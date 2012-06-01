Games: Steering Wheel, Club Manager and GB Studio
-
Linux Steering Wheel manager 'Oversteer' has a new release
Have a Steering Wheel that you need to tweak on Linux for your favourite racing games? Oversteer can help with that a lot and a new release is up.
What can Oversteer do? Depending on what's supported by each device it can help you to change the emulation mode, change the wheel rotation range, combine accelerator/brakes pedals for games that use just one axis, force feedback gain, profiles for different games you can setup and more. It's almost essential if you like a good UI to work with your hardware on Linux.
-
Club Manager 2022 / Anstoss 2022 fully funded, coming to Linux PC and with multiplayer
Club Manager 2022 / Anstoss 2022 has now completed its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, and thanks to that the Linux PC version is confirmed after hitting a stretch goal during it.
"Club Manager 2022 is all about modern football, while retaining the popular gameplay of the management classic. It offers depth of play and realism, while focusing on the truly essential tasks of a manager. Your team - your club and your success."
3,888 backers pledged €246,496, with the goal for full Linux support being at €180,000 so they got far more than they needed to ensure good Linux support there. The extra exciting news is that while they didn't hit the 250K goal for online multiplayer, considering how close it was they've also confirmed they will be doing it to ensure it's as big as possible.
-
314 Arts announce Projekt Z, an upcoming free co-op zombie shooter
Taking inspiration from Left 4 Dead and Escape From Tarkov, blending together elements for casual and hardcore gaming crowds, 314 Arts have announced Projekt Z.
Developed in Unity, they've already confirmed their plan to fully support Linux with Projekt Z and even quite early on, it's looking pretty impressive from their first announcement dev-blog style video on it. Their aim, from what they tried to explain about it is to have a mix of story and tactical shooting along with hub building and people recruitment. While a small team, they're using some of the more advanced rendering bits in Unity to make it look rather modern and slick.
-
Make retro Game Boy games with the open source GB Studio, now with colour in the 2.0 Beta
GB Studio is a free and open source retro adventure game creator that allows you to visually make games that can work cross-platform on Linux, macOS, Windows…and the Game Boy.
Yep, the classic hand-held from Nintendo still has a huge homebrew community and with tools like GB Studio many more people can make games for it. GB Studio just recently had a massive 2.0 Beta release, which pulls in major new features for the project. The way it's going, it might end up as the ultimate retro game creation tool.
-
No more games for the Atari VCS but they did just announce Plex support
Ah yes, the Atari VCS, the Linux-powered console/PC hybrid thing that's coming out supposedly by the end of this year has a new announcement and…nope it's not more games.
You would think as the release of the hardware is approaching, after numerous delays, they would be loudly talking about all those wonderful games that will support it but no. Instead, you get another streaming application. On top of Antstream for retro games, AirConsole for cheaply made multiplayer browser games and Game Jolt which is apparently helping to bring over some indies they've announced Plex.
-
Shadow of Aya looks like a seriously epic upcoming retro adventure
With a detailed hand-crafted world, Shadow of Aya is a pixel-art adventure that looks and sounds pretty epic.
"Master the elements of poison, fire, ice, and meteorite in Shadow of Aya, a top-down action adventure ode to the 8-bit classics. But beware—as your powers grow, so do the forces that conspire against you. The journey downward is choked with shadow, and the creatures who slumber among them."
-
The Darkside Detective: Season 2 gains a demo, now releasing in 2021
Spooky Doorway's upcoming second helping of paranormal investigations and all sorts of weirdness with The Darkside Detective: Season 2 can now be tested out with the demo.
Not only has it gained a demo, it's gained a publisher too. Akupara Games announced earlier this month, that they've taken over publishing for the original season and for this upcoming addition. Speaking about it in a press message, they said: "Akupara Games is shifting towards a catalog of spooky and narrative-focused adventure and horror games which align with titles such as Whispering Willows and Mutazione. When we saw The Darkside Detective series we knew it was an absolutely perfect fit for our ever-growing spoopy family." - David Logan, CEO
[...]
Check out the trailer below, nice Linux logo included too just to be sure...
-
Turn your favourite NES games into 3D with 3dSen Maker, for 3dSen PC
Back in June, the awesome emulator 3dSen PC was released, which gave us a whole new way to play classic NES titles into fully 3D environments. Now, you can make profiles for your favourites.
Honestly, it's a bit like magic. It works, very well too and genuinely looks really cool. One of those things that comes along and just blows your mind technically. Not only 3D, it also has modern gamepad support, saves states and things you would expect from a modern emulator. Need a reminder on how it looks?
-
Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York to release on September 10
Developer Draw Distance has confirmed that Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York will be release on September 10, and it will come with full Linux PC support.
This is a standalone companion game to the previous title, Coteries of New York. So you don't need to have played it, although there is a small amount of crossover. Good to see Draw Distance continue Linux support after getting their tech ready with Coteries. Continuing the same gameplay found in Coteries, Shadows of New York is very much a visual novel, a fantastic look one too with some great artwork.
-
