10 Best Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) Programs I Found in 2020
As 2020 comes to a close, it is time to bring you the best 10 Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) programs I have come across during this year.
Some of these programs may not be new in that they weren’t released for the first time in 2020, but they are new to me and I have found them helpful.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 857 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, FLOSS Weekly, mintCast and More
today's howtos
Games: Retro Gaming, 7 Days to Die, Spiritfarer and More
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 30 min ago
1 hour 48 min ago
12 hours 40 min ago
13 hours 5 min ago
13 hours 10 min ago
14 hours 3 min ago
14 hours 36 min ago
14 hours 41 min ago
14 hours 44 min ago
14 hours 47 min ago