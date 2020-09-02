Cortex-R82 runs 64-bit Linux with up to 1TB RAM
Arm unveiled a 64-bit, real-time capable Cortex-R82 processor aimed at high-end storage controllers that offers an optional MMU to run full Linux distributions with support up to 1TB DRAM and optional Neon for ML workloads.
Arm announced its first 64-bit, Linux-capable Cortex-R MCU to enable more advanced storage controllers. The Cortex-R82 offers greater speed, lower latency, and a higher level of deterministic support than the Cortex-R8. It also provides 40 address bits that support up to 1TB memory address space compared to the previous 4GB limit.
The Cortex-R82 provides up to 2x “performance uplift, depending on the workload, compared to previous Cortex-R generations,” claims Arm. The Cortex-R82 processor provides a 21 percent performance uplift over Cortex-A55 when running SPECINT2006 benchmarks. A typical quad-core cluster of 5nm fabricated cores would operate at above 1.8GHz with 3.41 / 4.32 / 8.67 DMIPS/MHz performance.
