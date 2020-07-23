This week has seen more fixes and improvements to the Get New Stuff system, as well as speeding up Discover. But they may be overshadowed by Major Enormous Exciting Amazing new Wayland features such as screencasting and Klipper/shared clipboard support! Also KDE: GSoC Work Status

Systemd 246 should be shipping in the days ahead. Systemd 246 RC2 was released this morning. Normally there is at most two release candidates per systemd release, often with the official release shipping just days following the second release candidate. Thus it's looking like systemd 246 will be out in time for potentially making it into the likes of Ubuntu 20.10 and Fedora 33.

Announced earlier this year was the SD Express specification offering around 4x the speed of existing SD cards thanks to leveraging PCI Express 4.0 (or otherwise PCI Express 3.0 fallback) and the NVMe 1.4 protocol. The Linux kernel has begun preparing for SD Express compatibility. SD Express aims to deliver nearly four gigabytes per second for data transfers thanks to leveraging PCIe and NVMe. SD Express is coming to SDHC, SDXC, and SDUC memory cards. These new SD Express cards that are expected to begin hitting retail channels in the months ahead do offer backwards compatibility with the legacy SD interface. In fact, the devices are initialized at first through the legacy SD interface. Following the legacy initialization process, the MMC host and SD card are both checked for PCIe and NVMe support. If both sides support the upgrades, then the new interfaces are utilized.

A patch queued up into the driver core tree ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.9 kernel will allow further restricting access to DebugFS. Sony engineer Peter Enderborg wrote the patch to allow a new access restriction option on DebugFS, the pseudo file-system used for exposing debug-related information from the kernel and other details without having to stick to the ABI compatibility mandated by sysfs. The basis for this access restriction is that DebugFS can carry sensitive information and so should be treated more carefully, even though most Linux distributions already restrict DebugFS access to root/administrative privileges.

Sweet Home 3D released version 6.4 with improvements and bug fixes Sweet Home 3D is a free interior design application that can help you to draw the plan of a house, arrange furniture, items, and see the result in 3D. It is a Java-based application and can run any Linux systems.