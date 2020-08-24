Language Selection

How to Switch Desktop Environment in Fedora

Submitted by arindam1989 on Wednesday 26th of August 2020 06:04:40 AM
Linux

This quick guide explains the steps on how to install and switch desktop environments in the Fedora Linux operating system between multiple desktops.
Parted Magic Distro Drops 32-Bit Support, Now Powered by Linux 5.8 and OverlayFS

It’s been three months since the last Parted Magic update and the new version (2020_08_23) is here with some major changes. First and foremost, this is the first release of the disk partitioning distribution that no longer offers support for 32-bit computers. The 32-bit kernel has been removed due to an initramfs size limitation in syslinux. Moreover, both 32 and 64 entries were removed from the boot menu as only 64-bit is now supported. Read more

Mozilla Thunderbird 78.2 Released with More OpenPGP Improvements

Coming a month after Thunderbird 78.1, the Thunderbird 78.2 release is here to further improve the recent OpenPGP implementation, which lets users send encrypted emails with ease. In Mozilla Thunderbird 78.2, saved drafts are now encrypted by default when OpenPGP is enabled, encrypted email is now send even if the email address contains uppercase characters, and automatic signing for encrypted messages now works in more scenarios. Read more

