GNU: *GPL FUD, Emacs and GCC Open-Source Software: Benefits And Legal Risks Under some expansive licenses – for example, the GNU Affero General Public License and the Open Software License – making the covered code available to others over a network may represent a distribution and trigger corresponding conditions. This is not the case for most licenses but still worth considering. Check your conditions.

Emacs 27.1 Adds Native JSON Parsing Emacs has been updated with native support for JSON parsing, built-in support for arbitrary-size integers, and text shaping with HarfBuzz. Emacs is the GNU project’s text editor. It can be extended and customized, and comes with an interpreter for Emacs Lisp. GNU Emacs was created in the 1980s by Richard Stallman as a free software alternative to the proprietary Gosling Emacs. It is based around a Lisp interpreter and has been under constant development for over 30 years. It was last updated in 2018.

GCC 11 Compiler Might Finally Enable DWARF 5 Debugging By Default For a number of years the GNU Compiler Collection has shipped experimental support for the DWARF 5 debugging data format while finally for next year's GCC 11 release it might be deemed stable and used by default. The DWARF 5 debug data format was published back in 2017 to succeed the now decade old DWARF Version 4. With DWARF 5 there is support for better data compression, various performance improvements, better debug handling around optimized code, and other enhancements over DWARF4. DWARF 5 itself was in development for a half-decade and is detailed at DWARFstd.org.

Programming Leftovers Bcrypt hashing library bug leaves Node.js applications open to brute-force attacks A recently patched truncation bug in the Node.js implementation of bcrypt resulted in inadequate encryption strength in certain use cases, according to a security advisory that was issued last week. Node.js bcrypt is a popular hashing library with thousands of dependent packages and more than 500,000 weekly downloads. The truncation bug caused very long inputs to be shortened to a few bytes, making the hashes extremely insecure. First reported in January, the vulnerability was patched in version 5.0.0 of the library.

Create a Keycloak Realm Using Admin REST API Keycloak provides a fully functional Admin REST API.

6 Excellent Free Books to Learn Standard ML ML (“Meta Language”) is a general-purpose functional programming language. It has roots in Lisp, and has been characterized as “Lisp with types”. ML is a statically-scoped functional programming language like Scheme. It is known for its use of the polymorphic Hindley–Milner type system, which automatically assigns the types of most expressions without requiring explicit type annotations, and ensures type safety – there is a formal proof that a well-typed ML program does not cause runtime type errors. Standard ML is a functional programming language with a formal specification. It has static types to prevent a wide array of common errors, but also features powerful type inference, requiring few to no type declarations. It is easy to define new data types and structures, due to algebraic data types, and write well-abstracted, easy to reason about code due to its powerful module system and parametric polymorphism (generics).

GNU nano 5.2 was released Version 5.0 brought: direct access to the "Execute Command" prompt, the ability to place and jump to anchors, the --indicator option for showing a kind of scrollbar, nine new color names plus the "italic" attribute, and several major internal changes. Versions 5.1 and 5.2 then fixed the bugs that these changes had caused along the way.

Use a Nano Text Editor or Nano command in Linux Guide for Beginners Nano command in Linux is not just a command but it is a text editor. Nano text editor is used to create and edit files, included in most Linux distributions. It has a very simple interface, Which makes it a great choice for Linux beginners. If you are not pro in Linux then this tutorial is very useful. I will cover of nano text editor of nano command in Linux with appropriate images. Today, I am using CentOS 8, So I will show demonstration images on it.

Code is not documentation There's no lack of opinions on the role of comments in a codebase. From undergraduate computer science classes to grumpy IRC discussions, opinions range from the Gospel of Ludicrous Commentiquette to considering the mere existence of comments a code smell. This is also an issue for systems engineers who are writing shell scripts, glue utilities, and thousands of lines of configuration management language. With tools like Pulumi, sysadmins are truly coding their infrastructure. So what is the role of code comments for sysadmins in this world? Is formalized documentation necessary if you can just read the Ansible and Terraform for a given environment? I contend that Infrastructure as Code is not documentation, and comments are still necessary. Comments explain the why, and documentation communicates the intended state.

Writing a Test Case Generator for a Programming Language

Thoughts on Marshalling and Unmarshalling in Zydeco Prompted by a recent question on PerlMonks, I've been thinking a bit recently on marshalling and unmarshalling Perl objects. If you're happy using Data::Dumper's format, then it's trivial, but today we're looking at JSON. If you just want to encode your objects as JSON, that's very easy. Just add a TO_JSON method to all your classes. This can be done in a role to eliminate duplication, and in most cases can be as simple as: The difficulty comes in going the other direction.

2020.34 Another Survey Time It’s that time of the year again! Time for the yearly Raku User Survey! Please fill in the survey so that the Raku Community can better tweak the Raku experience. Kudos to JJ Merelo for organizing this once again!