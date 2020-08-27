Thunderbird Email Client Now Ships with OpenPGP Support Enabled by Default
It took a few releases, but the free, open-source and cross-platform Thunderbird email client, news and chat client is now shipping with OpenPGP support enabled by default in the latest release.
Just a few days after releasing the Thunderbird 78.2.0 update, which brought lots of improvements to the OpenPGP implementation that lets users send encrypted emails, here’s come another small, yet important update.
Thunderbird 78.2.1 has been released today and it finally enables the OpenPGP feature by default. That’s amazing news for privacy and security fans enthusiasts using the open-source email client as they won’t have to go to all the trouble of enabling OpenPGP in the latest Thunderbird 78 series.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 992 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming: LLVM and Perl
KDE Plasma 5.20 Now Warns About Hard Disk, SSD Failure
The development looks promising as KDE Plasma 5.20 adds more super cool features such as warning about your hard disk or SSD failure, etc as the team prepares for the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.20 release.
today's howtos
Python Programming
Recent comments
22 min 42 sec ago
55 min 27 sec ago
6 hours 50 min ago
12 hours 45 min ago
12 hours 52 min ago
13 hours 8 sec ago
13 hours 14 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago