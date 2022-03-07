Games: MUD, Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe and More
ROBLOX is a MUD: The history of MUDs, virtual worlds & MMORPGs
It’s like if the whole MUD explosion — all the DikuMUDs, TinyMUDs, MUCKs, MUSHs, MOOs, etc — was all happening inside a single platform, and you could freely jump between worlds with your friends, or create your own.
This is what 150 million monthly active users are playing, most of them children. Roblox is a MUD for the TikTok generation.
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe delayed into 2021
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe has been delayed again into 2021. Sadly we've got a while to wait for more amusing endings to the first-person exploration game.
Wait, what? The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is an upcoming expansion to the original game with more content, more endings, more whimsical adventures of the two best friends Stanley and The Narrator. It's a continuation of the collaboration between Davey Wreden and William Pugh, who were the creators of the original Stanley Parable. William’s studio Crows Crows Crows will be designing, developing and publishing.
Stylized top-down rally racer 'art of rally' gets a flashy new trailer
Coming at some point later this year is art of rally, a top-down rally experience from Funselektor Labs and they have a brand new trailer up.
Unlike other racing sims, it's not meant to be ultra-realistic. While it does have a pretty great handling model, which was overhauled from their previous game Absolute Drift, the focus here is more on fun. That goes hand in hand with the view point, being top-down means you get a good look at what's ahead so all types of players from beginners to experts at driving games can get in and get going.
Quantum mechanics-based puzzle game The Long Gate launches in September
Coming from the mind of indie dev David Shaw, The Long Gate looks like an incredibly promising puzzle game that touches on unique quantum-based puzzles. These puzzles definitely have my curiosity, as Shaw worked directly with an actual actual quantum-computing company: D-Wave on them.
