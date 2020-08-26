PureOS for Creatives Part 2: Audio Engineering with the Librem 15
PureOS, the operating system that powers Librem’s range of Purism products – is built upon a powerful Debian-based foundation that is stable, reliable and secure–perfect for today’s digital content creators.
One use-case scenario, is using the Librem Mini, Librem 15, or the upcoming Librem 14 as the centerpiece of your music studio. There are several programs available for free in the PureOS Store that will turn your computer into a multi-track recording studio, like the powerful and professional-grade DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) Ardour.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 541 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Freedom Hardware: OpenBot, Raspberry Pi and More
Games: Application Systems Heidelberg, Prodeus, Humble Store and Parkitect
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
8 min 9 sec ago
2 hours 56 min ago
6 hours 57 min ago
18 hours 16 min ago
19 hours 54 min ago
21 hours 53 min ago
22 hours 19 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago