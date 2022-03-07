Mesa 20.1.6 Released
[Mesa-announce] [ANNOUNCE] mesa 20.1.6
Hi everyone, I'd like to announce Mesa 20.1.6, the sixth bugfix release for the 20.1 branch. The next bugfix release is planned for 2 weeks from now, on 2020-09-02. Cheers, Eric
Mesa 20.1.6 Released with World War Z Fixes, More RADV Vulkan Improvements
The bi-weekly release cycle of the latest Mesa 20.1 open source graphics stack for the Linux desktop continues with Mesa 20.1.6, the latest stable Vulkan/OpenGL graphics drivers update.
As with all point releases, Mesa 20.1.6 is here to add yet another layer of bug fixes in an attempt to further improve the overall performance, stability and reliability of the included graphics drivers for AMD Radeon and Intel graphics.
Once again, it looks like the Mesa development team concentrated their efforts to improve the RADV Vulkan driver for AMD Radeon graphics cards. For example, Mesa 20.1.6 improves support for the World War Z third-person shooter in the RADV driver by overriding the uniform buffer offset alignment.
Mesa 20.1.6 Released With Several Radeon Vulkan Driver Fixes
While the feature rich Mesa 20.2 should be christened as stable within the next couple of weeks, Mesa 20.1.6 is out today as for what is now the newest bi-weekly stable point release for this collection of open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers.
Even though Mesa 20.1.x is getting late in the series, a number of fixes continue to land. This time around for Mesa 20.1.6 there are a number of fixes for the Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV", including a fix for handling World War Z under Wine / Steam Play. That fix for World War Z not only consisted of RADV changes itself but also DriConf handling update to support the selection of the workaround based upon the Vulkan "applicationName" field. That infrastructure may help in adapting other game-specific Vulkan workarounds moving forward.
