channel

    In April, we joined Mastodon, a Twitter-like open source, federated and self-hosted microblogging service. Fosstodon – a Mastodon server set up specifically for free software projects – kindly accepted our request for an account, so we set up this account and started posting content, often more focused on technical users, compared to our tweets and Facebook posts. By the end of the year, we had over 3,100 followers, and have been engaging with other users who have questions and suggestions.

    Our Facebook page growth was smaller, from 54,045 page likes to 55,985, and on April 2, Google officially discontinued its Google+ service. We had over 16,000 followers at the time, but that number had gradually been reducing, as most users had been aware for many months that Google was closing the service for personal accounts.

  • Complex problems, clever solutions – unique containers and virtualization snaps

    If you’re a fan of virtualization, then you are most likely aware the one thing virtual machines do less well than systems installed on physical hardware is the graphics stack. You can get guest operating systems up and running relatively easily. But sometimes, there is no guarantee you will have advanced graphics features, like 3D acceleration, available in the virtual machines, which can limit their usefulness.

    In recent years, there have been attempts to rectify this, and different virtualization tools now offer some 3D support. Qemu-virgil is a snap that bundles the latest version of QEMU, along with GTK, SDL2 and Virgil 3D enabled, designed to give you decent graphics performance out of the box.

    Once you install the snap, you will need to connect the kvm interface (snap connect qemu-virgil:kvm), but after that, you can launch virtual machines, and start enjoying solid graphics performance. Now, be aware that you will probably not have native-level results, but you can still get a decent level of usability, without having to resort to any significant manual changes or complex command line arguments.

Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation Leftovers

  • Linux 5.9 To Support 6GHz WiFi With Qualcomm's Ath11k Driver

    The initial batch of WiFi/wireless driver improvements slated for Linux 5.9 landed in net-next this week with a few noteworthy additions. Among the WiFi driver changes queued so far for introduction in the Linux 5.9 kernel include: - The wilc1000 driver is being promoted out of staging and into the proper Linux networking subsystem area. This is the driver for supporting the Microchip ATWILC1000 series hardware. The ATWILC1000 is designed as an 802.11b/g/n IoT link controller module for various devices. After getting into good enough shape in staging, it's time for graduation.

    •        
  • Roundup: UK’s test and trace failing to contact thousands, France deploys AI-based cancer detection and more briefs

    Ireland’s Health Service Executive (HSE) announced that is donating the code for COVID Tracker app as open source to the not-for-profit Linux Foundation. This will enable jurisdictions worldwide to quickly build and deploy their own contact tracing apps.

  • Meet the new GM of CNCF – Priyanka Sharma

    CNCF, a Linux Foundation project, recently appointed Priyanka Sharma as its new GM. As a long time expert of cloud native technologies Sharma brings unique vision and insights to the organization. On behalf of the Linux Foundation, Swapnil Bhartiya, founder and producer at TFiR talked to Sharma to better understand the vision she has for CNCF and what goals she has set for herself and the foundation.

Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Headlines, System76, Django, LHS and Ubuntu Podcast

  • 2020-07-24 | Linux Headlines

    Calls for political activism in software projects continue to ramp up, digiKam 7 arrives with enhanced facial recognition, Zulip unleashes its biggest release ever amid tensions between its competitors, and a new ‘zine focusing on Fedora seeks contributors.

  • Brunch with Brent: Carl Richell | Jupiter Extras 75

    Brent sits down with Carl Richell, Founder and CEO of System76. We explore the people, passion, and culture behind the scenes, learn of young Carl, the early years of building a Linux-focused hardware business, how today System76 fuels a tiny piece of SpaceX, and more.

  • Episode 19: Advanced Python Import Techniques and Managing Users in Django

    Would you like to clearly understand what's happening when you use the Python import keyword? Do you want to use modules more effectively to structure your code? Or maybe you're ready to move to the next level with your Django project by adding user management. This week on the show, David Amos is back with another batch of PyCoder's Weekly articles and projects.

  • LHS Episode #358: The Weekender LIII

    It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.

  • Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S13E18 – Full moon

    This week we’ve been making operating systems for the Raspberry Pi 4. We discuss our favourite gadgets, bring you a verrrry long command line love and round up all your wonderful feedback. It’s Season 13 Episode 18 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

Xen Project Hypervisor Version 4.14 brings added security and performance

The Xen Project, an open source hypervisor hosted at the Linux Foundation, today announced the release of Xen Project Hypervisor 4.14, which introduces Linux stubdomains, better nested performance, more robust live patching and reflects contributions from across the community and ecosystem. This release also continues the fundamental shift for Xen, which was outlined in version 4.13, to make it increasingly resistant to side-channel attacks and hardware issues. “Xen Project Hypervisor 4.14 is a clear example of important investments from companies and community members to move the project forward,” said George Dunlap, Xen Project Advisory Board Chair. “We continue to see broad participation from many companies, which is validation of the important role Xen plays in the open-source virtualization space: a project focused solely on virtualization, with a mature code base and community.” Read more

