Python Programming
New chemfp licensing model in chemfp 3.4
Background: chemfp is a Python package for high-performance cheminformatics fingerprint similarity search. There are two development tracks. Chemfp 1.x is the no-cost/open source version, which only supports Python 2.7, and chemfp 3.x is the more advanced and capable version which supports Python 2.7 and Python 3.6+.
What's up with chemfp 1.x?
The chemfp 1.x track is still being maintained and updated under a no-cost/open source license. It only supports Python 2.7, which is no longer supported by the core Python developers, so you might easily wonder "why?" and "who will use it?"
The chemfp 1.x track is still being maintained and updated under a no-cost/open source license. It only supports Python 2.7, which is no longer supported by the core Python developers, so you might easily wonder "why?" and "who will use it?"
To summarize: I hope it will be used in future benchmarking and I expect Python 2.7 will be available for several more years.
Python Does What?!: Welcome to the float zone...
Not counting zeros
We all have our favorite way of intentionally raising an exception in Python. Some like referencing an undefined variable to get a simple NameError, others might import a module that doesn't exist for a bold ImportError.
But the tasteful exceptioneer knows to reach for that classic computer-confounding conundrum: 1/0 for a satisfyingly descriptive DivisionByZero.
Presentation: We have nearly one million lines of Python 2 code in production — and now?
Still running Python 2 code in production is like steering a ship without radar in thick fog: You don’t know, which obstacle you will hit next. But there are ways to see the sun again – even for large code bases. This presentation contains a discussion of the possible ways and a success story.
Custom Form Validation - Building SaaS #71
In this episode, I added some custom checking to ensure that students may only be enrolled in a single grade level for a school year. We talked about form cleaning and wrote a for unit test to prove that the change worked. After that change, we switched to a template and wrote copy for when no progress reports are viewable for users.
With the first issue, I needed to update a form that enrolls students. I wanted to ensure that students can’t be enrolled in more than one grade level in a single school year. I updated the clean method of the EnrollmentForm to check that no other enrollments exist for the school year.
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 14 blog!
This is the last blog for GSoC 2020. It was an amazing journey and an experience to cherish for lifetime.
I would like to thank Google for giving us, students this platform and Python Software Foundation for leading so many sub-organisations and the students towards the world of open source.
wxPython by Example: Making Your Application Fade In and Out (Video)
In this screencast, you will learn how to change the transparency of your application. This will allow you to make your application fade in or out.
Book Review: Modern Python Cookbook
I first read Lott’s Mastering Object-Oriented Python, which is an excellent book. He is an excellent writer who can easily dive into the technical details of any topic in Python.
O’Reilly was the first company to put out a Python Cookbook. That book is good too and it’s nearly as large as Lott’s latest work. Cookbooks aren’t meant to be read cover-to-cover. But they are great for learning new nuggets of information. Lott’s book is arranged in groups of recipes. Interestingly, Packt was able to get the author of the first Python Cookbook, Alex Martelli, to be one of the technical reviewers for this one.
There are 15 chapters with a varying number of recipes in each. You will be surprised how detailed the recipes get. For example, there is a recipe called “Working with large and small integers” which sounds trivial at first blush. But after reading through it, you will learn a lot about how Python represents integers differently than other programming languages.
It also explains how sys.maxsize() comes into play which was actually much more interesting than I expected. I appreciated that the recipes have a “See Also” section that tells you where to go next to learn something related within the book or at a URL.
I like that there are recipes that explain how to use the walrus operator, forcing keyword-only arguments and position only arguments too. There’s a lot of good coverage of new features in the latest versions of Python here.
Part 1: How to create a Telegram Bot in Python in under 10 minutes
Let us build a Telegram Bot that echoes the messages that we send to it. In the next part, we will learn how to deploy the bot on websites like Heroku.
