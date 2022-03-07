Programming Leftovers Recreate Q*bert’s cube-hopping action | Wireframe #42

Raspberry Pi retro player

A practical guide to learning awk Of all the Linux commands out there (and there are many), the three most quintessential seem to be sed, awk, and grep. Maybe it's the arcane sound of their names, or the breadth of their potential use, or just their age, but when someone's giving an example of a "Linuxy" command, it's usually one of those three. And while sed and grep have several simple one-line standards, the less prestigious awk remains persistently prominent for being particularly puzzling. You're likely to use sed for a quick string replacement or grep to filter for a pattern on a daily basis. You're far less likely to compose an awk command. I often wonder why this is, and I attribute it to a few things.

Remi Collet: PHP version 7.3.22 and 7.4.10 RPMs of PHP version 7.4.10 are available in remi repository for Fedora 32-33 and remi-php74 repository for Fedora 31 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 7 (RHEL, CentOS). RPMs of PHP version 7.3.22 are available in remi repository for Fedora 31 and remi-php73 repository for Enterprise Linux ≥ 6 (RHEL, CentOS).

What is your take on checking return values? Around this time, I think I said something about how that's basically the job. That is, my job, their job, anyone's job... is to check for things that could go wrong and deal with it when it does. It's never been optional, and certainly not because of some kind of "avoid messiness" mandate (where the heck did that come from, anyway).

IAR Build Tools for Linux improves integration from development to building and testing IAR Systems, a supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, has announced a significant update of its build tools supporting implementation in Linux-based frameworks for automated application build and test processes. [...] With the addition of the static analysis tool C-STAT, developers will be able ensure code quality throughout the development and testing process, according to IAR. C-STAT proves code alignment with industry standards like MISRA C:2012, MISRA C++:2008 and MISRA C:2004, and also detects defects, bugs, and security vulnerabilities as defined by CERT C and the Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE). “This latest version of our build tools for Linux enable our customers to make their testing and building processes more efficient as well as achieve code quality all the way,” said Anders Holmberg, General Manager Embedded Development Tools, IAR Systems. “IAR Embedded Workbench and IAR Build Tools improves performance and ease of use for more efficient workflows. Our broad offering enables companies to standardize on our tools and gain flexible workflows, and through this enhance productivity and collaboration between different teams in the organiSation.” The build tools for Linux includes the highly optimising IAR C/C++ Compiler, IAR Assembler, Linker and library tools, IARBuild and runtime libraries. The tools also support the integrated static code analysis tool C-STAT.

Qt Automotive Suite 5.15.0 released Qt Automotive Suite 5.15.0 has been released. It is now available for Qt Automotive Suite licenses holders via the Qt Online Installer / Qt Maintenance tool. Qt Automotive Suite is a spiced up version of Qt for Device Creation, with additional automotive supportive features. Qt Automotive Suite 5.15 is a special release as it is the last feature release of the Qt 5 series. Next up in the pipeline is Qt 6.