Alibaba On The Bleeding Edge Of RISC-V With XT910
It was just over a year ago that the RISC-V Foundation, the group shepherding the chip architecture in what over the past decade has become an active and crowded processor market, ratified the base instruction set architecture (ISA) and related specifications. It was a significant step for a relatively new architecture that is provided under open-source license that don’t require companies to pay fees if they want to build products based on the ISA or modify ISA itself and that intended to stretch from microcontrollers to datacenter systems.
The proponents behind RISC-V are positioning the architecture as an alternative to both X86 used by Intel and AMD that is not open and Arm, which provides its chip designs to manufacturing partners but with a licensing fee that can reach into the millions of dollars. A growing number of companies – such as Nvidia (which reportedly is considering making a bid for Arm) and Western Digital – are beginning to embrace the architecture. Another company that is making a move with RISC-V is giant Chinese hyperscaler Alibaba. Tensions between the United States and China over technology are growing and Chinese officials are continuing to push for more of the products being used in the country be homegrown and companies like Alibaba and SiFive are embracing the RISC-V architecture.
Automated lawn irrigation with some valves and an Arduino Nano 33 IoT
Automatic lawn watering normally means a system that turns on the sprinklers — all the sprinklers — at one time. Due to an irregularly shaped yard and a limited water supply, Sebastian Staacks wanted a bit more granular control.
Staacks’ setup consists of a half dozen Gardena valves, which are housed in underground boxes, while the brains and power supply are screwed to a wooden board on a wall in his garage. An Arduino Nano 33 IoT is employed to activate the sprinklers in six zones with an eight-channel relay bank. Relay channels 1 to 6 correspond to the valves controlling the sprinklers, the seventh is used to trigger the main valve, and the eighth is is not related to this project.
Vision FPGA SoM Integrates Audio, Vision and Motion-Sensing with Lattice iCE40 FPGA (Crowdfunding)
tinyVision.ai’s Vision FPGA SoM is a tiny Lattice iCE40 powered FPGA module with integrated vision, audio, and motion-sensing capability with a CMOS image sensor, an I2S MEMS microphone and a 6-axis accelerometer & gyroscope.
The module enables low power vision (10-20 mW) for battery-powered applications, can interface via SPI to a host processor as a storage device, comes with open-source toolchain and sample code, and is optimized for volume production.
Vision FPGA SOM and development kits have launched on Crowd Supply with an $8,000 funding target. A $70 pledge should get you the module, but most backers will likely select the $80 reward with SoM and breakout board, or the $120 reward with the module and developer board. Shipping is free to the US but adds $5 to $30 to the rest of the world depending on the selected perk. Backers should expect their rewards to ship in December 2020 if everything goes according to plans.
Bring the power of easy connectivity into everyday life and business with the Arduino IoT Cloud
The full release of Arduino IoT Cloud provides an end-to-end solution that makes building connected projects easy for makers, IoT enthusiasts, and professionals from start to finish.
Arduino IoT Cloud’s low-code approach helps you to optimize their workflows and simplify device registration for convenience and flexibility. If you are an advanced user, the platform also enables other methods of interaction, including HTTP REST API, MQTT, command line tools, Javascript, and WebSockets.
UPX-Edge BrainFrame Edge AI DevKit Targets Smart Video Analytics
We previously noted the company had launched UP Xtreme Smart Surveillance kit integrating Milestone video management software (VMS) and SAIMOS video analytics software to the embedded computer. AAEON has now partnered with another company – AOTU.AI – to announce the launch of the BrainFrame Edge AI Developers Kit (DevKit) aiming to help developers and system integrators to rapidly create and deploy Smart Vision applications.
You’ll find a list of existing capsules on BrainFrame website ranging from “people age” to “vehicle color”, and “license plate”. If a capsule does not exist yet, there’s also a Python API, a wrapper around the BrainFrame Linux server’s REST API, that allows developers to create their own capsule(s).
Discover Kolibri: A Free Open-source Offline-First and Peer-to-Peer Complete Education System
Utilizing the revolutionary technologies we have right now in education is an ongoing process. We have dozens of open-source and commercial education systems available in all shapes with a wide variety of options. For our topic's today, We have discovered something truly unique: Kolibri, It's different than others in its approach, features, and options. Here in this post, we will explain why Kolibri is different and why we recommend it.
Security and FUD Leftovers (patches, holes, diffoscope, OpenSCAP and clickbait)
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Now That The Linux Kernel Can Be Zstd-Compressed, The Next Step Is The Firmware
With Linux 5.9 comes the ability to compress the Linux kernel image / initrd with Zstd for yielding faster boot speeds but at a compression ratio between Gzip and XZ/LZMA. Being proposed next with the widespread adoption of Facebook's Zstd is compressing the kernel microcode/firmware files. A patch was sent out today to allow supporting Zstd-compressed firmware files by the Linux kernel. This in turn would basically allow the Zstandard compression algorithm to be used not only for kernel/initrd image compression but also for the many firmware files found on the system.