James Bottomley: Lessons from the GNOME Patent Troll Incident
First, for all the lawyers who are eager to see the Settlement Agreement, here it is. The reason I can do this is that I’ve released software under an OSI approved licence, so I’m covered by the Releases and thus entitled to a copy of the agreement under section 10, but I’m not a party to any of the Covenants so I’m not forbidden from disclosing it. Analysis of the attack The Rothschild Modus Operandi is to obtain a fairly bogus patent (in this case, patent 9,936,086), form a limited liability corporation (LLC) that only holds the one patent and then sue a load of companies with vaguely related businesses for infringement. A key element of the attack is to offer a settlement licensing the patent for a sum less than it would cost even to mount an initial defence (usually around US$50k), which is how the Troll makes money: since the cost to file is fairly low, as long as there’s no court appearance, the amount gained is close to US$50k if the target accepts the settlement offer and, since most targets know how much any defence of the patent would cost, they do. One of the problems for the target is that once the patent is issued by the USPTO, the court must presume it is valid, so any defence that impugns the validity of the patent can’t be decided at summary judgment. In the GNOME case, the sued project, shotwell, predated the filing of the patent by several years, so it should be obvious that even if shotwell did infringe the patent, it would have been prior art which should have prevented the issuing of the patent in the first place. Unfortunately such an obvious problem can’t be used to get the case tossed on summary judgement because it impugns the validity of the patent. Put simply, once the USPTO issues a patent it’s pretty much impossible to defend against accusations of infringement without an expensive trial which makes the settlement for small sums look very tempting. If the target puts up any sort of fight, Rothschild, knowing the lack of merits to the case, will usually reduce the amount offered for settlement or, in extreme cases, simply drop the lawsuit. The last line of defence is the LLC. If the target finds some way to win damages (as ADS did in 2017) , the only thing on the hook is the LLC with the limited liability shielding Rothschild personally. [...] While the lessons above should work if another Rothschild like Troll comes along, it’s by no means guaranteed and the fact that Open Source project don’t have the funding to defend themselves (even if they could raise it from the community) makes them look vulnerable. One thing the entire community could do to mitigate this problem is set up a community defence fund. We did this once before 16 years ago when SCO was threatening to sue Linux users and we could do it again. Knowing there was a deep pot to draw on would certainly make any Rothschild like Troll think twice about the vulnerability of an Open Source project, and may even deter the usual NPE type troll with more resources and better crafted patents. Finally, it should be noted that this episode demonstrates how broken the patent system still is. The key element Rothschild like trolls require is the presumption of validity of a granted patent. In theory, in the light of the Alice decision, the USPTO should never have granted the patent but it did and once that happened the troll targets have no option than either to pay up the smaller sum requested or expend a larger sum on fighting in court. Perhaps if the USPTO can’t stop the issuing of bogus patents it’s time to remove the presumption of their validity in court … or at least provide some sort of prima facia invalidity test to apply at summary judgment (like the project is older than the patent, perhaps).
7 Important Privacy-Preserving Extensions for Chromium-Based Browsers
According to StatCounter, 70% of all desktop users worldwide use Google Chrome as their default Internet browser. A sad fact, as Chrome is a proprietary web browser that does not respect the user privacy by default. Chromium however, is %100 open source and licensed under the BSD license. Chrome extensions do work on Chromium. Still, we do not recommend any user who cares about his/her privacy to use Google Chrome or Chromium, as both browsers are full of Google’s integrated services which phonehome some of your data, besides their horrible default settings for privacy which block nothing by default. Instead, we recommenced using Firefox, but if you still want a Chromium-based browser to use (Whether for performance or because of the huge number of extensions… etc), then what we recommend is the Ungoogled-Chromium browser instead. However, what can’t be completely reached shouldn’t be completely left; Here’s a list of 7 privacy-preserving extensions to have if you are still going to use Chrome/Chromium browsers anyway. Or maybe you can even use them with the Ungoogled-Chromium browser, which is a better choice.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
