Announcing the release of Oracle Linux 7 Update 9 Beta
Oracle is pleased to announce the availability of the Oracle Linux 7 Update 9 Beta Release for the 64-bit Intel and AMD (x86_64) and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) platforms. Oracle Linux 7 Update 9 Beta is an update release that includes bug fixes, security fixes, and enhancements. The beta release allows Oracle partners and customers to test these capabilities before Oracle Linux 7 Update 9 becomes generally available. It is 100% application binary compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Update 9 Beta. Updates include...
Also: Oracle Linux 7 U9 Beta Bringing Updated Drivers, Wayland Tech Preview
