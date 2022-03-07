Language Selection

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 20th of August 2020 02:35:26 PM
Red Hat
  • IBM unveils its first seven-nanometre chip for next-generation hybrid cloud computing
  • Red Hat honors APAC partners for driving customer success with open source solutions

    Red Hat’s partner ecosystem plays an important role in enabling customer success and solving industry problems. As key players in digital transformation, Red Hat partners help organizations and businesses navigate the ever-changing IT landscape through open source solutions.

    The Red Hat Asia Pacific Partner Awards 2020 recognize commercial and public sector partners for their continued efforts to develop innovative solutions using Red Hat technologies to meet customers needs and improve business outcomes. This year’s partner award winners have not only acted as catalysts for customer success, but have been important multipliers of enterprise open source by adopting Red Hat solutions, from emerging technologies to hybrid cloud infrastructure. In today’s evolving marketplace, it is more important than ever to work openly and collaboratively to generate meaningful results for organizations throughout their cloud journey.

    Selected based on their commitment to innovation, dedication to driving change with open source, and demonstration of collaborative and transparent working ecosystems, we are pleased to announce this year’s Red Hat Asia Pacific Partner Award winners:

  • What we've learned using OpenShift Container Platform in a hybrid cloud environment for Red Hat IT

    As a principal engineer in Red Hat IT focused on container platforms, I know the benefits of using Red Hat OpenShift firsthand and the value it gives to our organization. Since our OpenShift services were first deployed in August 2016, we have seen many key improvements, such as shorter cycle time from code to production, higher density of applications, and better standardization of application architectures.

    While these successes were important, we knew we had to face our next frontier. Other business drivers were pushing us to deploy OpenShift across a hybrid cloud environment. These factors included improved multi-site resiliency, the ability to support burst resources on public cloud, avoiding vendor lock-in, and being able to use the most cost-effective infrastructure possible. In addition, with OpenShift being the abstraction layer for public and private cloud, we also needed to offer our application teams an OpenShift interface to the entire hybrid cloud environment so that they could meet the evolving business requirements for their applications.

  • Remi Collet: PHP version 7.3.22RC1 and 7.4.10RC1

    Release Candidate versions are available in testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.

    RPM of PHP version 7.4.10RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-test repository for Fedora 32 or remi-php74-test repository for Fedora 30-31 and Enterprise Linux 7-8.

  • Fedora 33: What’s Coming In The Next Stable Release?

    Fedora is a Red Hat-sponsored community project that develops a bleeding-edge Linux-based operating system. Fedora 32 is the current stable version released on April 28, 2020.

    Continuing the development cycle, the community is already working towards the release of the next stable Fedora 33. Hence, in this article, I’ll list down all the new changes that are confirmed to be available in Fedora 33.

  • Fedora IoT To Be Promoted To An Official Edition With Fedora 33

    For the past few years there has been a Fedora spin for the "Internet of Things" while with Fedora 33 this autumn the Fedora IoT version is being promoted to an official edition.

    As outlined earlier this month, Fedora IoT Edition has matured well and sought promotion this Fedora 33 cycle to become an official spin. Fedora IoT relies upon RPM-OSTree for offering atomic updates, focuses on container-based workloads, and other changes that differentiate it from other Fedora spins while catering for IoT use-cases from industrial gateways to smart city devices.

  • Never too young to start messaging, never too old to play!

    Messaging is vital to how enterprises work because it underpins many essential tasks that a business has to deal with, such as employee records, customer transactions, or banking. Without messaging, it would be nearly impossible to do these simple tasks safely and securely.

    In spite of messaging being so fundamental to the world of computing, it receives little coverage in the classroom, even at the university level. As a result, messaging can seem unfamiliar and inaccessible.

    Ever wished messaging software could be easy to use? In the IBM MQ Developer Experience team, we challenged ourselves to make MQ simple enough to use that our team lead’s nine-and-a-half-year-old could write an MQ program. To make this possible, we wrote an extension for Scratch that uses the IBM MQ REST API to send messages. What we ended up with was a great tool to help people to easily understand messaging in general and IBM MQ in particular.

