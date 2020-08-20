today's leftovers
-
Metamask tightens license in response to crypto browser boom
Another week, another major change for the popular Ethereum wallet MetaMask. After last week’s announcement of a potential dapp-breaking code change on the horizon, the company announced this week that it will move away from its open-source approach.
Instead, MetaMask has adopted what it calls a “tiered proprietary license,” leaving behind its previous permissive MIT license. MetaMask will remain fully free to users, so there’s no need to worry there. Nothing is changing on that front.
However, this license states that organizations using MetaMask code—which is now owned by ConsenSys—to commercially serve 10,000 or more monthly users must enter a licensing agreement. (Disclosure: ConsenSys funds an editorially-independent Decrypt.)
-
PicoCore RT1 System-on-Module Runs FreeRTOS on NXP i.MX RT1050 Crossover Processor
The company provides FreeRTOS real-time operating system for the module, as well as PicoCore RT1-SKIT Starter Kit with PicoCore RT1, a baseboard, a cable kit, a 7-inch RGB TFT display, and access to the FreeRTOS BSP and documentation. Target applications include portable industrial devices as well as other cost-sensitive applications with TFT displays such as Smart Home appliances.
PicoCore RT1 system-on-module is at the sample stage and will be available at least until 2031. PicoCore RT1-SKIT Starter Kit can be purchased now for 360 Euros + taxes via the product page. The starter kit price should not be indicative of the module price, and which I’d expect to cost between $20 and $40 depending on BoM requirements and mass-production volume considering Arch Mix NXP i.MX RT1052 development board sells for $30.
-
Debian Janitor: Lintian Tags Fixed
The Debian Janitor is an automated system that commits fixes for (minor) issues in Debian packages that can be fixed by software. It gradually started proposing merges in early December. The first set of changes sent out ran lintian-brush on sid packages maintained in Git. This post is part of a series about the progress of the Janitor.
-
Unity Is The Latest Company To Join Blender's Development Fund
[Ed: Microsoft and Mono Microsofters keep invading Blender. What next? They buy influence over the project this way.]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 858 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
PureOS for Creatives Part 1: Music Production with the Librem 15
The possibilities and plethora of options using free software today are endless. In 2020, there is a free software equivalent for every mainstream commercial program on the market today. For photographers who use Photoshop, there is GIMP; for illustrators are accustomed to using Illustrator, there is Inkscape; for videographers who need access to tools like Premiere Pro, there are video editing apps like Kdenlive, Flowblade, and more. These programs provide most of the functionality of proprietary software for free. Most of the time, the differences are merely in the extra content and presets that the commercial apps provide. In the PureOS store, we curate the world’s most powerful free software and make it easily accessible to Librem owners to download on their devices.
Contributing to Open Source Projects without Coding Knowledge
There’s lots of ways of contributing to open source projects. A common misconception about contributing to open source is that you need to write code. In fact, it’s often the other parts of a project that are in urgent need of assistance. Other ways of helping an open source project include writing documentation, identifying bugs, testing code changes, answering queries from users, planning events, suggesting design improvements, perform user experience testing, making a monetary donation, and more. I want to share a few of my recent experiences of contributing to open source projects. Also: Linux Candy: pipes.sh – animated pipes terminal screensaver
Proprietary Software Abuse and Security Woes
Linux 5.10 To Bring SLDT/STR Emulation To Help Some Windows Games On Wine
Last year Wine itself added emulation for some CPU instructions now blocked by UMIP, the User-Mode Instruction Prevention functionality found in the latest Intel and AMD processors. Now slated for Linux 5.10 is the emulation/spoofing of two of those instructions by the kernel as another attempt to help a small number of Windows programs relying on those instructions. Brendan Shanks of CodeWeavers who was responsible for the Wine UMIP patches last year has now added support to the UMIP kernel code for emulation/spoofing of SLDT and STR instructions. Those are two of the instructions protected by UMIP as found on Intel Cannonlake and newer or more prominently in AMD Zen 2. This patch is now queued in the x86 code ahead of the Linux 5.10 merge window later this year. Also: GOL asks: what are you playing? Come chat
Recent comments
3 hours 6 min ago
4 hours 51 min ago
9 hours 35 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago