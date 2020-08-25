Games: Last Epoch, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Songs of Syx and More
-
Awesome action-RPG 'Last Epoch' will not leave Early Access in 2020
Last Epoch has been through a few small evolutions since being in Early Access, and it's starting to really be impressive. It does appear to need some more time to cook though.
Game Director, Judd Cobler of Eleventh Hour Games has written up a post to talk about the final release, which they've decided not to put out in 2020. As the first game they've worked on as a team, they had seemingly low hopes and were aiming for a niche but it seems they've done well enough to grow and improve even more. So they've been able to put more time and effort into all the various features so it's led to the need for more time to finish it all.
Fair enough. Sounds like the reasonable thing to do, why rush what's clearly working so far? It looks good, it's continuing to get bigger and better with a really good user rating on Steam. They're not giving a release date now, other than "when the game is ready".
-
Check out the dev walkthrough of Skul: The Hero Slayer and some 1.0 footage
Skul: The Hero Slayer, an impressive Early Access action-platformer rogue-lite is due to hit the big 1.0 soon so come check out the latest footage and developer chat.
They have a great idea, with you playing as a little Skeleton against the 'Heroes' in the Human race that teamed up with an Imperial Army to attempt to wipe out the Demon race. You have a few tricks, like the ability to completely change by swapping around skulls. You can have two ready at a time which changes attack range, speed, abilities and more.
-
Fantasy city-builder Songs of Syx comes to Steam on September 21 - try the demo
Gamatron AB are calling Songs of Syx an epic city-state simulator, blending elements of a city-builder with real-time strategy gameplay and much more. Featured a few times here on GOL now, as it looks ridiculously promising. It's coming with full Linux support, after a successful crowdfunding campaign back in May.
It's something of a grand strategy game, that gradually increases the scale. There's multiple races to deal with, city-building that lets you grow into the tends of thousands, trade with other kingdoms across the lands, massive real-time tactical battles with thousands of units in play and the list of what they have planned for it stretches far.
-
Free-moving roguelite platformer 'ScourgeBringer' leaves Early Access in October
One of my current favourites to keep going back to, ScourgeBringer is set for a big upgrade and a full release on October 21 along with a new trailer out now.
Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious entity wreaked havoc on all humanity, ScourgeBringer puts you in the shoes of the deadliest warrior of her clan: Kyhra. Help her to explore the unknown and slash her way through ancient machines guarding the seal of her past, and maybe the redemption of humanity.
-
Get ready for another low-res PSX-styled horror, Harmful The Second Tape is out
If you enjoy a good, short horror experience that's intended for you to play through in one sitting - check out the new release of Harmful The Second Tape.
"After the investigation ran cold following the recovery of the first tape, Authorities received a Second Tape by mail. Its contents were even more disturbing than before. The case had now been handed over to Agent Willis of the FBI."
Following on from the idea the developer came up with for the first game, Harmful, which is free and was made during a Game Jam this is a second more-polished helping of retro horror that acts as a sort of standalone sequel. Play from the perspective of the Agent and the Killer as a disturbing story unravels.
-
Shing! brings unique controls to beat 'em up fun - out now for Linux PC
Shing! from developer Mass Creation is what they're calling a "beat 'em up 2.0", as it does away with button-bashing and replaces it with a new weapon control system.
"Experience the most exciting and immersive beat-em-up combat system ever – become a kickass ninja and slice some demons in style! Join a band of wisecracking warriors in a bloody adventure through the land of mythical monsters and mysterious machines."
-
Ludo is a new sleek front-end for Libretro, as an alternative to RetroArch
If you find the RetroArch a little overwhelming and want something different as a front-end for Libretro, have a look at the newly announced Ludo.
For those not aware, RetroArch is just a front-end application to the Libretro API. This means anyone can write their own entire UI for it and use all the same 'Cores' as RetroArch does to run classic games through emulation. Which is what's happening with Ludo.
-
The Steam client had a new stable release, some great Linux improvements
Valve continue progress on ensuring the Steam client is both stable and overflowing with features, with a stable update rolling out now.
This new release adds: support for EA Play (the new EA subscription service), fixes numerous bugs, improved updates handling with low disk space, improved handling of game launches which fixes several issues with the Big Picture Overlay, better sorting of games with non-English titles, you can now dismiss a Play Next suggestion, a Steam Points Shop link was added to supported games and more.
-
