MuQSS/BFS Scheduler Developer Con Kolivas Says Linux Became Bloated
-
More delays and motivation issues
It's fair to say that my motivation for keeping up with linux kernel development has been flagging for some time now and the current world situation is not helping. Hearing the news extol the virtues of linux-5.8 being the "biggest release ever" does not particularly aid my situation.
[...]
As time goes on and more and more features get added to the scheduler that have nothing to do with ordinary desktop and mobile platform usage, at some stage distributions will be tempted to become dependent on one or more of those features and if I don't develop MuQSS much further to incorporate my own version of those features, it will become redundant. Given the completely different scheduler architecture of MuQSS versus CFS means I can't simply just port over the code most of the time; I have to write my own complete feature equivalent version and these are far from trivial. The accounting code is completely different, most of the CGROUP features aren't even implemented, and deadline scheduling is not available at all for example. If more of these appear in the future and eventually become showstoppers, then unless some miracle happens to make me find the motivation to work on them, it will be the death of it.
-
MuQSS/CK's Con Kolivas Becoming Concerned Over The Increasing Size Of The Linux Kernel
Longtime independent Linux kernel developer Con Kolivas known for his work previously on the BFS scheduler and now the MuQSS scheduler as well as his out-of-tree "-ck" patch set is becoming increasingly concerned over the growing size of the kernel code-base and that ultimately could put an end to his work with a focus on greater desktop interactivity/performance.
Kolivas stopped contributing to the mainline Linux kernel a decade ago but has continued maintaining the "-ck" patch-set for each new kernel release as well as working on the likes of the Brain Fuck Scheduler and Multiple Queue Skiplist Scheduler. Generally he's been quite punctual in re-basing the work for new kernel releases aside from when the retired anaesthesiologist took a break earlier this year to design equipment for the COVID-19 battle. But now his latest battle is the increasing size of the Linux kernel that often brings core infrastructure changes as opposed to just new drivers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 821 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: BSDNow, TLLTS, Bad Voltage, MX Linux, Freespire and More
MuQSS/BFS Scheduler Developer Con Kolivas Says Linux Became Bloated
Mesa 20.1.6 Released
Recent comments
1 hour 48 min ago
11 hours 30 min ago
11 hours 48 min ago
22 hours 40 min ago
23 hours 5 min ago
23 hours 10 min ago
1 day 3 min ago
1 day 36 min ago
1 day 41 min ago
1 day 44 min ago