IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
IBM unveils its first seven-nanometre chip for next-generation hybrid cloud computing
-
Red Hat honors APAC partners for driving customer success with open source solutions
Red Hat’s partner ecosystem plays an important role in enabling customer success and solving industry problems. As key players in digital transformation, Red Hat partners help organizations and businesses navigate the ever-changing IT landscape through open source solutions.
The Red Hat Asia Pacific Partner Awards 2020 recognize commercial and public sector partners for their continued efforts to develop innovative solutions using Red Hat technologies to meet customers needs and improve business outcomes. This year’s partner award winners have not only acted as catalysts for customer success, but have been important multipliers of enterprise open source by adopting Red Hat solutions, from emerging technologies to hybrid cloud infrastructure. In today’s evolving marketplace, it is more important than ever to work openly and collaboratively to generate meaningful results for organizations throughout their cloud journey.
Selected based on their commitment to innovation, dedication to driving change with open source, and demonstration of collaborative and transparent working ecosystems, we are pleased to announce this year’s Red Hat Asia Pacific Partner Award winners:
-
What we've learned using OpenShift Container Platform in a hybrid cloud environment for Red Hat IT
As a principal engineer in Red Hat IT focused on container platforms, I know the benefits of using Red Hat OpenShift firsthand and the value it gives to our organization. Since our OpenShift services were first deployed in August 2016, we have seen many key improvements, such as shorter cycle time from code to production, higher density of applications, and better standardization of application architectures.
While these successes were important, we knew we had to face our next frontier. Other business drivers were pushing us to deploy OpenShift across a hybrid cloud environment. These factors included improved multi-site resiliency, the ability to support burst resources on public cloud, avoiding vendor lock-in, and being able to use the most cost-effective infrastructure possible. In addition, with OpenShift being the abstraction layer for public and private cloud, we also needed to offer our application teams an OpenShift interface to the entire hybrid cloud environment so that they could meet the evolving business requirements for their applications.
-
Remi Collet: PHP version 7.3.22RC1 and 7.4.10RC1
Release Candidate versions are available in testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.
RPM of PHP version 7.4.10RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-test repository for Fedora 32 or remi-php74-test repository for Fedora 30-31 and Enterprise Linux 7-8.
-
Fedora 33: What’s Coming In The Next Stable Release?
Fedora is a Red Hat-sponsored community project that develops a bleeding-edge Linux-based operating system. Fedora 32 is the current stable version released on April 28, 2020.
Continuing the development cycle, the community is already working towards the release of the next stable Fedora 33. Hence, in this article, I’ll list down all the new changes that are confirmed to be available in Fedora 33.
-
Fedora IoT To Be Promoted To An Official Edition With Fedora 33
For the past few years there has been a Fedora spin for the "Internet of Things" while with Fedora 33 this autumn the Fedora IoT version is being promoted to an official edition.
As outlined earlier this month, Fedora IoT Edition has matured well and sought promotion this Fedora 33 cycle to become an official spin. Fedora IoT relies upon RPM-OSTree for offering atomic updates, focuses on container-based workloads, and other changes that differentiate it from other Fedora spins while catering for IoT use-cases from industrial gateways to smart city devices.
-
Never too young to start messaging, never too old to play!
Messaging is vital to how enterprises work because it underpins many essential tasks that a business has to deal with, such as employee records, customer transactions, or banking. Without messaging, it would be nearly impossible to do these simple tasks safely and securely.
In spite of messaging being so fundamental to the world of computing, it receives little coverage in the classroom, even at the university level. As a result, messaging can seem unfamiliar and inaccessible.
Ever wished messaging software could be easy to use? In the IBM MQ Developer Experience team, we challenged ourselves to make MQ simple enough to use that our team lead’s nine-and-a-half-year-old could write an MQ program. To make this possible, we wrote an extension for Scratch that uses the IBM MQ REST API to send messages. What we ended up with was a great tool to help people to easily understand messaging in general and IBM MQ in particular.
-
Cockpit 226 and Cockpit Podman 22
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from Cockpit version 226 and Cockpit Podman version 22.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 676 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: BSDNow, TLLTS, Bad Voltage, MX Linux, Freespire and More
MuQSS/BFS Scheduler Developer Con Kolivas Says Linux Became Bloated
Mesa 20.1.6 Released
Recent comments
1 hour 48 min ago
11 hours 30 min ago
11 hours 48 min ago
22 hours 40 min ago
23 hours 5 min ago
23 hours 10 min ago
1 day 3 min ago
1 day 36 min ago
1 day 41 min ago
1 day 44 min ago