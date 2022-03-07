HP’s Z Series of Laptops and Workstations Are Now Certified with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Canonical and HP announced that HP’s Z family of laptops and workstations are now certified with the latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series.
If you’re in the market for a HP laptop with Linux pre-installed, there are now quite a few models that you can buy with Canonical’s Ubuntu 20.04 LTS operating system. Canonical and HP have collaborated for some years now, and this is their latest joint project, specifically targeted at developers.
HP’s new Z series of laptops include the HP ZBook Fury 15 G7, HP ZBook Fury 17 G7, and HP ZBook Power G7. On the other hand, the company’s Ubuntu certified workstation portfolio has been extended with the HP Z2 Mini G5, HP Z2 Small Form Factor G5, HP Z2 Tower G5, and HP Z Central 4R models.
