Qt Creator 4.13 released
Qt Creator supports setting multiple shortcuts for the same action now. Do you ever mix up shortcuts because your second-favorite editor uses different ones than Qt Creator? Just open Preferences > Environment > Keyboard, find the action and press Add (as long as you do not introduce a conflict with another shortcut). Personally I added some Emacsey shortcuts for splitting and some other actions to my configuration. (Since I am on a Mac, Ctrl+X is free to use for me.)
If you wonder where some items from the Window menu went: We moved them to a new View menu, which seems to be common to have.
Also: Qt Creator 4.13 Release Brings Initial Meson Support, Updates C++ Code Model
