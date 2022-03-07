Python Programming
Launchpad News: Login regression for users with non-ASCII names
On 2020-08-13, we deployed an update that caused users whose full names contain non-ASCII characters (which is of course very common) to be unable to log into Launchpad. We heard about this serious regression from users on 2020-08-17, and rolled out a fix on 2020-08-18. We’re sorry about this; it doesn’t meet the standards of both inclusion and quality that we set for ourselves. This post aims to explain what happened, technical details of why it happened, and the steps we’ve taken to avoid it happening again.
Launchpad still runs on Python 2. This is a problem, and we’ve been gradually chipping away at it for the last couple of years. With about three-quarters of a million lines of Python code in the main tree and over 200 dependencies, it’s a big job – but we’re well underway!
[...]
python-openid2 uses its openid.urinorm module to normalise parts of the response, decoding and re-encoding it to make sure comparisons work as expected; this is built on top of the URL handling code in Python’s standard library. Now, unlike Python 3, Python 2’s urlencode has undocumented restrictions on values in the query argument: if the doseq argument is False (the default), then it converts values using str(v), while if it’s True then it converts Unicode values using v.encode("ASCII", "replace") (potentially losing information!). In this case, doseq is False, and the input given to it is always text (unicode on Python 2): this works fine if the input is within the ASCII subset, but if it’s not...
Real Python: Data Version Control With Python and DVC
Machine learning and data science come with a set of problems that are different from what you’ll find in traditional software engineering. Version control systems help developers manage changes to source code. But data version control, managing changes to models and datasets, isn’t so well established.
It’s not easy to keep track of all the data you use for experiments and the models you produce. Accurately reproducing experiments that you or others have done is a challenge. Many teams are actively developing tools and frameworks to solve these problems.
Announcement: Django Views -The Right Way
I announced this a few days back on Twitter, this is just a quick additional blog post to announce Django Views - The Right Way. It’s an opinionated guide to writing views in Django that I’ve been working on for a few months.
Python⇒Speed: A deep dive into the official Docker image for Python
Ned Batchelder: Do a pile of work
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 11 Check-in
PSF GSoC students blogs: GSoC Week 12: return completed_project
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 11
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 10
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Blog Post #6
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 12 blog!
This is the final week of the GSoC 2020 Coding Period. It has been a great journey so far and more importantly, I got to learn a lot.
