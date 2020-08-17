Language Selection

Python Programming

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 18th of August 2020 01:22:43 AM Filed under
Development
More in Tux Machines

IBM/Red Hat: 'Clown' Computing, LinuxONE, POWER10 and vDPA

  • Red Hat takes Kubernetes to the cloud's edge

    Arpit Joshipura, The Linux Foundation's general manager of networking, predicted "edge computing will overtake cloud computing" by 2025. IBM Services Global CTO and Vice President Bridget Karlin won't go that far but said: "We will see an increase in edge computing due to the sheer quantity of instances compared to centralized cloud centers." How many? IDC forecasts that by 2025 there will be 55.9 billion connected devices. Leading Linux and cloud company Red Hat will be ready.

  • Get your choice of Linux distribution on IBM LinuxONE

    When you first learn about IBM LinuxONE, many of the resources talk about security, resiliency, open source, and innovation. These benefits have been covered extensively. But on a practical level, what distribution of Linux does LinuxONE actually run? First, let’s back up for a moment. From a Linux perspective, LinuxONE is a mainframe (like its sister IBM Z, often referred to as the s390x architecture in the open source world) that IBM has developed to exclusively run Linux. This is enforced through specific Integrated Facility for Linux (IFL) processors that only run Linux, and do not run some of your more traditional mainframe operating systems, like z/OS. From there, you can run Linux directly on a Logical Partition (LPAR) from the Processor Resource/System Manager (PR/SM) or, more commonly, on z/VM or KVM. Once that decision is made, you can install Linux.

  • Libre/Open-Source POWER10 Hardware Systems Unlikely Until At Least 2022

    While Raptor Computing Systems has been making fabulous 100% open-source/libre hardware systems based around POWER9 with the likes of their Talos II and Blackbird systems, don't hold your breath on quickly seeing fully-open POWER10 systems even with "OpenPOWER" being trumpeted in recent years and similar for being more open-source friendly than the likes of Intel and AMD. IBM today announced POWER10 for shipping in H2'2021. But as mentioned in that article, seeing "libre" POWER10 hardware might not come so quickly. Unfortunately that was confirmed this morning by Raptor that any POWER10 platforms from them will not come until at least 2022.

  • vDPA Kernel Framework Part #1: vDPA Bus for Abstracting Hardware

    In the previous post, we provided a high level overview of the kernel vDPA framework solution. Starting with this post and for the posts, we will dive into the technical details of the architecture and use cases for the kernel vDPA framework interacting with containers and VMs. The audience of these technical articles are those who really want to understand the logic and details behind the vDPA kernel design. For those who only want to focus on the high level solution we recommend sticking to the previous post

today's howtos

Matthias Kirschner, FSFE, Nazi comparisons

The original FSF was founded by Richard Stallman, who has Jewish ancestry although he describes himself as an atheist. FSFE has taken the name of Stallman's organization, added the letter E to make FSFE and using this similar name, scooped up millions of euros of donations and thousands of hours of volunteer effort in Europe. If the FSFE did not exist, how many of these donations and volunteers would have contributed directly to the original FSF? Intellectual property and reputations are the artworks of our century. The FSFE, under Matthias Kirschner, is brazenly pilfering FSF's trademark in broad daylight and they even admitted it. Read more

Audiocasts/Screencasts: Late Night Linux, Linux Headlines, Scotland Open Source Podcast, MX Linux 19.2 KDE and GhostBSD 20.08.04

  • Late Night Linux – Episode 96

    How a Windows user views desktop Linux, some ask us anything questions, and Félim’s attempts to solve his RSI problem.

  • 2020-08-17 | Linux Headlines

    Attackers gain access to Libretro's GitHub account, Shellcaster 1.0 is out, SQLite 3.33 brings support for significantly larger databases, a push for standardizing APIs in Python data science libraries is gathering support, and Kdenlive's latest version includes workspace improvements as well as a breaking change.

  • Jonathan Riddell: Scotland Open Source Podcast

    The Scotland Open Source Podcast by Ashley Nicolson of Scotland OSUM is a new listen available on all the Podcast services which interviews devs and contributors in Scotland. It’s had hacker spaces in Aberdeen with FreeBSD spod Tom Jones, Ensuring longevity after unfortunate circumstances in OSS Projects with Chocolatey dude Gary Ewan Park, Greg Sutcluiffe of Red Hat and Ansible on Education and PR and most recently me chatting about Quaker geek collectives.

  • MX Linux 19.2 KDE Run Through

    In this video, we are looking at MX Linux 19.2 KDE. Enjoy!

  • GhostBSD 20.08.04 overview | A simple, elegant desktop BSD Operating System.

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of GhostBSD 20.08.04 and some of the applications pre-installed.

