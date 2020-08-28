Mozilla: Privacy, Rust, Glean (Spying), and Tor
Mozilla study reaffirms that internet history can be used for "reidentification"
A recent research paper has reaffirmed that our internet history can be reliably used to identify us. The research was conducted by Sarah Bird, Ilana Segall, and Martin Lopatka from Mozilla and is titled: Replication: Why We Still Can’t Browse in Peace:On the Uniqueness and Reidentifiability of Web Browsing Histories. The paper was released at the Symposium on Usable Privacy and Security and is a continuation of a 2012 paper which highlighted the same reidentifiability problem.
An Introduction to the Rust Programming Language
Since its launch in 2010, Rust has forged a path directly to the heart of the developer’s community, reaching the enviable top position among the most loved languages, according to the Stack Overflow Developer Surveys.
Part of that success is the language's flexibility: Rust can be used to create game engines, operating systems, file systems, browser components, websites and tools, and more.
In short, Rust is a static multi-paradigm programming language, more focused on performance and security. In practice, its usage resembles a lot of C++, being very light, simple, and fast.
It was created by Graydon Hoare for Mozilla and later refined until it reached a stable version for release.
State of cloud native development, Rust gets a foundation, and more industry trends
The impact: This seems like some good problems to have for the Rust community; maturity level "needs an independent foundation" activated!
This Week in Glean: Leveraging Rust to build cross-platform mobile libraries
A couple of weeks ago I gave a talk titled “Leveraging Rust to build cross-platform mobile libraries”. You can find my slides as a PDF. It was part of the Rusty Days Webference, an online conference that was initially planned to happen in Poland, but had to move online. Definitely check out the other talks.
One thing I wanted to achieve with that talk is putting that knowledge out there. While multiple teams at Mozilla are already building cross-platform libraries, with a focus on mobile integration, the available material and documentation is lacking. I’d like to see better guides online, and I probably have to start with what we have done. But that should also be encouragement for those out there doing similar things to blog, tweet & speak about it.
The Tor Project Membership Program
Today we are officially launching the Tor Project Membership Program, a new way for nonprofit and private sector organizations to financially support our work.
For a while, we have been thinking about how to continue to increase the diversity of funds in the Tor Project’s budget, and more importantly, how to increase unrestricted funds. The latest is a type of funding that allows us to be more agile with software development of tor and other tools.
Design a book cover with an open source alternative to InDesign
I recently finished writing a book about C programming, which I self-published through Lulu.com. I've used Lulu for several book projects, and it's a great platform. Earlier this year, Lulu made changes that give authors greater control over creating their book covers. Previously, you just uploaded a pair of large-format images for the front and back book covers. Now, Lulu allows authors to upload a custom PDF exactly sized to your book's dimensions. You can create the cover using Scribus, the open source page layout program. Here's how I do it.
My dramatic journey to becoming an open source engineer
It's been five years and a heck of a journey from being a non-programmer to becoming an associate software engineer at Red Hat. It's a story worth telling—not because I have achieved a lot, but because of so much drama and so many pitfalls. So grab a cup of coffee, and I will share the unturned pages of my love story with technology. People say love is as powerful as hate. And love stories that start with hate are often the most passionate ones. My love story with technology was just like that. I got into the world of programming in my freshman year of college. It was my most painful subject. Even though I have always been passionate about futuristic technologies, I didn't know how to move forward towards my passion.
LFS Stable Version 10.0 Release
The Linux From Scratch community announces the release of LFS Version 10.0. This version of the book has undergone a major reorganization. It uses enhanced cross-compilation techniques and an environment isolated from the host system to build tools for the final system. This reduces both the chance for changing the the host system and the potential of the host system influencing the LFS build process. Major package updates include toolchain versions glibc-2.32, gccc-10.2.0, and binutils-2.35. In total, 37 packages were updated since the last release. The Linux kernel has also been updated to version 5.8.3. You can read the book online, or download to read locally. In coordination with this release, a new version of LFS using the systemd package is also being released. This package implements the newer systemd style of system initialization and control and is consistent with LFS in most packages. Also: Linux From Scratch 10.0 Released For Rolling Your Own Linux Installation From Source
Debian: BBB vs Jitsi, Extended Long Term Support (ELTS) and More
