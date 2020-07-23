Language Selection

Programming Leftovers (Mostly Python)

Saturday 25th of July 2020
Development
  • Release candidate: Godot 3.2.3 RC 1

    Godot 3.2.2 was released on June 26 with over 3 months' worth of development, including many bugfixes and a handful of features. Some regressions were noticed after the release though, so we decided that Godot 3.2.3 would focus mainly on fixing those new bugs to ensure that all Godot users can have the most stable experience possible.

    Here's a Release Candidate for the upcoming Godot 3.2.3 release. Please help us test it to ensure that no new regressions have slipped through code review and testing.

  • Postman – Make APIs development faster & easier

    If you are developing an API, you must know about Postman. Postman is a very useful tool for testing APIs along with your team of developers. The software makes it easier to run all the necessary tests before publishing the APIs.

  • Directus.io: An Open-source Self-hosted Headless System for Professionals and Novices

    Directus is an enterprise-grade headless system that warps SQL database into production-ready API. It comes backed with a features-rich application, powerful API and SDK support and multiple SQL database engines support.

    [...]

    Directus is released as an open-source project under the GPLv3 license.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: anytime 0.3.8: Minor Maintenance

    A new minor release of the anytime package arrived on CRAN overnight. This is the nineteenth release, and it comes just over six months after the previous release giving further indicating that we appear to have reached a nice level of stability.

    anytime is a very focused package aiming to do just one thing really well: to convert anything in integer, numeric, character, factor, ordered, … format to either POSIXct or Date objects – and to do so without requiring a format string. See the anytime page, or the GitHub README.md for a few examples.

  • Which programming languages are useful for sysadmins?

    Life as a systems engineer is a process of continuous improvement. In the past few years, as software-defined-everything has started to overhaul how we work in the same way virtualization did, knowing how to write and debug software has been a critical skill for systems engineers. Whether you are automating a small, repetitive, manual task, writing daily reporting tools, or debugging a production outage, it is vital to choose the right tool for the job. Below, are a few programming languages that I think all systems engineers will find useful, and also some guidance for picking your next language to learn.

  • Python Software Foundation Fellow Members for Q2 2020

    Let's give a round of applause to our newest PSF Fellow Members for Q2 2020!

  • The Hardest Logic Puzzle Ever (In Python)

    The Labyrinth is a children’s movie. The main character is 16 years old, and solving a logic puzzle that will literally decide if she lives or dies. In fiction, characters are faced with realistic challenges: ones they can solve, even if they have to make an effort.

    So, it makes sense that the designer of the eponymous labyrinth did not consult logicians Richard Smullyan, George Boolos (no relation to the inventor of boolean algebra), and John McCarthy (yes, the same person who invented Lisp and suggested that a “2-month, 10-(person) study” would make significant headway in the study of Artificial Intelligence). Those three would suggest that the designer use The Hardest Logic Puzzle Ever.

    There are persistent rumors of the movie getting a reboot, or perhaps a sequel. Like any good sequel, the protagonists should face newer and bigger challenges. In the interests of helping the screen writers for the sequel/reboot, here is my explanation of the “Hardest Logic Puzzle Ever”, together with clear code.

  • A Hundred Days of Code, Day 016 - Python, Advanced Objects.
  • Ian Ozsvald: “Making Pandas Fly” at EuroPython 2020

    I’ve had a chance to return to talking about High Performance Python at EuroPython 2020 after my first tutorial on this topic back in 2011 in Florence.

  • Instagram OSINT with python tools

    Information gathering is crucial to the hacking process. Due to the passion of open source hackers, there are many information gathering tools, easy to setup and use. Progressing in my journey as a beginner hacker, I decided to share some useful tools in Instagram OSINT.

Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation: DebugFS, SD Express, Systemd and 'Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist'

  • Sony Provides Patch To Linux 5.9 For Allowing Further Access Restrictions On DebugFS

    A patch queued up into the driver core tree ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.9 kernel will allow further restricting access to DebugFS. Sony engineer Peter Enderborg wrote the patch to allow a new access restriction option on DebugFS, the pseudo file-system used for exposing debug-related information from the kernel and other details without having to stick to the ABI compatibility mandated by sysfs. The basis for this access restriction is that DebugFS can carry sensitive information and so should be treated more carefully, even though most Linux distributions already restrict DebugFS access to root/administrative privileges.

