Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

HP’s Z Series of Laptops and Workstations Are Now Certified with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Thursday 3rd of September 2020 09:25:06 PM Filed under
Hardware

Canonical and HP announced that HP’s Z family of laptops and workstations are now certified with the latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series.

If you’re in the market for a HP laptop with Linux pre-installed, there are now quite a few models that you can buy with Canonical’s Ubuntu 20.04 LTS operating system. Canonical and HP have collaborated for some years now, and this is their latest joint project, specifically targeted at developers.

HP’s new Z series of laptops include the HP ZBook Fury 15 G7, HP ZBook Fury 17 G7, and HP ZBook Power G7. On the other hand, the company’s Ubuntu certified workstation portfolio has been extended with the HP Z2 Mini G5, HP Z2 Small Form Factor G5, HP Z2 Tower G5, and HP Z Central 4R models.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Programming Leftovers

  • Recreate Q*bert’s cube-hopping action | Wireframe #42
  • Raspberry Pi retro player
  • A practical guide to learning awk

    Of all the Linux commands out there (and there are many), the three most quintessential seem to be sed, awk, and grep. Maybe it's the arcane sound of their names, or the breadth of their potential use, or just their age, but when someone's giving an example of a "Linuxy" command, it's usually one of those three. And while sed and grep have several simple one-line standards, the less prestigious awk remains persistently prominent for being particularly puzzling. You're likely to use sed for a quick string replacement or grep to filter for a pattern on a daily basis. You're far less likely to compose an awk command. I often wonder why this is, and I attribute it to a few things.

  • Remi Collet: PHP version 7.3.22 and 7.4.10

    RPMs of PHP version 7.4.10 are available in remi repository for Fedora 32-33 and remi-php74 repository for Fedora 31 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 7 (RHEL, CentOS). RPMs of PHP version 7.3.22 are available in remi repository for Fedora 31 and remi-php73 repository for Enterprise Linux ≥ 6 (RHEL, CentOS).

  • What is your take on checking return values?

    Around this time, I think I said something about how that's basically the job. That is, my job, their job, anyone's job... is to check for things that could go wrong and deal with it when it does. It's never been optional, and certainly not because of some kind of "avoid messiness" mandate (where the heck did that come from, anyway).

  • IAR Build Tools for Linux improves integration from development to building and testing

    IAR Systems, a supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, has announced a significant update of its build tools supporting implementation in Linux-based frameworks for automated application build and test processes. [...] With the addition of the static analysis tool C-STAT, developers will be able ensure code quality throughout the development and testing process, according to IAR. C-STAT proves code alignment with industry standards like MISRA C:2012, MISRA C++:2008 and MISRA C:2004, and also detects defects, bugs, and security vulnerabilities as defined by CERT C and the Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE). “This latest version of our build tools for Linux enable our customers to make their testing and building processes more efficient as well as achieve code quality all the way,” said Anders Holmberg, General Manager Embedded Development Tools, IAR Systems. “IAR Embedded Workbench and IAR Build Tools improves performance and ease of use for more efficient workflows. Our broad offering enables companies to standardize on our tools and gain flexible workflows, and through this enhance productivity and collaboration between different teams in the organiSation.” The build tools for Linux includes the highly optimising IAR C/C++ Compiler, IAR Assembler, Linker and library tools, IARBuild and runtime libraries. The tools also support the integrated static code analysis tool C-STAT.

  • Qt Automotive Suite 5.15.0 released

    Qt Automotive Suite 5.15.0 has been released. It is now available for Qt Automotive Suite licenses holders via the Qt Online Installer / Qt Maintenance tool.

    Qt Automotive Suite is a spiced up version of Qt for Device Creation, with additional automotive supportive features. Qt Automotive Suite 5.15 is a special release as it is the last feature release of the Qt 5 series. Next up in the pipeline is Qt 6.

Security Leftovers and Proprietary Software

  • 700,000 WordPress Sites Affected By Zero-day Vulnerability in File Manager Plugin

    Yesterday a zero-day vulnerability was discovered in a popular WordPress plugin, File Manager. The vulnerability allows arbitrary file upload and remote code execution. File Manager plugin is a useful plugin that allows users to browse site files in an easy way. The plugin has over 700,000 active installations that make it a desired target for attackers. Yesterday the vulnerability was discovered by Seravo as part of their WordPress upkeep service. They noticed unusual activity on several of their customers’ websites and further investigation revealed the severe vulnerability in the File Manager plugin.

  • Kees Cook: security things in Linux v5.6

    Linux v5.6 was released back in March. Here’s my quick summary of various features that caught my attention:

  • Australian firm Tandem Corp hit by Windows NetWalker ransomware [iophk: Windows TCO]

    "We continue to work with our external data security providers and, if any personally identifiable information has been accessed, we will notify those who may have been impacted as well as the appropriate authorities as required, including the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner.

  • Zoom's market value surges past General Motors and Boeing

    Zoom projected a total revenue of $2.4 billion dollars ( for its fiscal year ending in January. This is up from the 1.8 billion dollars (1.5 billion euros) it forecast back in June, and takes into account the users that will not renew the monthly subscriptions they signed up for in the first quarter.

  • Cisco says it will issue patch ‘as soon as possible’ for bugs [attackers] are trying to exploit

    Justin Elze, a principal security consultant at security company TrustedSec, pointed out that in order for the vulnerability to be exploited, a protocol known as IGMP needs to be enabled. That protocol is less common in enterprise networks and tends to be used by cable TV networks to do video streaming, he said.

  • Audible Unveils 'Sesame Street' Podcast

    Last year, the beloved children's series announced a move to HBO Max for its 51st season, a deal that includes five new seasons of the show.

  • Animal Crossing Continues To Be An Innovative Playground As Biden Campaign Begins Advertising On It

    For nearly half a year now, especially when this damned pandemic really took off, we've been bringing you the occasional story of how Nintendo's Animal Crossing keeps popping up with folks finding innovative ways to use the game as a platform. Protesters advocating for freedom in Hong Kong gathered in the game. Sidelined reality show stars took to the game to ply their trade. Very real people enduring very real layoffs used the game's currency as a method for making very real money. As someone who has never played the game, the picture I'm left with is of a game that is both inherently malleable to what you want to do within it and immensely social in nature.

Android Leftovers

A Deep Dive Into The AMD/Intel CPU + NVIDIA GPU Performance With Blender 2.90

Following the debut of the big Blender 2.90 release and subsequently updating it for the Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org, here is a deep dive into the Blender 2.90 performance... A number of areas are being looked at with the initial Blender 2.90 benchmarks from how the performance is on various CPUs and GPUs to the performance of the Blender 2.82 vs. 2.90 to looking at the Windows vs. Linux performance for Blender 2.90 with various means of acceleration. Over the past several days it's been busy benchmarking in evaluating the performance of Blender 2.90 on many different systems and configurations. Among the areas being looked at in this article are... Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6