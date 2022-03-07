MuQSS/BFS Scheduler Developer Con Kolivas Says Linux Became Bloated More delays and motivation issues It's fair to say that my motivation for keeping up with linux kernel development has been flagging for some time now and the current world situation is not helping. Hearing the news extol the virtues of linux-5.8 being the "biggest release ever" does not particularly aid my situation. [...] As time goes on and more and more features get added to the scheduler that have nothing to do with ordinary desktop and mobile platform usage, at some stage distributions will be tempted to become dependent on one or more of those features and if I don't develop MuQSS much further to incorporate my own version of those features, it will become redundant. Given the completely different scheduler architecture of MuQSS versus CFS means I can't simply just port over the code most of the time; I have to write my own complete feature equivalent version and these are far from trivial. The accounting code is completely different, most of the CGROUP features aren't even implemented, and deadline scheduling is not available at all for example. If more of these appear in the future and eventually become showstoppers, then unless some miracle happens to make me find the motivation to work on them, it will be the death of it.

MuQSS/CK's Con Kolivas Becoming Concerned Over The Increasing Size Of The Linux Kernel Longtime independent Linux kernel developer Con Kolivas known for his work previously on the BFS scheduler and now the MuQSS scheduler as well as his out-of-tree "-ck" patch set is becoming increasingly concerned over the growing size of the kernel code-base and that ultimately could put an end to his work with a focus on greater desktop interactivity/performance. Kolivas stopped contributing to the mainline Linux kernel a decade ago but has continued maintaining the "-ck" patch-set for each new kernel release as well as working on the likes of the Brain Fuck Scheduler and Multiple Queue Skiplist Scheduler. Generally he's been quite punctual in re-basing the work for new kernel releases aside from when the retired anaesthesiologist took a break earlier this year to design equipment for the COVID-19 battle. But now his latest battle is the increasing size of the Linux kernel that often brings core infrastructure changes as opposed to just new drivers.

Mesa 20.1.6 Released [Mesa-announce] [ANNOUNCE] mesa 20.1.6 Hi everyone, I'd like to announce Mesa 20.1.6, the sixth bugfix release for the 20.1 branch. The next bugfix release is planned for 2 weeks from now, on 2020-09-02. Cheers, Eric

Mesa 20.1.6 Released with World War Z Fixes, More RADV Vulkan Improvements The bi-weekly release cycle of the latest Mesa 20.1 open source graphics stack for the Linux desktop continues with Mesa 20.1.6, the latest stable Vulkan/OpenGL graphics drivers update. As with all point releases, Mesa 20.1.6 is here to add yet another layer of bug fixes in an attempt to further improve the overall performance, stability and reliability of the included graphics drivers for AMD Radeon and Intel graphics. Once again, it looks like the Mesa development team concentrated their efforts to improve the RADV Vulkan driver for AMD Radeon graphics cards. For example, Mesa 20.1.6 improves support for the World War Z third-person shooter in the RADV driver by overriding the uniform buffer offset alignment.

Mesa 20.1.6 Released With Several Radeon Vulkan Driver Fixes While the feature rich Mesa 20.2 should be christened as stable within the next couple of weeks, Mesa 20.1.6 is out today as for what is now the newest bi-weekly stable point release for this collection of open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers. Even though Mesa 20.1.x is getting late in the series, a number of fixes continue to land. This time around for Mesa 20.1.6 there are a number of fixes for the Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV", including a fix for handling World War Z under Wine / Steam Play. That fix for World War Z not only consisted of RADV changes itself but also DriConf handling update to support the selection of the workaround based upon the Vulkan "applicationName" field. That infrastructure may help in adapting other game-specific Vulkan workarounds moving forward.