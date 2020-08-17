Language Selection

10 Best Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) Programs I Found in 2020

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 20th of August 2020 03:13:03 AM
Software
OSS

As 2020 comes to a close, it is time to bring you the best 10 Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) programs I have come across during this year.

Some of these programs may not be new in that they weren’t released for the first time in 2020, but they are new to me and I have found them helpful.

Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, FLOSS Weekly, mintCast and More

  • Destination Linux 187: The Future of Computing with Jill Bryant Ryniker

    On this week’s episode of Destination Linux, the number ONE video-centric Linux podcast on the planet. We’re going to talk about the future of interacting with your computer with some dream hardware discussion. We have a very special guest this week, Jill has returned to guest host and she’s going to show off one of her amazing computers from her tech vault. We’re also going to discuss some unfortunate news from the Mozilla team. We’re going to CS:GO for it in the Gaming section, then we’ve got our popular tips, tricks and software picks. Also if you’ve not heard yet, we’re having a DLN Game Fest on Sunday August 30th, go to https://destinationlinux.network/gamefest for more info. We’ve got all this and so much more, on this week’s Destination Linux podcast.

  • Bed: Incredibly Simple Modal Text Editor Written In Bash

    Generally when people want a text editor they'll go with one of the standard solutions like Vim, Emacs, VS code or any of the other existing solutions but have you ever considered making something custom for yourself, something that takes pieces of all your favourite text editors and puts them into one complete package.

  • 2020-08-19 | Linux Headlines 190

    Guardicore warns of a cryptominer spreading across the Internet, Nextcloud aims at the enterprise market with new security features, and the latest update to Kali Linux preps a switch to Zsh.

  • FLOSS Weekly 592: Hyperledger Update - Open Source Blockchain Software Initiative

    Hyperledger is an open-source community focused on developing a suite of stable frameworks, tools, and libraries for enterprise-grade blockchain deployments. Doc Searls and Simon Phipps talk with Brian Behlendorf, the executive director of Hyperledger. They discuss the growth of Hyperledger since the last time Brian was on the show. Open source started with operating systems 20 years ago, but now it is stretching into different domains. One of those ways is in public health. They discuss the Linux Foundation of public health, which sustains open-source software to help public health authorities (PHAs) combat COVID-19 and future epidemics. They also ask Brian about how the Mozilla Foundation Model compares to Linux Foundation.

  • mintCast 341.5 – Don’t Cross the Streams

    1:27 Linux Innards 29:12 Vibrations from the Ether 47:56 Check This Out 55:30 Outro In our Innards section, we talk OBS (Open Broadcaster Software)

  • Podcatcher Play-off | LINUX Unplugged 367

    We round up the best podcast clients for your Linux desktop, mobile, and the web. Plus we announce the official Jupiter Broadcasting Matrix server, share some great picks, and a thought-provoking email.

Games: Retro Gaming, 7 Days to Die, Spiritfarer and More

  • 4 of the Best Handhelds for Retro Gaming

    Between the Raspberry Pi and mini consoles from your favorite names in video games, it’s safe to say that retro gaming is in a renaissance period. But what if you want to take your nostalgia-fueled gaming experience on the go? Luckily, there is no shortage of portable handhelds to give you your retro gaming fix.

  • Pathfinder Kingmaker: Definitive Edition out now, adds in a free turn-based mode

    As a free and major upgrade for Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Edition, the Definitive Edition upgrade is out now and it's a pretty huge update. "Pathfinder: Kingmaker is the first single-player isometric CRPG set in the world of a top-selling D&D type role-playing game by Paizo. Being a tribute to such classics as Baldur's Gate and Neverwinter Nights. Establish your kingdom to bring peace, hope, and prosperity to the land or take everything for yourself and drive it into darkness."

  • 7 Days to Die has a massive overhaul with Alpha 19 out now

    A little midweek Zombie hunting? Sure, why the heck not. 7 Days to Die has a big upgrade out with Alpha 19. 7 Days to Die has become, slowly, one of the best open-world survival games around. They've gradually built it up with some seriously great features and Alpha 19 has continued that effort.

  • Valve announces the next three Steam Game Festivals - first is in October

    After a brief announcement on the Steamworks Development group a week ago, Valve have now properly announced the next three Steam Game Festivals. This is where Steam users get to play through a ton of limited-time demos, which originally started back in December 2019 to go along with The Game Awards. Not just demos, as there are also livestreams, Q&A sessions with developers and a whole lot more. It's interesting but there's so much crammed in that it can be hard to follow it all. You're not expected to be able to look at everything though but it may perhaps give you a chance to demo a game or two you've been waiting on. You can see a little overview here of the last one if you missed it, which was a lot of fun.

  • Become ferrymaster to the deceased, Spiritfarer is out now

    You will become a Spiritfarer, ferrymaster to the deceased, someone who looks after the spirits before they get released into the afterlife. The dead have things on their mind and things they need you to do, the afterlife is a very busy place with plenty of quirky characters around. With thanks to the team over at GOG.com for supplying a copy. [...] One technical issue I did come across was that gamepad prompts seem broken, giving you codes instead of the button in the text that appears. They seem to be having all sorts of gamepad issues with the PC release, as noted by a number of posts asking for support so this is not a Linux issue. To be clear, gamepad input works it's just unclear.