  • The Linux Kernel Begins Preparing Support For SD Express Cards

    Announced earlier this year was the SD Express specification offering around 4x the speed of existing SD cards thanks to leveraging PCI Express 4.0 (or otherwise PCI Express 3.0 fallback) and the NVMe 1.4 protocol. The Linux kernel has begun preparing for SD Express compatibility. SD Express aims to deliver nearly four gigabytes per second for data transfers thanks to leveraging PCIe and NVMe. SD Express is coming to SDHC, SDXC, and SDUC memory cards. These new SD Express cards that are expected to begin hitting retail channels in the months ahead do offer backwards compatibility with the legacy SD interface. In fact, the devices are initialized at first through the legacy SD interface. Following the legacy initialization process, the MMC host and SD card are both checked for PCIe and NVMe support. If both sides support the upgrades, then the new interfaces are utilized.

  • Systemd 246 Release Is Imminent With RC2 Released

    Systemd 246 should be shipping in the days ahead. Systemd 246 RC2 was released this morning. Normally there is at most two release candidates per systemd release, often with the official release shipping just days following the second release candidate. Thus it's looking like systemd 246 will be out in time for potentially making it into the likes of Ubuntu 20.10 and Fedora 33.

  • The Linux Foundation has Announced a New Certification-CKS

    The Linux Foundation, a non-profit corporation, has declared about a new certification, known as the Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS) related to development.

This week in KDE: screencasting and shared clipboard on Wayland

This week has seen more fixes and improvements to the Get New Stuff system, as well as speeding up Discover. But they may be overshadowed by Major Enormous Exciting Amazing new Wayland features such as screencasting and Klipper/shared clipboard support! Read more Also KDE: GSoC Work Status

Sweet Home 3D released version 6.4 with improvements and bug fixes

Sweet Home 3D is a free interior design application that can help you to draw the plan of a house, arrange furniture, items, and see the result in 3D. It is a Java-based application and can run any Linux systems. Read more

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: IBM Competitions, Red Hat Insights, Fedora Call for Participation

  • Call for Code Daily: submission deadline, resources, and innovation

    The power of Call for Code® is in the global community that we have built around this major #TechforGood initiative. Whether it is the deployments that are underway across pivotal projects, developers leveraging the starter kits in the cloud, or ecosystem partners joining the fight, everyone has a story to tell. Call for Code Daily highlights all the amazing #TechforGood stories taking place around the world. Every day, you can count on us to share these stories with you. Check out the stories from the week of July 20th:

  • Submit your entries: NLC2CMD competition at NeurIPS 2020 is now open

    The NLC2CMD (English to Bash) Competition at NeurIPS 2020 is now officially open for entries. The event is comprised of two main parts: the NLC2CMD Competition for automatic translation of English to Bash, and the NLC2CMD Challenge for gathering data related to such translations. The NLC2CMD Competition solicits entries that can translate a given natural language utterance into a command to be executed on the Bash terminal shell. For example, “show me a list of all files” should produce something similar to “ls” as the predicted command. The competition features two tracks: The first is the accuracy track, which is measured in terms of whether the right utility (for example, “ls”) is predicted, along with the correct flags required for it to complete the required task. Full details of the metric used for evaluation in the accuracy track can be found here. The second track is the efficiency track — energy efficiency is increasingly an important consideration for AI and Machine Learning models, and the aim of this track is to encourage systems that are judicious in their energy consumption. The competition is hosted on the EvalAI platform.

  • Red Hat Insights: compliance

    In simple terms, compliance means adherence to rules or fulfillment of specifications. Accordingly, you need a guideline with a set of rules against which you can align your systems. The first step, therefore, is to create a compliance policy. Until you have done so, there is nothing to see in the Insights dashboard (see Fig. 1).

  • Fedora program update: 2020-30

    Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. The Nest With Fedora Call for Participation is now open. I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.

