Erinn Clark & Debian: Justice or another Open Source vendetta?
In criminology research, between thirty and fifty percent of women surveyed typically indicated they have experienced sexual violence or rape.
Experience of the authorities also tells us that on average, over ninety percent of crime reports are true yet between five and ten percent of accusations are proven to be false, motivated by money, vendettas and women with mental illness.
In 2016, a small group of people came to the debian-private (leaked) gossip network to tell us what they thought about Jacob Appelbaum. Why did they choose to air stories from their friends in this way instead of going to the police to make a sincere statement under oath?
[...]
Why does Debian put so much effort into software licensing rights, as proclaimed in the Debian Free Software Guidelines, but ignore the Universal Declaration of Human Rights? After all, even software licenses are derived from UDHR Article 22, cultural rights.
We know for a fact that at least some of the accusations spread with Debian resources are false. The case of Dr Norbert Preining, expelled for Thought Crime™ just days before Christmas 2018, is one of the most well known.
The misuse of Debian's name and resources, denouncing people in a manner that achieves maximum damage to their reputation, is the only crime that has ever been proven by visible evidence.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 584 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
Mozilla Firefox 80 Is Now Available for Download with VAAPI Acceleration on X11
Mozilla Firefox 80 sounds like a massive update to the popular, open-source web browser, but, in fact, it’s not. I’ve been keeping an eye on the changes and haven’t noticed many major features since Mozilla Firefox 79. One of the coolest things in Firefox 80 that Linux users were probably expecting for some time now is support for FFmpeg/VAAPI acceleration for video playback on X11. The Wayland implementation was already in place since a previous release. The new feature is implemented as two options accessible via the about:config page, but it’s disabled by default. To enable it, you have to open a new tab, type about:config, and search for vaapi.
Smart vision system combines 8th Gen UP Xtreme with AOTU.AI’s BrainFrame software
Aaeon’s “UPX-Edge BrainFrame Dev Kit” is based on the Whiskey Lake powered UP Xtreme SBC and Myriad X AI modules and provides AOTU.AI’s Linux-based BrainFrame smart vision software. Aaeon and AOTU.AI have launched Aaeon’s second version of its fanless UPX-Edge embedded computer, which itself is based on its community-backed. Whiskey Lake driven UP Xtreme SBC. The UPX-Edge BrainFrame Dev Kit hardware appears to be identical, but the system is preloaded with AOTU.AI ’s Linux-driven BrainFrame software for smart vision applications.
Inkscape for Students
This is a guide book for students to learn computer drawing using Inkscape program. You are recommended to use Ubuntu operating system to exercise this book. This book is like previous book GIMP for Authors which is divided into several parts to make you easier to learn and practice. This book is mainly intended for students but also can be helpful for users moving from Adobe Illustrator and CorelDRAW. You are encouraged to practice everything in this book commercially. As usual, I will write part by part by keep updating this front page so keep watching here. I hope this will be useful for everyone!
Recent comments
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 22 min ago
8 hours 6 min ago
9 hours 12 min ago
9 hours 13 min ago
9 hours 54 min ago
10 hours 43 min ago
22 hours 26 min ago
23 hours 6 min ago
23 hours 20 min ago