  • Cockpit 226 and Cockpit Podman 22

    Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from Cockpit version 226 and Cockpit Podman version 22.

MuQSS/BFS Scheduler Developer Con Kolivas Says Linux Became Bloated

  • More delays and motivation issues

    It's fair to say that my motivation for keeping up with linux kernel development has been flagging for some time now and the current world situation is not helping. Hearing the news extol the virtues of linux-5.8 being the "biggest release ever" does not particularly aid my situation. [...] As time goes on and more and more features get added to the scheduler that have nothing to do with ordinary desktop and mobile platform usage, at some stage distributions will be tempted to become dependent on one or more of those features and if I don't develop MuQSS much further to incorporate my own version of those features, it will become redundant. Given the completely different scheduler architecture of MuQSS versus CFS means I can't simply just port over the code most of the time; I have to write my own complete feature equivalent version and these are far from trivial. The accounting code is completely different, most of the CGROUP features aren't even implemented, and deadline scheduling is not available at all for example. If more of these appear in the future and eventually become showstoppers, then unless some miracle happens to make me find the motivation to work on them, it will be the death of it.

  • MuQSS/CK's Con Kolivas Becoming Concerned Over The Increasing Size Of The Linux Kernel

    Longtime independent Linux kernel developer Con Kolivas known for his work previously on the BFS scheduler and now the MuQSS scheduler as well as his out-of-tree "-ck" patch set is becoming increasingly concerned over the growing size of the kernel code-base and that ultimately could put an end to his work with a focus on greater desktop interactivity/performance. Kolivas stopped contributing to the mainline Linux kernel a decade ago but has continued maintaining the "-ck" patch-set for each new kernel release as well as working on the likes of the Brain Fuck Scheduler and Multiple Queue Skiplist Scheduler. Generally he's been quite punctual in re-basing the work for new kernel releases aside from when the retired anaesthesiologist took a break earlier this year to design equipment for the COVID-19 battle. But now his latest battle is the increasing size of the Linux kernel that often brings core infrastructure changes as opposed to just new drivers.

Mesa 20.1.6 Released

  • [Mesa-announce] [ANNOUNCE] mesa 20.1.6
    Hi everyone,

I'd like to announce Mesa 20.1.6, the sixth bugfix release for the 20.1 branch.

The next bugfix release is planned for 2 weeks from now, on 2020-09-02.

Cheers,
Eric
  • Mesa 20.1.6 Released with World War Z Fixes, More RADV Vulkan Improvements

    The bi-weekly release cycle of the latest Mesa 20.1 open source graphics stack for the Linux desktop continues with Mesa 20.1.6, the latest stable Vulkan/OpenGL graphics drivers update. As with all point releases, Mesa 20.1.6 is here to add yet another layer of bug fixes in an attempt to further improve the overall performance, stability and reliability of the included graphics drivers for AMD Radeon and Intel graphics. Once again, it looks like the Mesa development team concentrated their efforts to improve the RADV Vulkan driver for AMD Radeon graphics cards. For example, Mesa 20.1.6 improves support for the World War Z third-person shooter in the RADV driver by overriding the uniform buffer offset alignment.

  • Mesa 20.1.6 Released With Several Radeon Vulkan Driver Fixes

    While the feature rich Mesa 20.2 should be christened as stable within the next couple of weeks, Mesa 20.1.6 is out today as for what is now the newest bi-weekly stable point release for this collection of open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers. Even though Mesa 20.1.x is getting late in the series, a number of fixes continue to land. This time around for Mesa 20.1.6 there are a number of fixes for the Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV", including a fix for handling World War Z under Wine / Steam Play. That fix for World War Z not only consisted of RADV changes itself but also DriConf handling update to support the selection of the workaround based upon the Vulkan "applicationName" field. That infrastructure may help in adapting other game-specific Vulkan workarounds moving forward.

