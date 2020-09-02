The 10 Best Free and Open-Source CAD Software Making its way into the world somewhere in the 1960s, Computer-Aided Design, or better known as CAD, has thoroughly revolutionized design and drawing, constituting a multi-billion market in the US alone. Today, this technology is extensively utilized in engineering-based manufacturing industries and design creations. Products are bought, sold, and traded in millions of Dollars, and this is how CAD flourishes in sectors. From manufacturing space crafts and vehicles in Aerospace to playing a massive role in diverse fields such as Architecture, Fashion, Cartography, and Automotive industries, CAD has its roots deeply driven in almost every element of substance in the world. The software in question lays out the groundwork for the design basically, and it’s from there on that the final product is built. This doesn’t mean CAD has no place in your personal life. Software like FreeCAD, Sketchup are very helpful for even designing your home furniture!

Mozilla: Rust, Firefox on Android and Five Years of Tech Speakers The Rust Programming Language Blog: Planning the 2021 Roadmap The core team is beginning to think about the 2021 Roadmap, and we want to hear from the community. We’re going to be running two parallel efforts over the next several weeks: the 2020 Rust Survey, to be announced next week, and a call for blog posts. Blog posts can contain anything related to Rust: language features, tooling improvements, organizational changes, ecosystem needs — everything is in scope. We encourage you to try to identify themes or broad areas into which your suggestions fit in, because these help guide the project as a whole. One way of helping us understand the lens you're looking at Rust through is to give one (or more) statements of the form "As a X I want Rust to Y because Z". These then may provide motivation behind items you call out in your post.

Cameron Kaiser: I'm trying really hard to like the new Android Firefox Daylight. Really, I am. I've used Firefox for Android nearly since it was first made available (I still have an old version on my Android 2.3 Nexus One, which compared with my Pixel 3 now seems almost ridiculously small). I think it's essential to having a true choice of browsers on Android as opposed to "Chrome all the things" and I've used it just about exclusively on all my Android devices since. So, when Firefox Daylight presented itself, I upgraded, and I'm pained to say I've been struggling with it for the better part of a week. Yes, this is going to be another one of those "omg why didn't I wait" posts, but I've tried to be somewhat specific about what's giving me heartburn with the new version because it's not uniformly bad and a lot of things are rather good, but it's still got a lot of rough edges and I don't want Daylight to be another stick Mozilla gives to people to let them beat them with.

Update on extension support in the new Firefox for Android Last week, we finished rolling out the new Firefox for Android experience. This launch was the culmination of a year and a half of work rebuilding the mobile browser for Android from the ground up, replacing the previous application’s codebase with GeckoView—Mozilla’s new mobile browser engine—to create a fast, private, and customizable mobile browser. With GeckoView, our mobile development team can build and ship features much faster than before. The launch is a starting point for our new Android experience, and we’re excited to continue developing and refining features. This means continuing to build support for add-ons. In order to get the new browser to users as soon as possible—which was necessary to iterate quickly on user feedback and limit resources needed to maintain two different Firefox for Android applications—we made some tough decisions about our minimum criteria for launch. We looked at add-on usage on Android, and made the decision to start by building support for add-ons in the Recommended Extensions program that were commonly installed by our mobile users. Enabling a small number of extensions in the initial rollout also enabled us to ensure a good first experience with add-ons in the new browser that are both mobile-friendly and security-reviewed.

About:Community: Five years of Tech Speakers Given the recent restructuring at Mozilla, many teams have been affected by the layoff. Unfortunately, this includes the Mozilla Tech Speakers program. As one of the volunteers who’s been part of the program since the very beginning, I’d like to share some memories of the last five years, watching the Tech Speakers program grow from a small group of people to a worldwide community. It all started as an experiment in 2015 designed by Havi Hoffman and Dietrich Ayala from the Developer Relations team. They invited a handful of volunteers who were passionate about giving talks at conferences on Mozilla-related technologies and the Open Web in general to trial a program that would support their conference speaking activities, and amplify their impact. That’s how Mozilla Tech Speakers were born. It was a perfect symbiosis. A small, scrappy Developer Relations team can’t cover all the web conferences everywhere, but with help from trained and knowledgeable volunteers that task becomes a lot easier. Volunteer local speakers can share information at regional conferences that are distant or inaccessible for staff. And for half a decade, it worked, and the program grew in reach and popularity.