As alluded to previously, a major overhaul of OpenBenchmarking.org has been in the works for a number of months now including a completely brand new analytics engine as part of the Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 development with its release due out later this year. With the new OpenBenchmarking.org now in good enough shape at least for the internal infrastructure, this new version is being opened up to the public today while over the weeks ahead more features will continue to be flipped on.

With Intel's Lakefield and the future Alder Lake with their hybrid x86 architecture mixing of "little" and "big" cores, operating system optimizations become all the more important and thus will be interesting to see how the battle is between Windows and Linux. At last week's Intel Architecture Day there was one slide in particular calling out to the "OS optimizations" with hybrid architectures. In that context it was for Lakefield and the mentioned OS optimizations were on Windows.

In the past few weeks, I have been combing two issues on vkms: development of writeback support and alpha blending. I try to keep activities in parallel so that one can recover me from any tiredness from the other :P Alpha blending is a TODO[1] of the VKMS that possibly could solve the warning[2] triggered in the cursor-alpha-transparent testcase. And, you know, if you still have a warning, you still have work.

In the course of working on some code to introduce more granular resource-based pipeline barriers for synchronization, I rediscovered some parts of the xfb implementation we have that use barriers, and this got me thinking about our barrier usage in general for buffer resources.

There is a common misconception that the official AMD Radeon open-source Vulkan driver "AMDVLK" doesn't support FreeSync / Variable Rate Refresh, but that is actually inaccurate as the support was merged earlier this year albeit never announced or made it into the release notes. Going on for years have been bug reports and feature requests pertaining to FreeSync / VRR / Adaptive-Sync being missing / not supported by AMDVLK as the official open-source Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux.

Depoorter’s “24h Sunrise/Sunset” project uses a pair of Raspberry Pi 3Bs to show the images, and send time and location data to an Arduino Nano Every over serial. The Nano Every then reveals this info on four VFD displays on the console, giving onlookers a frame of reference.

OSS: Nextcloud, Terrascan and More Nextcloud Desktop Client 3.0 Released New features in this Nextcloud release include end-to-end encryption and a new user interface, which provides deeper integration of Nextcloud Hub on the desktop and lets desktop users more easily access Talk and other apps on the Nextcloud server. The new end-to-end encryption feature minimizes the need for user interaction or extra work, according to the announcement, and key sharing is handled seamlessly by the server for intuitive syncing. The encryption feature is also supported in the latest releases of Nextcloud’s Android and iOS Files clients.

Terrascan open source software helps developers build secure cloud infrastructure Accurics unveiled a major upgrade to Terrascan, the open source static code analyzer that enables developers to build secure infrastructure as code (IaC).

How Open Source Is Transforming The Energy Industry

My first real experience with Open Source I just graduated from my internship at Linux Foundation’s Community Bridge program, and I’d like to share my experience and explain why you should also consider applying if you are new to open source or the cloud-native world. I already had some experience with cloud-native projects, I’ve been using cloud-native tools at my workplace for a couple of years. It is thanks to them that I got my first full-time job as an Infrastructure Analyst and later on as a Cloud Architect. And if you are reading this blog post, I assume that you have at least some knowledge about what CNCF does and you do know some of its projects, like Kubernetes and Prometheus, i.e. Even though I had the desire to contribute to open source projects, I was always super cautious and had a false feeling that these projects are super complex and I’m not qualified enough to help. As you will read later, this is far from being true, you can always contribute in some way!